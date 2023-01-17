Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Sharpe House presents its Annual Robert Burns NightKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro areaMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
York County land owner, others to honor slave cemetery
After a York County owner found a slave grave on his property, he worked with others to discover more. Now the owner and others will honor the gravesite next month. York County land owner, others to honor slave cemetery. After a York County owner found a slave grave on his...
Charlotte business leaping into high-tech goggle market
Charlotte business leaping into high-tech goggle …. Jones County man healing after losing 17 of his pets …. A Jones County man is healing after losing 17 of his pets in a house fire. Winston-Salem State University on lockdown after …. Winston-Salem State University on lockdown after reports of shots...
Nuclear siren ‘inadvertently sounded’ during test in Huntersville
Sirens sounded at the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville Thursday morning after it was “inadvertently sounded” during a test, according to officials. Nuclear siren ‘inadvertently sounded’ during test …. Sirens sounded at the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville Thursday morning after it was “inadvertently sounded” during...
Historic Mooresville baseball park rebuild discussed
Board members will decide on allocating $100,000 to the design of the project, but in total, town leaders estimate the project’s total cost could be upwards of $10 million. Historic Mooresville baseball park rebuild discussed. Board members will decide on allocating $100,000 to the design of the project, but...
Family: Terminally-ill Mooresville girl’s fundraiser a scam
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fundraiser to help a precious little girl with a rare, terminal disease turned out to be a cruel trick. LKN Fest was supposed to be a big event along with a mommy and me fashion show for a little girl diagnosed with a rare terminal disease called Vanishing White Matter Disease.
Truist Field will open up late-night style pub
Truist Field will debut a brand new, late-night style pub with a target opening date of May, the team announced Wednesday. Truist Field will debut a brand new, late-night style pub with a target opening date of May, the team announced Wednesday. CMS funding among topics discussed at commissioners’ …...
LKN Fest scammer takes advantage of Mooresville girl
A little girl with a rare, terminal disease lost out after someone took advantage of her and her family by holding a less-than-adequate fundraiser and left town with the money. LKN Fest scammer takes advantage of Mooresville girl. A little girl with a rare, terminal disease lost out after someone...
FBI offers $25K reward after Molotov cocktail thrown at Lincolnton pregnancy center
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information about a suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a pregnancy center in Lincolnton last June. FBI offers $25K reward after Molotov cocktail thrown …. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information about a...
1 shot at Charlotte Walmart off Wilkinson Blvd.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency personnel transported a gunshot victim to Atrium-CMC Tuesday night from Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard. The incident happened after 7 p.m. Queen City News said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were focusing on a dark Honda in the Walmart parking lot. There is no other information...
New North Carolina State Laws For 2023
CHARLOTTE – Hey Tax Payer, are you feeling a crunch at the pump? Well things are going to get worse!. If you live in the greater Charlotte area, you have noticed gas prices are fluctuating between $2.99 per gallon to almost $3.35 per gallon. North Carolina Department of Revenue announced back in November that there will be a gas tax rate increase.
'Hate still exists.' Racial slur on Salisbury bus discovered
The entrepreneur said the racial slur was spraypainted onto a bus she had purchased as part of her salon business. ‘Hate still exists.’ Racial slur on Salisbury bus …. The entrepreneur said the racial slur was spraypainted onto a bus she had purchased as part of her salon business.
Substation attacks cause North Carolina energy companies, lawmakers to take action
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday morning, EnergyUnited will replace a transformer that was damaged by gunfire in Randolph County on Tuesday. None of the 1,500 customers the substation serves lost power because crews were able to transfer the load to another substation nearby. The FBI is working with law enforcement in Randolph and […]
Man killed in Belmont excavator accident, police say
A man was killed in a construction site accident in Belmont Monday afternoon, according to the police department. Man killed in Belmont excavator accident, police …. A man was killed in a construction site accident in Belmont Monday afternoon, according to the police department. Boone low-speed tractor chase. A man...
Greg Olsen chats with CSL about Panthers HC search
Greg Olsen chats with CSL about Panthers HC search. Trial Day 3: Case dismissed by City of Charlotte, …. Earlier Thursday morning, "Jane Doe" spent most of the morning establishing her relationship with her reported attacker. $6.6M athletic facility unveiled at Christ the King …. The $6.6 million building includes...
Charlotte teens charged with 15 crimes each after shooting outside Huntersville amusement park, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two 18-year-olds are facing 15 charges each after gunshots rang out during a dispute at Frankie’s Fun Park in Huntersville, according to the Huntersville Police Department. Police said officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 10 p.m. on Jan. 6 at...
York County land owner to honor 144 slave graves after discovery
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 200-year-old gravesite with nearly 150 buried slaves will soon become one of York County’s newest historic locations. Andrew and Mary Lazenby say the previous owner mentioned the possibility of a gravesite on the 110-acre property when they bought it. “After...
