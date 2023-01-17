ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanola, NM

Española Mayor Asks Governor to Send State Police Amid Crime Increase

By Kevin Deutsch SUN Staff Writer kdeutsch@riograndesun.com
Rio Grande Sun
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

New Mexico Representative Gabe Vasquez A Hit Meeting Constituents

New Mexico’s Congressman from District 2, Gabe Vasquez is 3 weeks into office. His. first two weeks in Washington are finished. The first several days in limbo a Congress battled to elect a Speaker of the house. With that completed, swearing in done he said in a social media post: ”I’m finally getting settled in! I’m getting back to New Mexico this week to meet with constituents across the District and hear directly from them about our challenges and opportunities.”
The Center Square

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban

(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
NEW MEXICO STATE
edgewood.news

Governor’s budget recommendation is largest in state history

Amid an unprecedented fiscal windfall for the state, the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration released the FY24 Executive Budget Recommendation from the governor today, totaling $9.4B in recurring spending, an 11.9% increase from the last fiscal year. The recommendation will maintain reserves at 34.9%, while increasing investments in priority areas like housing and homelessness, health care and behavioral health, education and child well-being, public safety, and economic development and tax rebates.
NEW MEXICO STATE
mountainjackpot.com

Rural Counties Facing Uphill Battle in Fighting State Lawmakers

Teller Commissioners: Hold Onto Your Guns and Land. Get involved and stay engaged in state issues, whether that means contacting your representative or testifying on key legislation. Regardless of your situation, don’t stay on the sidelines. Otherwise, your guns and weapons and property rights, and even the option of...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KOAT 7

Child care crisis on the rise in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Association for Education of Young Children will request permanent funds to support the need for quality child care at the 2023 legislative session. Alicia Borrego, executive director of NMAEYC, said they plan to request at least 25% of $150 million dollars from the...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KXRM

ROAD CLOSURES: Unsafe travel conditions in Southern Colorado

UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 12:58 p.m. (SOUTHERN COLORADO) — All roads have reopened across Southern Colorado. UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 9:40 a.m. All roads have been reopened except for US 385 northbound as of Sunday morning, Jan. 22, according to COtrip. US 385 northbound is closed between Leo Street (near Sheridan Lake) and I-70 (Burlington) from Mile […]
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Otero County Food Uncertainty Micro Farms A Critical Cog to Food Security

Farming has been a part of New Mexico for over 2,500 years, ever since Native Americans first grew corn, squash, and beans throughout the region. New Mexico has 23,800 family farms encompassing more than 49 million acres of farmland. Many of these farms and ranches have been in the same families for generations, urban micro farms are the new kid on the block in filling food deserts of fresh produce and eggs that exist in parts of New Mexico.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
99.9 KEKB

Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy