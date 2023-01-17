by Jennie Taer NEW YORK, NY – Mayor Eric Adams’ requests to assist illegal migrants arriving in New York City have yet to be answered by Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Adams told the New York Post on Tuesday that he has several requests with Hochul’s office for illegal migrants to be housed and relocated in other parts of the state since the city keeps getting them from multiple states. A transport sent by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis brought more than 40,000 illegal migrants into the The post Governor Hochul silent after NYC Mayor requests financial assistance for transported migrants appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO