ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

York County land owner, others to honor slave cemetery

After a York County owner found a slave grave on his property, he worked with others to discover more. Now the owner and others will honor the gravesite next month. York County land owner, others to honor slave cemetery. After a York County owner found a slave grave on his...
YORK COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Charlotte business leaping into high-tech goggle market

Charlotte business leaping into high-tech goggle …. Jones County man healing after losing 17 of his pets …. A Jones County man is healing after losing 17 of his pets in a house fire. Winston-Salem State University on lockdown after …. Winston-Salem State University on lockdown after reports of shots...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Nuclear siren ‘inadvertently sounded’ during test in Huntersville

Sirens sounded at the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville Thursday morning after it was “inadvertently sounded” during a test, according to officials. Nuclear siren ‘inadvertently sounded’ during test …. Sirens sounded at the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville Thursday morning after it was “inadvertently sounded” during...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte FC defender killed in crash in south Florida

Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes was killed in a crash in south Florida early Thursday morning, the club confirmed. Charlotte FC defender killed in crash in south Florida. Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes was killed in a crash in south Florida early Thursday morning, the club confirmed. Semi hits house...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Historic Mooresville baseball park rebuild discussed

Board members will decide on allocating $100,000 to the design of the project, but in total, town leaders estimate the project’s total cost could be upwards of $10 million. Historic Mooresville baseball park rebuild discussed. Board members will decide on allocating $100,000 to the design of the project, but...
MOORESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Family: Terminally-ill Mooresville girl’s fundraiser a scam

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fundraiser to help a precious little girl with a rare, terminal disease turned out to be a cruel trick. LKN Fest was supposed to be a big event along with a mommy and me fashion show for a little girl diagnosed with a rare terminal disease called Vanishing White Matter Disease.
MOORESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Truist Field will open up late-night style pub

Truist Field will debut a brand new, late-night style pub with a target opening date of May, the team announced Wednesday. Truist Field will debut a brand new, late-night style pub with a target opening date of May, the team announced Wednesday. CMS funding among topics discussed at commissioners’ …...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

LKN Fest scammer takes advantage of Mooresville girl

A little girl with a rare, terminal disease lost out after someone took advantage of her and her family by holding a less-than-adequate fundraiser and left town with the money. LKN Fest scammer takes advantage of Mooresville girl. A little girl with a rare, terminal disease lost out after someone...
MOORESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

1 shot at Charlotte Walmart off Wilkinson Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency personnel transported a gunshot victim to Atrium-CMC Tuesday night from Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard. The incident happened after 7 p.m. Queen City News said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were focusing on a dark Honda in the Walmart parking lot. There is no other information...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

New North Carolina State Laws For 2023

CHARLOTTE – Hey Tax Payer, are you feeling a crunch at the pump? Well things are going to get worse!. If you live in the greater Charlotte area, you have noticed gas prices are fluctuating between $2.99 per gallon to almost $3.35 per gallon. North Carolina Department of Revenue announced back in November that there will be a gas tax rate increase.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

FBI offering $25K reward in June Lincolnton arson attack

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Thursday, the FBI announced it is offering a $25,000 reward to find the person who tossed a Molotov cocktail into the Crisis Pregnancy Center last June. The FBI says there have been attacks nationwide at reproductive health centers. Investigators say they’re aggressively...
LINCOLNTON, NC
qcnews.com

'Hate still exists.' Racial slur on Salisbury bus discovered

The entrepreneur said the racial slur was spraypainted onto a bus she had purchased as part of her salon business. ‘Hate still exists.’ Racial slur on Salisbury bus …. The entrepreneur said the racial slur was spraypainted onto a bus she had purchased as part of her salon business.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Man killed in Belmont excavator accident, police say

A man was killed in a construction site accident in Belmont Monday afternoon, according to the police department. Man killed in Belmont excavator accident, police …. A man was killed in a construction site accident in Belmont Monday afternoon, according to the police department. Boone low-speed tractor chase. A man...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Greg Olsen chats with CSL about Panthers HC search

Greg Olsen chats with CSL about Panthers HC search. Trial Day 3: Case dismissed by City of Charlotte, …. Earlier Thursday morning, "Jane Doe" spent most of the morning establishing her relationship with her reported attacker. $6.6M athletic facility unveiled at Christ the King …. The $6.6 million building includes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

York County land owner to honor 144 slave graves after discovery

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 200-year-old gravesite with nearly 150 buried slaves will soon become one of York County’s newest historic locations. Andrew and Mary Lazenby say the previous owner mentioned the possibility of a gravesite on the 110-acre property when they bought it. “After...
YORK COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy