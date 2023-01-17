ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

These 11 Upstate New York Flower Festivals Are Waiting for Spring!

Upstate New York Winters Are known to often be long, cold, and full of snow. That is why when the colorful beginnings of spring start to pop up in Upstate New York, it is welcomed by many. You have an abundance of places to visit to enjoy Mother Nature's glorious touch. And to be the clear, there is no shortage of marvelous nature to enjoy in New York for our travel-worthy mountain ranges to our sunny parks and gardens. It is never too early to start thinking about spring!
The Whale 99.1 FM

Memories Come Alive at the Old Catskill Game Farm [PICS]

The Catskill Game Farm is a treasured memory for thousands of baby boomers and beyond in Upstate New York. Just one look at these photographs and I am sure it will all come back to you in an instant. The game farm, once America's largest family-owned private zoo, was a...
The Whale 99.1 FM

Where Can I Take Flying Lessons in Upstate New York?

Life was a lot different in high schools across New York in the late 80s and early 90s because schools offered a variety of unique continuing education programs for both students and their parents that went beyond the scope of traditional subjects. I was in middle school and my uncle...
The Whale 99.1 FM

Is Online Poker Coming to New York Soon?

A bill proposed in the New York State Assembly could legalize online poker in New York, if passed by the Assembly and State Senate and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul. Bill A01380, proposed in the New York State Assembly by Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow, would reclassify poker as...
The Whale 99.1 FM

What is New York’s Favorite Girl Scouts Cookie?

The debate on which Girl Scouts cookie is the superior choice has been raging since Girl Scouts cookies became a thing, and now we know New York's favorite. I've had this debate for many years. Girl scout cookie season is a wonderful time of the year. Sometimes you order them straight from the Girl Scouts, sometimes you see a table set up outside your local grocery store, and sometimes tiny salespeople bring the cookies right to your door. There's nothing better than answering the doorbell thinking your neighbor is mad about something or a stranger wants to save your soul and then finding out that the doorbell is actually cookies being randomly delivered right to you.
NEW YORK STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

What Type Of Caffeine Do New Yorkers Prefer Most?

Thoughts about caffeinated drinks? I'm guessing most people rely on them to get through their day. Especially from coffee products, since it seems that almost everyone, except me, loves coffee. I love the smell of coffee beans, but I just can't stand the taste of coffee or its many different...
The Whale 99.1 FM

Even New York Pizza Isn’t Safe From Inflation

New York and pizza are as synonymous as baseball and hot dogs, so seeing how much the price of a slice has gone up over the years is pretty disappointing. A New York City-based freelance journalist and pizza enthusiast named Liam Quigley spent eight years from 2014 to 2022 tracking the price of every slice of pizza he ordered, including slices with toppings on it. In total, he spent $1,244.22 on 464 slices of pizza over that time, and found that the average price for a slice of regular pizza jumped from $2.52 in 2014 to $3.00 in 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Five Things New York Has Banned or Made Illegal in the Last Five Years

If one thing rings true about New Yorkers, it's that we're an opinionated bunch and we're not afraid to speak our minds. New Yorkers have been doing a whole lot of speaking out in the last few years as our state government has really tightened down on a variety of things. And, when it comes to the tightening down, New Yorkers are either all for the new rules or are madly against them. There is no in-between.
NEW YORK STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

Are Cougars on Their Way to New York?

As if bears weren't frightening enough, cougars have been moving east across the United States and there's a chance they'll become more prevalent in New York. If you've been reading WNBF.com over the past six months, you already know that I'm not a fan of predatory wildlife. Objectively, animals like bears and cougars are really interesting and I'll watch a nature documentary on them any day of the week. But as far as sharing a backyard with them goes, I'll take a hard pass 100 times out of 100.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York State Police is Increasing Social Media Surveillance

People live their lives online more than ever before, and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and State Police are ramping up their social media surveillance. According to a report by Chris Gelardi of WSHU, over the last decade the New York State Police have bought programs that allow them to go through social media information, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Some of these programs can even access internal data for Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other websites.
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Wants Additional $35 Million for Cybersecurity

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul's proposed fiscal plan for 2024 includes a $35 million increase in funding for the state's cybersecurity. In a press release earlier this week, Governor Hochul announced $35.2 million in new funding for cybersecurity enhancements throughout New York State. It's the latest move in Hochul's efforts to bulk up New York's cybersecurity, which also included naming Colin Ahern as the first Chief Cyber Officer ever in New York.
NEW YORK STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

Colbert and Fallon Mock New York’s Gas Stove Ban Talks

Did you hear about this? I first heard about it from the New York Post, and then saw a couple of the late-night talk show hosts mentioning it. Apparently, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has added a proposal to the 'New York Housing Compact' that has many up in arms.
The Whale 99.1 FM

Hochul Urged to Crack Down on Marijuana “Sticker Stores”

New York State Senator Tom O'Mara has called on Governor Kathy Hochul to crack down on "sticker stores," which use a loophole to sell marijuana illegally. According to a report by Linsey Madison of WENY, Mara called on Hochul to crack down on businesses that sell extremely expensive stickers and then "gift" marijuana to their customers. Mara said "We're certainly seeing the negative consequences of the legalization of marijuana. Will they be greater than the consequences we have from alcohol and tobacco? That remains to be seen. But to do it unlawfully, and to avoid the taxing criteria for these, the state will lose out on whatever benefits it hopes to gain from recreational marijuana."
The Whale 99.1 FM

Should Tuition Increase at Binghamton University? Hochul Thinks So

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has some big plans for SUNY and CUNY schools, and she outlined those goals in last week’s State of the State address. In her State of the State address, Governor Hochul said that she wants the schools within the State University of New York system to have 500,000 students by 2030 however, enrollment is still on a ten-year decline.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

