Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Cardi B ‘Didn’t Want’ Marriage Counseling, But Offset Fought For Their Family
Cardi B and Offset have been headed for splitsville more than once, but Offset wasn't going to let his wife go easily.
thesource.com
Big Scarr’s Girlfriend Blasts Rapper’s Family for Recording Music Video at Funeral
Big Scarr’s death and funeral have had a fair share of controversies. Following arguments over Gucci Mane supporting his artist’s family monetarily, the funeral occurred, which was also the location of a music video. Seeing the scenes unfold and the events before the funeral, Scarr’s girlfriend hit Instagram...
netflixjunkie.com
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-Year-Old Twins ‘Traumatized’ By Mom’s Death At Their Home, Refusing To Go Inside $4 Million Mansion
Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley are refusing to enter their home that Elvis’ only child died from cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie’s children, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, have told family members they don’t want to go back to the property. A source said the kids are “too traumatized” by the entire ordeal. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California mansion. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with Lisa Marie, attempted to...
‘I Wanted The Best For My Mom’: Keyshia Cole Slams Claims That She Would Degrade Her Mother In Her Biopic
Keyshia Cole denied claims that she will be exploiting her mother's substance abuse issues in her upcoming biopic.
Pam Grier Confirms She is Working with Cardi B in Upcoming Project
The legendary Pam Grier is showing the world she’s still down with trends in pop culture after she revealed that she is teaming up with Grammy award-winning rapper Cardi B for an upcoming project. The Foxy Brown star opened up to Rolling Stone in a recent interview stating that...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Talks Takeoff’s Death, Plastic Surgery, Quavo’s “Messy” & More With Jason Lee
The mother of two is the first guest to join the Hollywood Unlocked CEO on his new REVOLT show. The five-year anniversary of Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is quickly approaching. Unfortunately for her fans, a release date is not yet set for her sophomore effort. Still, many have their fingers crossed we’ll see it arrive in 2023.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
hotnewhiphop.com
Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations
Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
"I'll never treat them as my own," woman waits until after wedding to tell new husband feelings for stepdaughters
*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you were a single parent and the partner you’d been dating for years suddenly revealed to you that they don’t like your kids? Would you continue a relationship with this person, knowing that they wouldn’t treat your children as they deserved to be loved and treated as young innocents? Or would you cut and run to protect your kids from a hostile family environment?
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral
The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 said Dre's dislike of the song came from his own experiences as a rapper with N.W.A, which rapped mostly about politics and crime.
NBC Los Angeles
Rapper T.I. and Wife Sue Toymaker Over Popular OMG LOL Surprise Dolls
Rapper Clifford "T.I.'' Harris and his wife, singer-songwriter Tameka "Tiny'' Harris will square off Wednesday against toy giant MGA Entertainment Inc. in a federal courtroom in Santa Ana in a dispute over the inspiration for the popular OMG LOL Surprise dolls. The Grammy-winning artists contend MGA took its inspiration from...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
The Rapper 50 Cent Wishes Blew Up Instead of Him
50 Cent has seen the rise of many rappers over the years, but there's one emcee in particular that he wishes found as much success as he did.
hotnewhiphop.com
“Crazy In Love”: Blueface Tells His Mom He’s More Mature Than Her
The 25-year-old and his family continue to feud on this week’s episode of their reality series. The weekend is upon us once again, which means it’s time for another episode of Crazy In Love. Whether you love Blueface and Chrisean Rock, or love to hate on them, the couple’s on-screen antics have been bringing undeniable entertainment to audiences all around the nation.
Cardi B And Offset Teamed Up With McDonalds For Their Next Money Move
Cardi B and Offset have teamed up with McDonalds for their next money move and we will get to see it during this year's Super Bowl.
TMZ.com
French Montana Breaks Silence After Shooting in Miami Gardens
French Montana is thankful to be alive and that those injured in the shooting in Miami Gardens are all expected to make it ... breaking his silence on the scary incident. French just addressed Thursday night's terrifying ordeal, writing, "Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time."
