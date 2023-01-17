Snow Emergencies declared in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Extreme winter weather is expected to hit Siouxland this week.

From closings to snow emergencies, the winter weather is having an impact on Siouxland communities.

See updates on how the weather is affecting the area below:

————————–

Wayne declares Snow Emergency

The City of Wayne has issued a Snow Emergency that went into effect at midnight Wednesday and will remain in effect until Thursday at noon.

————————–

Sioux City declares Snow Emergency

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City will be in a Snow Emergency beginning at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The snow emergency declaration means vehicles cannot be left unattended on emergency snow routes which are indicated by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.

On odd days residents are to park on the odd side of the street starting at 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. the following day when they should be moved to the even side of the road.

For more information on Snow Emergencies in Sioux City, click here .

————————–

Sergeant Bluff declares Snow Emergency

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — The City of Sergeant Bluff has declared a Snow Emergency starting on January 18 at 10 a.m. through January 19 at 6 p.m.

There will be no parking on streets.

————————–

Hinton declares Snow Emergency

HINTON, Iowa — The City of Hinton has declared a Snow Emergency starting on January 18 at noon through January 19 at 6 a.m.

During the snow emergency, parking will not be allowed on city streets. Extra parking will be available at the Hinton Community Center parking lot.

————————–

Mapleton declares Snow Emergency

MAPLETON, Iowa — The City of Mapleton has declared a Snow Emergency starting on January 18 at 6 a.m. through January 20 at 6 a.m.

————————–

North Sioux City declares Snow Emergency

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The City of North Sioux City has declared a Snow Emergency starting on January 18 at noon through January 19 at noon.

during the snow emergency, all cars should be off the city streets for plowing.

————————–

Dakota City declares Snow Emergency

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — The City of Dakota City has issued a Snow Emergency starting on January 18 at 6 a.m. through January 20 at 6 a.m.

During the snow emergency, all parked cars must be moved off Snow Emergency Routes for plowing.

These are the following Emergency Routes:

Broadway/IBP Avenue from Highway 77 to 164th Street

Locust Street from 9th Street to 20th Street

Myrtle Street from 10th Street to 20th Street

Walnut Street from 14th Street to 21st Street

Willow Street from 16th Street to Dodge Street

20th Street from Pine Street to Willow Street

16th Street from Pine Street to Willow Street

South 21st Street from Broadway to Willow Street

North 23rd Street (Dakota Crossings)

Linden Circle (Dakota Crossings)

Snow MUST NOT be blown, pushed, or shoveled from sidewalks or driveways into the City street.

Questions can be directed to City Hall at 402-987-3448.

————————–

South Sioux City declares Snow Emergency

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb — The City of South Sioux has declared a snow emergency starting on January 18 at 6:00 a.m. through January 20 at 6 p.m.

Parking is prohibited on the city’s designated snow emergency routes, which are marked with signage. A list of the routes can be obtained from Customer Service at City Hall. Vehicles may be towed if parked, stalled, or stuck, on one of the routes.

Also during the Snow Emergency, all non-snow emergency route streets will utilize the alternate parking requirement. Parking will be allowed only on the even sides of the streets on even calendar days and only on the odd side of the street on odd days.

Residents are reminded not to blow, push or shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways out into the city streets.

Questions can be directed to 402-494-8166

—————————

Storm Lake declares Snow Emergency

STORM LAKE, Iowa — The City of Storm Lake declared a snow emergency effective January 18 at 10:00 PM and running through January 21 at 6:00 AM.

During a Snow Emergency, the following regulations are in affect: Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in residential areas, the central business district or in public parking lots B and D downtown.

Overnight parking in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C is allowed during a snow emergency.

Vehicles found to be in violation of the City’s snow policy may be ticketed and/or towed.

For more information please visit the City of Storm Lake web page at www.stormlake.org/snowemergency.

————————-

——————-

Norfolk declares snow emergency

NORFOLK, Neb. — The city of Norfolk has declared a snow emergency effective midnight on January 18.

During a snow emergency, no parking is allowed on cul-de-sacs or emergency snow routes. On residential streets, parking is allowed only on the even side of the street, though it is strongly encouraged that citizens park off of the street if possible. This allows for more efficient snow removal by city crews.

Cars parked illegally will be ticketed, cars parked on emergency snow routes will be towed. Residents can learn more information about snow emergencies in Norfolk here .

The city also reminds residents that it is the responsibility of property owners to clear their sidewalks. Residents should avoid piling snow around fire hydrants and watch out for drifting around exhaust pipes.

