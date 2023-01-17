Kissimmee man who planned squirt gun ricin attack against ex sentenced to prison

A Kissimmee man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after a plot to kill his former partner over a child custody dispute was revealed.

Investigators say Kevin Jones, 50, had been manufacturing ricin, a deadly biological agent, inside his apartment in December 2021 after researching how to make it and ordering supplies online.

Authorities say his plan was to spray the victim in the face with a water gun filled with ricin then leave immediately for vacation so that by the time she died, he would have an alibi for her death.

According to a criminal complaint filed against Jones, he told another person about the plot and that person, identified only as “Witness” in the complaint, told Jones’ former partner out of fear for her life. The woman then contacted the FBI and reported the threat.

The witness said Jones had even tested different water guns to see which one would be best to carry out his plot.

In December 2021, law enforcement officials learned of Jones’ plan to drive to the victim’s home and carry out his attack. When he was stopped in traffic, officials found a plastic water gun in his truck along with five tubes filled with ricin, the criminal complaint said.

When authorities searched his home, they found more ricin, supplies needed to make the toxin and about 200 rounds of ammunition. In a storage unit that belonged to Jones, authorities also found a rifle, a handgun, a silencer and more than 3,000 more rounds of ammunition, the complaint said.

Jones, who had felony convictions for larceny and breaking and entering on his record from the early 1990s, was prohibited from owning firearms, the criminal complaint against him said.

Jones admitted to researching and ordering the supplies needed to make ricin and manufacturing it with the intent to kill his former partner because he was “angry” at her, the complaint said.

He pleaded guilty in May 2022 to unlawful possession of ricin and firearms.

