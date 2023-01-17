Read full article on original website
thepalmspringspost.com
Latest Palm Springs COD campus plans unveiled, to be reviewed at Friday’s Board of Trustees meeting
The latest plans for a College of the Desert campus, to be reviewed at a meeting this week, call for slightly more building space and the continued absence of a learning hotel pushed for by leaders in the hospitality industry. A 42-page slideshow outlining the latest thinking will be reviewed...
thepalmspringspost.com
City’s Human Rights Commission to honor several notable people working to improve their neighbors’ lives
The city’s Human Rights Commission will hold its annual Community Service Awards ceremony on Feb. 13., recognizing six people and one organization that made the greater Palm Springs area a better place last year. Those being singled out for “outstanding contributions promoting and protecting human rights, social progress, better...
iebusinessdaily.com
SB neighborhood to get street, sidewalk improvements
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors has approved more than $7.5 million in infrastructure improvements targeted for a San Bernardino neighborhood. San Bernardino Heights will receive more than 20 linear miles of roadway and concrete work for sidewalks, curbs, curb ramps, gutters, guard railing and painting, according to Supervisor Jesse Armendarez.
Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities
Land lease negotiations, it's a costly issue that thousands of homeowners across the greater Palm Springs area are going to face in coming years. In Karen Devine's in-depth report "Pay to Stay," she takes a look at the impact that the end of decades-long tribal land leases could have on many communities in the valley. The post Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities appeared first on KESQ.
recordgazette.net
Former San Gorgonio Inn property has another interested developer
Economic doldrums have persisted at 150 W. Ramsey St. since the nostalgic San Gorgonio Inn closed in 2007. The restaurant, along with another building that previously housed West Coast Electric, was torn down in 2011, and it has been a 5.1-acre vacant lot ever since. Since then, it has provided...
iecn.com
San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran calls the city to declare homeless state of emergency
With a recently approved Homeless Action Plan in place and a commitment to spend over $20 million on a solution, San Bernardino leaders on February 1st will discuss declaring a Homeless State of Emergency. San Bernardino would join Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Los Angeles County in declaring such an emergency.
Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert
We're following the latest update on construction off of Cook Street in Palm Desert. News Channel 3 previously reported that the City of Palm Desert's Full Depth Reclamation Project is aimed at making the road smoother and preventing potholes from forming. The Cook Street project is expected to cost up to $4 million in special The post Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
citynewsgroup.com
Mayor's Message: Find Your Next Job with Hire MoVal
It’s a new year, and you may be looking for a new job. Fortunately, Moreno Valley has you covered. Moreno Valley is the best City in the Inland Empire to find a good local job. Our numerous programs and resources have made it easier to score the perfect career close to home.
iecn.com
Effective February 1st, 2023 Rialto’s moratorium on water disconnections and penalties ends
In a 4-0 vote on January 10th, the Rialto City Council made a motion to end the moratorium on water disconnections and late penalties for water and wastewater, effective February 1st, 2023. The moratorium, which has been in effect since April 2020, was brought forth to help mitigate the loss...
New project will improve traffic flow at 71/91 freeway interchange in Corona
The 71/91 freeway interchange in Corona will be closed periodically on weekends, with some lanes closed at night during the week, as work starts to improve the flow of traffic.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Road Closures Affect Small Businesses in Palm Springs
Road closures in Palm Springs and Cathedral City are affecting more than just drivers. They’re affecting businesses. Anytime major roads such as Indian Canyon, Vista Chino, and Gene Autry Trail are closed, businesses take a hit. “It’s been really bad because every time it rains for over two, three...
50-mile procession planned for slain Riverside Deputy
The procession for slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is at 8 a.m. on Saturday. It will start in Murrieta and end in Rancho Cucamonga. The public is invited to line the streets, but the interment will be private. A public viewing is set for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home.
menifee247.com
Sample local eateries during Menifee Restaurant Week
Hey foodies, looking to support a local restaurant? Save the date for Menifee Restaurant Week, Jan. 23-27, 2023. Follow along on our social media next week to get an inside look at our Restaurant Week specials that showcase featured dishes from Menifee’s local eateries. Join in on the fun...
Viewing, Public Procession, Set for Former SDPD Officer Darnell Calhoun, Killed in Riverside County
A public viewing is scheduled Friday for slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington Ave., Murrieta, will host the viewing of Calhoun’s casket from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway remained closed Tuesday. Officials said there was no estimated time/date for its reopening. The popular attraction initially had a delayed opening on Sunday, but a few hours later it was closed due to technical issues caused by a power outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. Be the The post Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening appeared first on KESQ.
Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow
Crossing city barricades that are supposed to stop people from entering dangerous territory is disobeying the law. "if they failed to obey that traffic control device was basically the road closed sign, they could be subject to a fine of close to $240, those fines are considered moving violations," says Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza from the The post Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow appeared first on KESQ.
Parcels Near Cal State San Marcos Sold for Nearly $6M in Area Slated for Redevelopment
A 1.25-acre site on East Carmel Street in San Marcos has been sold for $5.8 million, according to a real estate brokerage. Marc Frederick and Reg Kobzi of CBRE’s San Diego office represented the previous owners, Carmel Z LLC and Curlan Ltd., in the sale, to Saianvi Investments LLC.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
RIVERSIDE COUNTY FAIR & NATIONAL DATE FESTIVAL RETURNS ON FEBRUARY 17 FOR 10 DAYS AT THE FAIRGROUNDS IN INDIO — IT’S A DATE!
It’s a date! The family-favorite Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is back for ten days beginning Friday, February 17, and will feature a wide array of fun for everyone!. Sponsored by Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, the festival, which takes place at the Riverside County Fairgrounds at 82-503...
sjhsnews.com
Historic Hemet Theater Grand Reopening!
The Hemet Theater reached 100 years and celebrated with a grand reopening in November. Follow along with Tiger Media member Adrian Sandoval as he documents the grand reopening.
Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
A vehicle is underwater on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle tried driving through the wash at Indian The post Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
