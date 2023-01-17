ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbt.com

Charlotte’s Chik-Fil-A battle and the traffic battle

The Charlotte City Council is expected to vote tonight on a drive-thru only Chik-Fil-A rezoning project. Opponents say approval will determine who we all are as a people. Meanwhile, American cities are struggling with their urban cores, raising concerns about whether they’ll ever rebound from the COVID pandemic, soaring crime and homelessness, and reduced mass transit ridership.
Wbt.com

Dramatic Day Three In Lawsuit vs. CMS & CLT

Derek Dellinger of Queen City News is back on Breaking with Brett Jensen to discuss the third day of the sexual assault lawsuit filed by a former Myers Park High School student against CMS and the City of Charlotte. Listen here for details of Jane Doe’s testimony and what Brett...
