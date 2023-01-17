Read full article on original website
Head of School Anthony Meyer expresses support for name change
As you now know, BHS newspaper editors, writers, staff and advisors have decided to change the name of our school newspaper. I write to commend the thoughtfulness, courage and sensitivity with which these student leaders have arrived at a historic decision. I also wish to make clear my full support for this decision and process.
Letter from the Editors: the importance of our name change
We want to personally express our excitement about the newspaper’s name change. This change has been a long time in the making and now that it is finally here, we feel both proud and hopeful. Our paper has been a cornerstone of this high school for 130 years, and...
Senior Director of Educational Equity Jenee Uttaro endorses name change
I write with wholehearted endorsement of your pursuit of a name change for our exceptional newspaper. The care and thoughtfulness with which you have conducted research into the history behind the current and long-standing name is commendable. Your process will continue to require patience, self-analysis, and courage — you are not alone. As recently as 2018, co-conspirators in our town worked to rename the Devotion and Coolidge Corner School to that of Brookline resident and Black suffragist, Florida Ruffin Ridley. The persistence of many individuals who contributed to that successful effort remind us that equity requires teams. Thank you to the paper’s editors, writers, staff, and advisors for leading the way with care and concern toward a more edifying newspaper name. On behalf of PSB’s Office of Educational Equity, I applaud your commitment to deep listening, an inclusive process and the boldness necessary to affect powerful change in our community.
Brookline High School newspaper to change name
This article was reviewed by newspaper staff and represents a paper-wide point of view. In 2013, the newspaper staff published a statement on the meaning of the word “Sagamore.” To the 2013-14 staff, “the story of how the first staff chose to name it ‘The Sagamore’ remain[ed] a mystery.” More recently, we uncovered clues as to how the name was selected. This sparked an investigation into the impact using the name has today.
