Ticked off! @Tom Brady talk

I’m ticked off that after being talked into buying a new phone neither Apple (phone provider) or Spectrum (service carrier) can figure out how/why I’ve lost the ability to receive SMS/Android text messages! Half the people I know use Android phones. I’ve lost contact with them.

I am not ticked off. I am more than happy that we are not having more Brady talk this season. But wait! Now we are going to have the circus of whether he is retiring or coming back to play next season. Here we go again!

I am ticked off that the Our Florida rental assistance program dried up and now in the middle of a worsening housing crisis there are no alternatives. I understand that the able-bodied people can work overtime and keep up with the rising rental prices however, what are disabled and seniors who cannot work and have no family to move in with supposed to do if they cannot pay the increased rent? Not everyone has a nest egg or retirement income.

I am outraged that our peaceful neighborhood now wakes up each day to the wretched odor of trees being brutally slaughtered in bonfire fashion courtesy of the soulless developers who continue raping and pillaging Clermont’s once beautiful natural landscape.

I am ticked off that professional golfers do not know the rules of golf. Numerous times during a golf telecast, golfers request a rules official to tell them what the correct ruling is. Come on, you play golf for a living. You would think you could learn the rules!

To the person ticked off that Camp Lejeune lawyers do not work for free. How often have you worked for free?

The flip side

I am one of these people that like letters in Christmas cards. There are so many friends that I seldom hear from otherwise. All of us are busy and it is a time to stay in touch. It keeps old friendships current and meaningful which otherwise would be completely lost.