ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Snow Emergencies declared in Siouxland

By Laigha Anderson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yVs5I_0kHk5ar400

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Extreme winter weather is expected to hit Siouxland this week.

From closings to snow emergencies, the winter weather is having an impact on Siouxland communities.

See updates on how the weather is affecting the area below:

————————–

Wayne declares Snow Emergency

The City of Wayne has issued a Snow Emergency that went into effect at midnight Wednesday and will remain in effect until Thursday at noon.

————————–

Sioux City declares Snow Emergency

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City will be in a Snow Emergency beginning at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The snow emergency declaration means vehicles cannot be left unattended on emergency snow routes which are indicated by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.

On odd days residents are to park on the odd side of the street starting at 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. the following day when they should be moved to the even side of the road.

For more information on Snow Emergencies in Sioux City, click here .

————————–

Sergeant Bluff declares Snow Emergency

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — The City of Sergeant Bluff has declared a Snow Emergency starting on January 18 at 10 a.m. through January 19 at 6 p.m.

There will be no parking on streets.

————————–

Hinton declares Snow Emergency

HINTON, Iowa — The City of Hinton has declared a Snow Emergency starting on January 18 at noon through January 19 at 6 a.m.

During the snow emergency, parking will not be allowed on city streets. Extra parking will be available at the Hinton Community Center parking lot.

————————–

Mapleton declares Snow Emergency

MAPLETON, Iowa — The City of Mapleton has declared a Snow Emergency starting on January 18 at 6 a.m. through January 20 at 6 a.m.

————————–

North Sioux City declares Snow Emergency

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The City of North Sioux City has declared a Snow Emergency starting on January 18 at noon through January 19 at noon.

during the snow emergency, all cars should be off the city streets for plowing.

————————–

Dakota City declares Snow Emergency

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — The City of Dakota City has issued a Snow Emergency starting on January 18 at 6 a.m. through January 20 at 6 a.m.

During the snow emergency, all parked cars must be moved off Snow Emergency Routes for plowing.

These are the following Emergency Routes:

  • Broadway/IBP Avenue from Highway 77 to 164th Street
  • Locust Street from 9th Street to 20th Street
  • Myrtle Street from 10th Street to 20th Street
  • Walnut Street from 14th Street to 21st Street
  • Willow Street from 16th Street to Dodge Street
  • 20th Street from Pine Street to Willow Street
  • 16th Street from Pine Street to Willow Street
  • South 21st Street from Broadway to Willow Street
  • North 23rd Street (Dakota Crossings)
  • Linden Circle (Dakota Crossings)

Snow MUST NOT be blown, pushed, or shoveled from sidewalks or driveways into the City street.

Questions can be directed to City Hall at 402-987-3448.

————————–

South Sioux City declares Snow Emergency

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb — The City of South Sioux has declared a snow emergency starting on January 18 at 6:00 a.m. through January 20 at 6 p.m.

Parking is prohibited on the city’s designated snow emergency routes, which are marked with signage. A list of the routes can be obtained from Customer Service at City Hall. Vehicles may be towed if parked, stalled, or stuck, on one of the routes.

Also during the Snow Emergency, all non-snow emergency route streets will utilize the alternate parking requirement. Parking will be allowed only on the even sides of the streets on even calendar days and only on the odd side of the street on odd days.

Residents are reminded not to blow, push or shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways out into the city streets.

Questions can be directed to 402-494-8166

—————————

Storm Lake declares Snow Emergency

STORM LAKE, Iowa — The City of Storm Lake declared a snow emergency effective January 18 at 10:00 PM and running through January 21 at 6:00 AM.

During a Snow Emergency, the following regulations are in affect: Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in residential areas, the central business district or in public parking lots B and D downtown.

Overnight parking in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C is allowed during a snow emergency.

Vehicles found to be in violation of the City’s snow policy may be ticketed and/or towed.

For more information please visit the City of Storm Lake web page at www.stormlake.org/snowemergency.

————————-

Collection of resources

As cold temperatures are expected, officials are warning Siouxlanders to take certain precautions. Below is a collection of stories of officials’ recommendations.

– Daily forecast for Siouxland

Winter Weather: What to know and where to find it

Other weather related stories

Towing companies expect increases in calls as snow storm begins Sioux City PD anticipates increase in car accidents as winter storm hits Siouxland

Woodbury officials prepare for ice from upcoming storm

MidAmerican Energy preparing for any possible power outages Iowa DOT prepares for upcoming winter storm

How Siouxlanders can keep their pets safe and warm during extreme low temperatures How cold weather causes problems for cars Siouxlanders warned to bundle up to avoid frostbite How to drive safe during winter weather

——————-

Norfolk declares snow emergency

NORFOLK, Neb. — The city of Norfolk has declared a snow emergency effective midnight on January 18.

During a snow emergency, no parking is allowed on cul-de-sacs or emergency snow routes. On residential streets, parking is allowed only on the even side of the street, though it is strongly encouraged that citizens park off of the street if possible. This allows for more efficient snow removal by city crews.

Cars parked illegally will be ticketed, cars parked on emergency snow routes will be towed. Residents can learn more information about snow emergencies in Norfolk here .

The city also reminds residents that it is the responsibility of property owners to clear their sidewalks. Residents should avoid piling snow around fire hydrants and watch out for drifting around exhaust pipes.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
SIOUX CITY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Local and Area Snowfall Amounts

The National Weather Service out of Sioux Falls, and meteorologist Peter Rogers, says several inches of snow fell across northwest Iowa last (Wed) night into this (Thur) morning...(audio clip below) Six-and-a-half inches of snow were measured outside the Storm Lake Radio stations, with 89-hundredths of an inch precipitation. Elsewhere, Rogers...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KETV.com

Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
OMAHA, NE
Radio Iowa

Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow

Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa

Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

A look at snow totals

Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

BENEFIT TO BE HELD FOR STRICKEN LAWTON, IOWA MAN

A BENEFIT WILL BE HELD SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR A LAWTON, IOWA MAN WHOSE ILLNESS HAS PREVENTED HIM FROM WORKING AND RESULTED IN MOUNTING MEDICAL EXPENSES. TOM KLUNKER IS A TRUCK DRIVER WHO WAS STRICKEN WHILE ON A DELIVERY TO THE DENVER, COLORADO AREA. PASTOR DAVID ZIRPEL OF REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH...
LAWTON, IA
kiow.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area

Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WHO 13

How much snow fell across Iowa in latest winter storm

IOWA — This is the first major snowstorm to impact the metro and central Iowa in 2023. The temperatures stayed at and above freezing through the night, so the snow has even been melting overnight. It is wet and heavy on trees and powerlines. Here is a look at some of the preliminary early totals […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Truck drivers search for parking spaces in Iowa snowstorm

OSCEOLA, Iowa — A severe weather system dumped snow and freezing rain across Iowa Wednesday night, which caused long-haul truck drivers to stop their journeys through the state earlier than usual. Truck stops and rest areas filled up quickly when the freezing rain started in the early afternoon. Phillip Giaimo planned to drive from Kansas […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Tonight at 6: School bullying, snowfall totals

A central Iowa mother is speaking out against bullying after her 10-year-old-son was left with a concussion. "You send your kids to school to learn, not to come out with mental illnesses. To grow their brains, not hinder it. That’s not what I sent him there for," she told KCCI.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy