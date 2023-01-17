Española Mayor Asks Governor to Send State Police Amid Crime Increase

Read full article on original website
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
GOP candidate accused of planning shootings investigated for finance violations: Report
The New Mexico Republican candidate accused of orchestrating shootings at Democratic lawmakers' homes after his loss in the midterm elections is now under investigation for possible campaign finance violations, according to reports.
Mayor of Española asks governor for more officers as crime rates rise
The mayor said that NMSP was in the city in October when things were bad. He explained their presence made a difference then, but they need them again.
New Mexico legislators propose harsher sentences for fentanyl possession
Law enforcement officials have called Fentanyl a major problem and driver of crime in New Mexico.
New Mexico AG investigating source of Solomon Peña's campaign finances
The New Mexico Attorney General's office is taking the lead in probing the campaign finances of Solomon Peña, who police say was behind a spate of shootings at Democratic officials' homes. CNN's John Miller has more.
Reverse search warrant used in arrest case goes to Colorado Supreme Court
The Colorado Supreme Court will review the use of a Google search warrant used to arrest three teens in connection with the Green Valley Ranch arson that killed a family of five in 2020. In November, Denver District Court Judge Martin Egelhoff upheld the legality of the warrant, which used...
New Mexico Representative Gabe Vasquez A Hit Meeting Constituents
New Mexico’s Congressman from District 2, Gabe Vasquez is 3 weeks into office. His. first two weeks in Washington are finished. The first several days in limbo a Congress battled to elect a Speaker of the house. With that completed, swearing in done he said in a social media post: ”I’m finally getting settled in! I’m getting back to New Mexico this week to meet with constituents across the District and hear directly from them about our challenges and opportunities.”
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban
(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
edgewood.news
Governor’s budget recommendation is largest in state history
Amid an unprecedented fiscal windfall for the state, the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration released the FY24 Executive Budget Recommendation from the governor today, totaling $9.4B in recurring spending, an 11.9% increase from the last fiscal year. The recommendation will maintain reserves at 34.9%, while increasing investments in priority areas like housing and homelessness, health care and behavioral health, education and child well-being, public safety, and economic development and tax rebates.
New Mexico act proposal would require schools to offer Holocaust, genocide studies
A New Mexico Representative is trying to make sure students are educated about genocides.
This New Mexico City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
Colorado bill proposes requiring large employers to give two weeks of advance notice for employee schedules
DENVER, CO. - Lawmakers in Colorado are drafting a bill requiring large employers to give their employees two weeks of advance notice for their schedules. This would give their workers more predictable pay and hours, which could help them better plan their lives and finances.
New Mexico lawmakers look to repeal the ban on rent control legislation
Senate Bill 99 is a rather short document—just one page.
mountainjackpot.com
Rural Counties Facing Uphill Battle in Fighting State Lawmakers
Teller Commissioners: Hold Onto Your Guns and Land. Get involved and stay engaged in state issues, whether that means contacting your representative or testifying on key legislation. Regardless of your situation, don’t stay on the sidelines. Otherwise, your guns and weapons and property rights, and even the option of...
KOAT 7
Child care crisis on the rise in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Association for Education of Young Children will request permanent funds to support the need for quality child care at the 2023 legislative session. Alicia Borrego, executive director of NMAEYC, said they plan to request at least 25% of $150 million dollars from the...
kunm.org
Historic land and water conservation proposal to be introduced in Roundhouse
During her State of the State address, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham proposed a huge land and water conservation initiative that, if approved by lawmakers, would be the first in New Mexico’s history. Brittany Fallon is the Western Lands Senior Policy Manager with the Western Resource Advocates. She spoke with...
ROAD CLOSURES: Unsafe travel conditions in Southern Colorado
UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 12:58 p.m. (SOUTHERN COLORADO) — All roads have reopened across Southern Colorado. UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 9:40 a.m. All roads have been reopened except for US 385 northbound as of Sunday morning, Jan. 22, according to COtrip. US 385 northbound is closed between Leo Street (near Sheridan Lake) and I-70 (Burlington) from Mile […]
Bird deaths over New Mexico possibly due to climate change
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers are studying a 2020 incident in which thousands of migratory birds dropped dead over New Mexico, possibly due to climate change. Hundreds of millions of birds fly south in the winter and north in the summer, but recent studies by...
New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
Otero County Food Uncertainty Micro Farms A Critical Cog to Food Security
Farming has been a part of New Mexico for over 2,500 years, ever since Native Americans first grew corn, squash, and beans throughout the region. New Mexico has 23,800 family farms encompassing more than 49 million acres of farmland. Many of these farms and ranches have been in the same families for generations, urban micro farms are the new kid on the block in filling food deserts of fresh produce and eggs that exist in parts of New Mexico.
Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer
Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
