ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Michigan State adjusting to life without Malik Hall. Again.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State knows what life is like without Malik Hall. And it knows what a challenge the next several weeks or more will be like without its senior forward on the court. “It’s not easy,” Michigan State forward Joey Hauser said. “We’ve been there, done that.”...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Concord defense slows Jonesville in Big 8 clash

JONESVILLE – In a battle of the two top teams in the Big 8, Concord was able to overcome a tough night shooting the ball with strong defense in a 45-32 win over Jonesville on Thursday. For two teams which entered the night tied for first place in the...
JONESVILLE, MI
MLive.com

Ryan Williams steps downs as Saline boys soccer varsity head coach

SALINE – After nearly two decades within the Saline soccer program and nearly 10 years as the head coach of the boys program, Ryan Williams is stepping away. Williams announced his resignation Wednesday night via his Twitter account.
MLive.com

See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 in boys basketball game

SALINE, MI -- The Saline boys basketball was able to secure a win after playing catch-up for the majority of the second half, nipping Chelsea, 62-60. Saline hosted Chelsea in the boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14. At halftime, the score was tied 28-28. Check out the photos from...
SALINE, MI
MLive.com

Saginaw church hosts prayer vigil to end gun violence

Saginaw church hosts prayer vigil to end gun violence. Jackie Jones, with Moms Demand Action, speaks during a prayer vigil to end gun violence at St. John's Episcopal Church located at 123 N. Michigan Ave. in Saginaw on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com) 10 / 15. Saginaw...
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy