Jean (Jeannie) M. Grindle
Jean (Jeannie) M. Grindle died on Jan. 16, 2023, at the age of 96 after a long struggle with dementia. At the time of her death, she was a resident of the Maine Veterans Home in Bangor.
Myron R. Grant
Myron R. Grant passed away at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital on Dec. 28, 2022. Myron was born Feb. 21, 1945, in Ellsworth. He was the son of Clarence A. Grant and Francis Carlisle Grant.
Herbert O. Hodgkins
Herbert O. Hodgkins, 88, passed away after a short illness on Jan. 13, 2023, at home. He was born June 29, 1934, in Ellsworth, the son of Dana and Winifred (Rice) Hodgkins.
Fog's moodiness attracts photographers' lenses
SEARSPORT — On Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. on Zoom, the Penobscot Marine Museum continues its Fog & Ice Speaker Series with "Fog in the Photo Archives" with photo archivist Kevin Johnson. The talk is free, with a suggested fee of $5. Registration is required.
Artist recycles retired rope
ELLSWORTH — Just outside of downtown Ellsworth on the edge of Graham Lake, there is a small, wooden cabin with a blue, double-doored shed. The house is home to Mischa Ostberg and their husband, Eric, and the shed is home to Mischa’s fiber arts studio, East Mountain Designs.
Scholarships available
ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Retired Teachers Association is offering two $1,000 scholarships to two college students from Hancock County enrolled in the field of education. This award is available to a college student who is entering his or her junior or senior year in the fall of 2023.
Robert Joseph Tapley
Robert Joseph Tapley, 94, of Penobscot, peacefully passed away on Jan. 6, 2023, on Pension Hill at his home of 72 years surrounded by his loving family. Born to William Ross Tapley and Velma F. Hawes on April 11, 1928, in North Brooksville, Robert spent his childhood years in Brooksville and was a graduate of the Brooksville High School Class of 1945. In 1950, he married the love of his life, Marilyn Wardwell, and moved to Penobscot.
The Giving Report
Every day, individuals, businesses and organizations are doing good in and around Hancock County. The Giving Report compiles some of their financial contributions. The Maine Seacoast Mission was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the Evelyn S. and K.E. Barrett Foundation that will support initiatives out of the Mission’s Downeast Campus in Cherryfield. The grant will be shared between two Mission programs, the Backpack program, which provides food to children, and the EdGE Summer Literacy program.
DCP takes "fresh look" at senior program while continuing services
ELLSWORTH — Senior living in rural locales poses many challenges, particularly with transportation. This was a core reason At Home Downeast formed over a decade ago, to help older residents remain in their homes as they aged through volunteer help from within their communities. The idea was neighbors helping...
Sullivan crash leads to arrest and Route 1 closure
SULLIVAN — One motorist was arrested and Route 1 in Sullivan was closed for 30 minutes Tuesday night due to a two-vehicle crash, Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss reported. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. and both vehicles were disabled in the roadway, which necessitated the shutdown, Moss...
Gouldsboro Police Week of Jan. 19
GOULDSBORO — Officer Landan Scott responded to a domestic assault call near Alexander Drive in Gouldsboro on Jan. 12. Upon arriving at the residence, a woman told police that her boyfriend, identified as 28-year-old Trevor Bull of Sedgwick, had become physical with her and caused damage to a door.
Woman helps skater who fell through ice
TOWNSHIP 10 — A close call for an area man who had fallen into a frozen lake while ice skating had a happy ending thanks to the quick thinking and preparedness of a fellow skater on Jan. 12. Courtney Keep of Northeast Harbor helped to pull the man, who...
Icy mix leads to harsh road conditions; Canadian family saved from Route 9
ELLSWORTH — A storm involving icy mix topped with snow accompanied by strong winds saturated Maine Sunday through Monday night, leaving residents with a heavy load of precipitation to scrape off windshields and shovel out of driveways. One Canadian family traveling through the area during the storm on Monday...
Bucksport Police Log Week of Jan. 19
BUCKSPORT — A local man called police to report hearing a “hissing sound” coming from a utility pole on Jan. 13. There was no word on an outcome.
Unicorn permit sought in Lamoine
LAMOINE — A local girl has become the first person to ever apply for a permit to keep a unicorn in the town of Lamoine. Five-year-old Brielle Hamor wrote a letter to the town on Jan. 9, formally inquiring as to whether she was allowed to keep a unicorn at her home. In her letter she requested permission from town officials and asked them to include an application in their response if one was necessary for her request.
Ellsworth Police Log Week of Jan. 19
ELLSWORTH — Police received a referral from the District Attorney’s Office regarding a possible sexual assault on a male child on Jan. 12. The investigation is ongoing.
Mercier nets 1,000 as Eagles remain undefeated
ELLSWORTH — Chance Mercier fell to the floor and watched as his jumper lofted over two defenders and easily split the twine for a countable basket. The points, which put the Ellsworth boys’ basketball team ahead 17-15 at the 1:15 minute mark in the first quarter of its game against the Foxcroft Academy Ponies (7-3) on Tuesday, Jan. 17, came at the same time as so many of Mercier’s points have this season: with his team needing a clutch bucket to stay ahead of a motivated opponent gunning for the undefeated, number one Eagles.
Crazy Sumo on final stretch to grand opening
ELLSWORTH — After almost a year of anticipation, Crazy Sumo is almost ready to open its doors. Crazy Sumo, a Japanese hibachi steakhouse, is set to announce its official opening within the next week. The restaurant took over a building that previously housed the Denny’s on High Street, and has been under construction for almost a year. Now, as Ellsworth area residents are patiently awaiting the official opening, the restaurant is nearing the beginning of its new era.
