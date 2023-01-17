Read full article on original website
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist, will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week on indigenous rights and the climate crisis.
Musk rips 'Satanic' ESG as World Economic Forum meets and discusses controversial investment regime
Elon Musk expresses his disdain for environmental, social governance, or ESG, saying the "S" should stand for satanic instead of social.
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Here's What Elon Musk Really Thinks About Climate Change
While the Tesla CEO strongly believes in global warming, he's had more controversial views on combating the crisis.
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s World Economic Forum Vow Has Critics Saying The Same Thing
Critics on Twitter taunted the far-right lawmaker over her promise to shun the Davos elites.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Nancy Pelosi's husband lost over $500,000 selling Tesla stock in December as investors fretted about Elon Musk's tweets
In total, Pelosi reported losing over $2.5 million in the final weeks of 2022, in a potential move to lower his tax burden.
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Futurism
Elon Musk Now Denies That His Family's Emerald Mine Existed, In Spite of Previously Bragging About It
Elon Musk is denying claims that his family owned an emerald mine, even though he was bragging about it less than a decade ago. "The fake emerald mine thing is so annoying (sigh)," Musk tweeted over the weekend. "Like where exactly is this thing anyway!?" As many pointed out, the...
Larry Kudlow: If John Kerry would keep his yap shut, we would all be in better shape
Larry Kudlow slams U.S. Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's climate change speech at the Davos WEF and the Biden admin's green energy push, while also discussing the accomplishments and impacts of the Gilded Age on 'Kudlow.'
Ars Technica
With $1.5 billion bill due at month-end, Elon Musk’s options aren’t great
The bill for Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is coming due, with the billionaire facing unpalatable options on the company’s enormous debt pile, ranging from bankruptcy proceedings to another costly sale of Tesla shares. Three people close to the entrepreneur’s buyout of Twitter said the first installment of...
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
European official predicts US could soon have 'illegal hate speech' laws, raising eyebrows
A European Commission official predicted this week at a Davos "disinformation" panel that hate crime laws could soon be coming to the United States.
thestockdork.com
Elon Musk Breaks World Record, But He Probably Wishes He Didn’t
Elon Musk, the South-African born businessman and current CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter, has etched his name into the Guinness World Records. But this is not the record Musk would have been aiming for – Musk now holds the record for the largest personal financial loss in history.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
John Kerry applauds fellow Davos attendees as 'extraterrestrial' for wanting to save the planet
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry commended World Economic Forum attendees on Tuesday, saying their efforts to combat climate change were "almost extraterrestrial."
TUCKER CARLSON: World Economic Forum exists to 'destroy national economies'
Fox News host Tucker Carlson shares his thoughts on the World Economic Forum on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Jury hears Musk told 'lies' that cost Tesla investors millions
A lawyer for angry Tesla investors told a California courtroom on Wednesday that CEO Elon Musk "lied" about having funding in place to take the company private, costing his clients millions of dollars. "And his lies cost regular people like Glen Littleton to lose millions and millions of dollars," Porritt added in opening remarks.
