ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee man who planned squirt gun ricin attack against ex sentenced to prison

By Desiree Stennett, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

A Kissimmee man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after a plot to kill his former partner over a child custody dispute was revealed.

Investigators say Kevin Jones, 50, had been manufacturing ricin, a deadly biological agent, inside his apartment in December 2021 after researching how to make it and ordering supplies online.

Authorities say his plan was to spray the victim in the face with a water gun filled with ricin then leave immediately for vacation so that by the time she died, he would have an alibi for her death.

According to a criminal complaint filed against Jones, he told another person about the plot and that person, identified only as “Witness” in the complaint, told Jones’ former partner out of fear for her life. The woman then contacted the FBI and reported the threat.

The witness said Jones had even tested different water guns to see which one would be best to carry out his plot.

In December 2021, law enforcement officials learned of Jones’ plan to drive to the victim’s home and carry out his attack. When he was stopped in traffic, officials found a plastic water gun in his truck along with five tubes filled with ricin, the criminal complaint said.

When authorities searched his home, they found more ricin, supplies needed to make the toxin and about 200 rounds of ammunition. In a storage unit that belonged to Jones, authorities also found a rifle, a handgun, a silencer and more than 3,000 more rounds of ammunition, the complaint said.

Jones, who had felony convictions for larceny and breaking and entering on his record from the early 1990s, was prohibited from owning firearms, the criminal complaint against him said.

Jones admitted to researching and ordering the supplies needed to make ricin and manufacturing it with the intent to kill his former partner because he was “angry” at her, the complaint said.

He pleaded guilty in May 2022 to unlawful possession of ricin and firearms.

dstennett@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
RadarOnline

'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
IDAHO STATE
Pete Lakeman

30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment

In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy