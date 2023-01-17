ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

whmi.com

GM to sink over $900M into 4 plants, Flint to get new engine

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — General Motors says it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories, with the bulk going to an engine plant in Flint, Michigan, to build the next-generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs. Factories in Rochester, New York; Defiance, Ohio; and Bay...
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Livingston Link-Up Event Aims To Connect Community

A free networking event is planned early next month in Genoa Township that organizers say offers professionals and organizations an opportunity to meet up with the people and groups working on local issues. The Livingston Link-Up event is geared toward professionals, business members, medical personnel, care providers, those who assist...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Monitoring Agreement Approved For Lucy Road Landfill Site

An annual agreement has been approved for the continued monitoring and sampling of the Lucy Road landfill site in the City of Howell. In 2012, the City achieved a “No Further Action” or NFA designation on the site with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. That agreement required a long-term monitoring commitment for sampling and maintenance from the City and M.A. Hanna.
HOWELL, MI
whmi.com

BHS DECA Club Earns Honors in Regional Conference At EMU

A total of 61 Brighton High School DECA Club members competed in the District 4 DECA Conference last weekend, bringing home an impressive 86 medals. Some 38 of them now qualify for the state competition, to be held at Huntington Place (formerly Cobo Hall) in Detroit in March. Some 650 students representing 16 schools were entered in the district competition, held at Eastern Michigan University.
BRIGHTON, MI

