Kingman, AZ

Kingman Streetscape Project: $100,00 approved for pre-construction services; $7 mil to fully fund project still on the table

KINGMAN – The Kingman City Council has authorized a $100,000 payment for pre-construction services for the Beale Street Infrastructure Project, but it remains to be seen whether it will commit to use of $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to fully develop what is also known as the downtown streetscaping project.
KINGMAN, AZ
Food truck fest planned in Bullhead City

“Food trucks are amazing, how they serve so many people out of a small space,” said Valerie Moore, co-owner of Our Place on Hancock with her husband, Jonathan Moore, and sister Patty Dion, so hosting the Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest on Friday, Jan. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at 877 Hancock Rd. in Bullhead City seemed like a no-brainer. There will be seven licensed food vendors in 3,000 s.f., “extending our space by 1,000 square feet,” she added. “We can seat 80 outside comfortably,” with a full bar and picnic tables.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
LHPD implements PowerEngage program

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Police Department has announced a new engagement and feedback solution to the community called PowerEngage. The service will allow citizens to provide their comments, feedback, and words of gratitude after receiving public safety services. With PowerEngage, text message surveys are sent to those whose number is recorded as part of a call for service.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Commission vacancies announced

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, District 5, is looking for volunteers to serve. Volunteers must reside in District 5 (North Lake Havasu, Desert Hills, Crystal Beach, Havasu Heights, Yucca, Topock, Golden Shores, Mohave Valley or Fort Mohave). Please call Valerie at (928) 453-0735 if you are...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Bicycle versus truck was fatal

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A bicyclist was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle in Lake Havasu City. Police officers responded just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the incident on Lake Havasu Ave. at Willow Ave. Sergeant Michael Terrinoni said that investigation revealed that a 2015...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Two MCC board members officially sworn in

MOHAVE COUNTY – Two board members took the oath of office to officially become Mohave Community College Board Trustees. Mike File, Mohave County Superintendent of Schools, led the ceremony at the board’s meeting Friday, January 13, on the Bullhead City Campus. Dr. Diane Singer will represent District 5,...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Scavenger hunt, homecoming planned at Mohave Valley VFW

MOHAVE VALLEY – It’s a three-fer: “Have fun with your family and friends, learn about local history and raise money for local veterans,” said Jennifer Portwood, of the VFW Auxiliary Post 404 in Mohave Valley, 10287 Barrackman Road, about the Scavenger Hunt that the Auxiliary is hosting on Friday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival moves to Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY – If it’s Spring, it must be time for the Woodystock Blues and Brews Festival, back for its 10th consecutive year in their new home, Windsor Beach State Park #4, Save the Date: Saturday, March 25. Gates open at 10 a.m. Music starts 11 a.m. 699 London Bridge Road.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
$650,000 settlement following lawsuit against Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY – Former Bullhead City Field Operations Manager Don Carley remains bitter over his tumultuous loss of employment, but the Kingman man says dismissal of felony criminal charges and a civil litigation settlement clear his name. His claim and lawsuit against Bullhead City seeking $1 million was settled with a $650,000 payout last year.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
No injuries in house fire

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 2000 block of Winterhaven Dr. The occupant discovered fire and smoke in a rear bedroom, attempted to extinguish it, but was unable to control the fire and evacuated the residence safely. Firefighters gains control of the fire which had extended into the attic within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River now identified

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — The body of a woman recovered from the Arizona side of the Colorado River has been identified, Bullhead City police said Thursday. Police said the body of 54-year-old Deana Harris of Fort Mohave was found Tuesday morning floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Legal Notices for the Week of Jan. 18 – Jan. 24, 2022

ARTICLE OF AMENDMENT ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION Entity 23459273 Agent Raoul Fernandez For Hot Rod Grill & Griddle, I wish to correct the spelling of my last name and change the name of the business. Correct business name is Hot Rod Grill 66. Publish: 1/18, 1/25, 2/1/23. ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION LIMITED...
KINGMAN, AZ
Traffic stop nets fentanyl, illegal weapons

BULLHEAD CITY – On Saturday, Jan. 14, at about 10 a.m., Bullhead City Police conducted a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Hwy. 95 on a vehicle driven by Claudia Roxanna Evans, 28, and a passenger Joseph Aaron Kroll, 38, both of Bullhead City. Evans was driving on a suspended driver’s license.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Fatal accident in BHC

BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department reports the death of a person who was injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident on Jan. 9. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said that Douglas Wilson, 74, Mohave Valley died Jan. 12 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. Fromelt said Wilson was...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Kari Lake to speak at Lincoln Day Dinner

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Kari Lake will be the guest speaker for the Mohave county Republican Central Committee District III Lincoln Day Dinner. The dinner will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with the program at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Man accused of running over father on highway near Laughlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of running over and killing his father following a fight over the weekend on an Arizona highway about 20 miles from Laughlin, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill, 23, is facing a first-degree murder per domestic...
LAUGHLIN, NV
Four pounds of meth, cocaine seized

MOHAVE VALLEY – Several pounds each of methamphetamine and cocaine and an assortment of other illegal drugs were confiscated following a law enforcement traffic stop in Mohave Valley. Police department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Bullhead City police detectives assigned to the Arizona Department of Public Safety State Gang Task Force stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 95 and King Street at about 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
Woman’s body recovered from Colorado River

BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department is conducting a death investigation following the recovery of a woman’s body from the Colorado River. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the department was notified at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 that a body had been spotted in the river.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

