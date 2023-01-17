“Food trucks are amazing, how they serve so many people out of a small space,” said Valerie Moore, co-owner of Our Place on Hancock with her husband, Jonathan Moore, and sister Patty Dion, so hosting the Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest on Friday, Jan. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at 877 Hancock Rd. in Bullhead City seemed like a no-brainer. There will be seven licensed food vendors in 3,000 s.f., “extending our space by 1,000 square feet,” she added. “We can seat 80 outside comfortably,” with a full bar and picnic tables.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO