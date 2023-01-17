ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New rules, regulations set after repeated violence at Richmond’s Carolina Express convenience store

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control Authority (ABC) has stepped in once again, setting operating conditions for a Richmond convenience store after repeated violence around the store that came to a head in 2022.

Seven people were shot, including one juvenile, outside of the Carolina Express convenience store in two separate shootings within three months in 2022. Out of those seven people, two were left with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after the October shooting, Virginia ABC stepped in and revoked the establishment’s liquor license , in November. ABC would not confirm the shootings were the reason for the revocation of the license.

The string of shootings incited community outcry at the violence in their own backyard, and led City leaders to propose zoning legislation aimed at restricting where convenience stores could be built.

The new ABC-founded conditions were announced at a press conference that took place at Richmond City Hall at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. A few of the new changes being implemented around the store are as follows:

  • Installation of signs of “No Trespassing” signage and signs denoting limited parking time capped at 15 minutes for customers only posted in the parking lot and on the front doors
  • A towing company will be contracted to enforce parking restrictions
  • The store will begin a “No Firearms” policy and post signs on the exterior doors
  • All skill games will be removed from the store
  • The store will no longer sell items associated with narcotics use, including digital scales, glass pipes, splitters/cutters or grinders
  • The store will close at 11 p.m.
  • The store will hire two certified security guards from 5 p.m. to close on Thursday through Saturday. The store will hire one certified security guard from 5 p.m. to close Sunday through Wednesday
  • The store will henceforth be on a 12-month probation
  • A surveillance system must be installed inside and outside of the building
“This agreement does represent Virginia ABC’s commitment to public safety and support of our mission,” said Thomas Kirby, chief officer for Virginia ABC’s Bureau of Law Enforcement.

8News asked Kirby if there were any plans to implement similar agreements or conditions at other convenience stores with similar problems.

“The short answer is yes, absolutely,” Kirby said. “We’ve had some discussions with the City and the police department about looking into these for other locations as well.”

Virginia ABC said the contractual conditions will be implemented in and around the building as soon as possible, the contract was dated Jan. 13.

8News drove by the Richmond store after the City Hall announcement Tuesday to find no new signage had yet been posted.

Bob Miller
2d ago

So the store is being held at fault for violence that occurs outside of it? That’s like banning guns because they were at the scene.

