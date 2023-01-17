I write with wholehearted endorsement of your pursuit of a name change for our exceptional newspaper. The care and thoughtfulness with which you have conducted research into the history behind the current and long-standing name is commendable. Your process will continue to require patience, self-analysis, and courage — you are not alone. As recently as 2018, co-conspirators in our town worked to rename the Devotion and Coolidge Corner School to that of Brookline resident and Black suffragist, Florida Ruffin Ridley. The persistence of many individuals who contributed to that successful effort remind us that equity requires teams. Thank you to the paper’s editors, writers, staff, and advisors for leading the way with care and concern toward a more edifying newspaper name. On behalf of PSB’s Office of Educational Equity, I applaud your commitment to deep listening, an inclusive process and the boldness necessary to affect powerful change in our community.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO