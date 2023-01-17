ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City’s Human Rights Commission to honor several notable people working to improve their neighbors’ lives

The city’s Human Rights Commission will hold its annual Community Service Awards ceremony on Feb. 13., recognizing six people and one organization that made the greater Palm Springs area a better place last year. Those being singled out for “outstanding contributions promoting and protecting human rights, social progress, better...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

SB neighborhood to get street, sidewalk improvements

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors has approved more than $7.5 million in infrastructure improvements targeted for a San Bernardino neighborhood. San Bernardino Heights will receive more than 20 linear miles of roadway and concrete work for sidewalks, curbs, curb ramps, gutters, guard railing and painting, according to Supervisor Jesse Armendarez.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities

Land lease negotiations, it's a costly issue that thousands of homeowners across the greater Palm Springs area are going to face in coming years. In Karen Devine's in-depth report "Pay to Stay," she takes a look at the impact that the end of decades-long tribal land leases could have on many communities in the valley. The post Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
recordgazette.net

Former San Gorgonio Inn property has another interested developer

Economic doldrums have persisted at 150 W. Ramsey St. since the nostalgic San Gorgonio Inn closed in 2007. The restaurant, along with another building that previously housed West Coast Electric, was torn down in 2011, and it has been a 5.1-acre vacant lot ever since. Since then, it has provided...
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert

We're following the latest update on construction off of Cook Street in Palm Desert. News Channel 3 previously reported that the City of Palm Desert's Full Depth Reclamation Project is aimed at making the road smoother and preventing potholes from forming. The Cook Street project is expected to cost up to $4 million in special The post Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Mayor's Message: Find Your Next Job with Hire MoVal

It’s a new year, and you may be looking for a new job. Fortunately, Moreno Valley has you covered. Moreno Valley is the best City in the Inland Empire to find a good local job. Our numerous programs and resources have made it easier to score the perfect career close to home.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Road Closures Affect Small Businesses in Palm Springs

Road closures in Palm Springs and Cathedral City are affecting more than just drivers. They’re affecting businesses. Anytime major roads such as Indian Canyon, Vista Chino, and Gene Autry Trail are closed, businesses take a hit. “It’s been really bad because every time it rains for over two, three...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KVCR NEWS

50-mile procession planned for slain Riverside Deputy

The procession for slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is at 8 a.m. on Saturday. It will start in Murrieta and end in Rancho Cucamonga. The public is invited to line the streets, but the interment will be private. A public viewing is set for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
menifee247.com

Sample local eateries during Menifee Restaurant Week

Hey foodies, looking to support a local restaurant? Save the date for Menifee Restaurant Week, Jan. 23-27, 2023. Follow along on our social media next week to get an inside look at our Restaurant Week specials that showcase featured dishes from Menifee’s local eateries. Join in on the fun...
MENIFEE, CA
Times of San Diego

Viewing, Public Procession, Set for Former SDPD Officer Darnell Calhoun, Killed in Riverside County

A public viewing is scheduled Friday for slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington Ave., Murrieta, will host the viewing of Calhoun’s casket from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway remained closed Tuesday. Officials said there was no estimated time/date for its reopening. The popular attraction initially had a delayed opening on Sunday, but a few hours later it was closed due to technical issues caused by a power outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. Be the The post Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow

Crossing city barricades that are supposed to stop people from entering dangerous territory is disobeying the law. "if they failed to obey that traffic control device was basically the road closed sign, they could be subject to a fine of close to $240, those fines are considered moving violations," says Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza from the The post Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
sjhsnews.com

Historic Hemet Theater Grand Reopening!

The Hemet Theater reached 100 years and celebrated with a grand reopening in November. Follow along with Tiger Media member Adrian Sandoval as he documents the grand reopening.
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

A vehicle is underwater on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle tried driving through the wash at Indian The post Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

