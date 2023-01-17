Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
The Duke Of Poughkeepsie’s CoronationἈλέξανδροςPoughkeepsie, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network
Democratic committee member announces run for Newburgh City Council
NEWBURGH – A Newburgh City Democratic Committee member has announced his candidacy for an at-large seat on the city council this fall. “Our community is struggling with the rising cost of living, from unaffordable rent to devastating utility expenses,” said Bryan Luna, a Newburgh native. “Our residents don’t have the luxury of waiting for federal and state politicians. A collaborative, accountable and decisive government is essential to address the challenges Newburgh faces.”
yonkerstimes.com
Fired Westchester Librarian Picketing for Justice-“It May Be Legal, but Is It Moral, Ethical?”
Visitors to the Scarsdale Public Library may have noticed someone picketing outside with a sign that reads “Heartless Treatment of Library Staff.” That person is Robin Stettnisch, pictured left,who worked as a librarian since 1989. In 2017, the library was preparing to close for a $21,000,000 expansion. Yet...
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSIONS AND REGULAR COUNCIL MEETINGS RELOCATED TO COUNCIL CHAMBERS
Please be advised that all City of Newburgh Council Work Sessions and Regular Council Meetings will be relocated to the Council Chambers at 83 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550. All meetings will be livestreamed via the City’s website, and Facebook pages, as well as recorded. The recording will be made available at a later date.
hamlethub.com
Putnam County Department of Health is Looking for Tobacco Compliance Officers
The Putnam County Department of Health is looking for Tobacco Compliance Officers to help stop underage sales of nicotine containing products in the community. Job qualifications: 17-20 years old Non-smoker/ Non-vaper and available approximately 2 evenings a month (The Department will work around your schedule) This is a paid community...
hudsonvalleyone.com
County Executive demands that Central Hudson be held accountable
Newly installed Ulster County executive Jen Metzger has put her dissatisfaction with Central Hudson Gas & Electric on the record in a letter to the New York State Public Service Commission, calling for Central Hudson’s shareholders instead of its customers to pay for the company’s failures, Metzger puts herself in the company of recent interim county executive Johanna Contreras, state senator Michelle Hinchey and congressmember Pat Ryan, all of whom have called for the same.
Newburgh mayor starts task force to address gun violence
Mayor Torrance Harvey announced this week that he’s creating a Mayor’s Anti-Gun Violence Task Force made up of religious leaders and community members, according to Newburgh Chief of Staff Michael Neppl.
Mid-Hudson News Network
NFA teachers return to work after ‘Weavegate’
NEWBURGH – The four Newburgh Free Academy teachers who reportedly made comments perceived to be insensitive about an African American student’s hair extension that was found on the floor last spring, have been given the green light to return to work. The high school teachers – three women...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Veteran county legislator Brian Cahill will call it quits at year’s end
No Cahills in local politics? After 16 years, intermittently in and out of the Ulster County Legislature, Brian Cahill is eyeing the exit. His younger brother Kevin was defeated in the primary last year after serving twelve terms in the state Assembly, Their mother, Mary Alice, was a legendary figure in Kingston city government.
Governor Hochul silent after NYC Mayor requests financial assistance for transported migrants
by Jennie Taer NEW YORK, NY – Mayor Eric Adams’ requests to assist illegal migrants arriving in New York City have yet to be answered by Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Adams told the New York Post on Tuesday that he has several requests with Hochul’s office for illegal migrants to be housed and relocated in other parts of the state since the city keeps getting them from multiple states. A transport sent by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis brought more than 40,000 illegal migrants into the The post Governor Hochul silent after NYC Mayor requests financial assistance for transported migrants appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Orange County Sheriff pulling seven investigators out of task forces
GOSHEN – Like many other police agencies, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is facing staffing shortages and the new sheriff told county lawmakers on Thursday that he is pulling seven investigators back to his agency. One of them will be taken out of the City of Newburgh, Sheriff...
hamlethub.com
Deana Robinson to Run for Yonkers City Council
Yonkers NY City Councilwoman, Shanae Williams, has announced her candidacy for the board of Westchester County Legislators 16th district. Williams age 29, officially declared her intentions on January 9th, 2023. “Today marks the day the residents of Yonkers’ 16th Westchester County Legislative District can expect accountability, transparency, and above all...
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
theexaminernews.com
Drinking Water at PV Residential Community, Camp a Growing Concern
Tests results of the water at a Putnam Valley residential community and summer camp have revealed elevated levels of two PFAS chemicals. Last month, the Board of Directors at Floradan Estates sent two notices to residents, co-signed by their water operator CEMCO and the Putnam County Department of Health. One notice said perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) were found in the Floradan residential drinking water at levels above New York State’s threshold of 10 parts per trillion (ppt).
Spring Valley Police Department seeks new officers for force
The department says it's accepting resumes up until Jan. 27 for the position of full-time police officer.
What to know about Newburgh's $32M sewer infrastructure project
CITY OF NEWBURGH − Over the next several months, a 35,000-pound tunnel boring machine will drill through more than 2,000 feet of dirt and solid rock beneath Colden Street, according to city engineer Jason Morris. At the same time, the $1.5 million tunnel boring machine will lay the pipes that will soon replace much of the city’s aging sewer system, Morris said.
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor Hochul
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington, D.C. for the Annual Conference of Mayors. Though the mayors may talk about crime, inflation, and healthcare, there is one common theme shared by many. Mayor Adams said migrants are on his agenda and he thinks other cities need to share the responsibility, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
2023 Free of Charge Bulk Item Pickup Program
The City of Newburgh announces the bulk item pick-up program schedule for 2023. Beginning March 29, 2023, the bulk item pickup program will continue on a quarterly basis for the remainder of the year and is free of charge to all residents. The scheduled bulk item pickup dates are: March 29, June 28, September 27, and December 20.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned
POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
yonkerstimes.com
Free Bee-Line Bus for the Holiday’s Program a Success
The benefit to the traveling public was approximately $2.9 million. In November, Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced the return of fare-free Bee-Line buses just in time for the holidays. The program ran from November 19 through November 27, and again on December 7 through December 26. Over the course...
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
