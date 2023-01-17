ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Democratic committee member announces run for Newburgh City Council

NEWBURGH – A Newburgh City Democratic Committee member has announced his candidacy for an at-large seat on the city council this fall. “Our community is struggling with the rising cost of living, from unaffordable rent to devastating utility expenses,” said Bryan Luna, a Newburgh native. “Our residents don’t have the luxury of waiting for federal and state politicians. A collaborative, accountable and decisive government is essential to address the challenges Newburgh faces.”
NEWBURGH, NY
hamlethub.com

Putnam County Department of Health is Looking for Tobacco Compliance Officers

The Putnam County Department of Health is looking for Tobacco Compliance Officers to help stop underage sales of nicotine containing products in the community. Job qualifications: 17-20 years old Non-smoker/ Non-vaper and available approximately 2 evenings a month (The Department will work around your schedule) This is a paid community...
hudsonvalleyone.com

County Executive demands that Central Hudson be held accountable

Newly installed Ulster County executive Jen Metzger has put her dissatisfaction with Central Hudson Gas & Electric on the record in a letter to the New York State Public Service Commission, calling for Central Hudson’s shareholders instead of its customers to pay for the company’s failures, Metzger puts herself in the company of recent interim county executive Johanna Contreras, state senator Michelle Hinchey and congressmember Pat Ryan, all of whom have called for the same.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

NFA teachers return to work after ‘Weavegate’

NEWBURGH – The four Newburgh Free Academy teachers who reportedly made comments perceived to be insensitive about an African American student’s hair extension that was found on the floor last spring, have been given the green light to return to work. The high school teachers – three women...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Veteran county legislator Brian Cahill will call it quits at year’s end

No Cahills in local politics? After 16 years, intermittently in and out of the Ulster County Legislature, Brian Cahill is eyeing the exit. His younger brother Kevin was defeated in the primary last year after serving twelve terms in the state Assembly, Their mother, Mary Alice, was a legendary figure in Kingston city government.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Governor Hochul silent after NYC Mayor requests financial assistance for transported migrants

by Jennie Taer  NEW  YORK, NY – Mayor Eric Adams’ requests to assist illegal migrants arriving in New York City have yet to be answered by Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Adams told the New York Post on Tuesday that he has several requests with Hochul’s office for illegal migrants to be housed and relocated in other parts of the state since the city keeps getting them from multiple states. A transport sent by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis brought more than 40,000 illegal migrants into the The post Governor Hochul silent after NYC Mayor requests financial assistance for transported migrants appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hamlethub.com

Deana Robinson to Run for Yonkers City Council

Yonkers NY City Councilwoman, Shanae Williams, has announced her candidacy for the board of Westchester County Legislators 16th district. Williams age 29, officially declared her intentions on January 9th, 2023. “Today marks the day the residents of Yonkers’ 16th Westchester County Legislative District can expect accountability, transparency, and above all...
YONKERS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Drinking Water at PV Residential Community, Camp a Growing Concern

Tests results of the water at a Putnam Valley residential community and summer camp have revealed elevated levels of two PFAS chemicals. Last month, the Board of Directors at Floradan Estates sent two notices to residents, co-signed by their water operator CEMCO and the Putnam County Department of Health. One notice said perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) were found in the Floradan residential drinking water at levels above New York State’s threshold of 10 parts per trillion (ppt).
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Times Herald-Record

What to know about Newburgh's $32M sewer infrastructure project

CITY OF NEWBURGH − Over the next several months, a 35,000-pound tunnel boring machine will drill through more than 2,000 feet of dirt and solid rock beneath Colden Street, according to city engineer Jason Morris. At the same time, the $1.5 million tunnel boring machine will lay the pipes that will soon replace much of the city’s aging sewer system, Morris said.
NEWBURGH, NY
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor Hochul

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington, D.C. for the Annual Conference of Mayors. Though the mayors may talk about crime, inflation, and healthcare, there is one common theme shared by many. Mayor Adams said migrants are on his agenda and he thinks other cities need to share the responsibility, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov

2023 Free of Charge Bulk Item Pickup Program

The City of Newburgh announces the bulk item pick-up program schedule for 2023. Beginning March 29, 2023, the bulk item pickup program will continue on a quarterly basis for the remainder of the year and is free of charge to all residents. The scheduled bulk item pickup dates are: March 29, June 28, September 27, and December 20.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned

POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Free Bee-Line Bus for the Holiday’s Program a Success

The benefit to the traveling public was approximately $2.9 million. In November, Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced the return of fare-free Bee-Line buses just in time for the holidays. The program ran from November 19 through November 27, and again on December 7 through December 26. Over the course...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

