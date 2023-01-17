ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Ars Technica

With $1.5 billion bill due at month-end, Elon Musk’s options aren’t great

The bill for Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is coming due, with the billionaire facing unpalatable options on the company’s enormous debt pile, ranging from bankruptcy proceedings to another costly sale of Tesla shares. Three people close to the entrepreneur’s buyout of Twitter said the first installment of...
thestockdork.com

Elon Musk Breaks World Record, But He Probably Wishes He Didn’t

Elon Musk, the South-African born businessman and current CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter, has etched his name into the Guinness World Records. But this is not the record Musk would have been aiming for – Musk now holds the record for the largest personal financial loss in history.
AFP

Jury hears Musk told 'lies' that cost Tesla investors millions

A lawyer for angry Tesla investors told a California courtroom on Wednesday that CEO Elon Musk "lied" about having funding in place to take the company private, costing his clients millions of dollars. "And his lies cost regular people like Glen Littleton to lose millions and millions of dollars," Porritt added in opening remarks.
