FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Branford Land Trust January Film Series: Afro-Indigenous Relationships to LandJen PayneBranford, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
zip06.com
Halina Teresa Kamienska Golicz
Halina Teresa Kamienska Golicz, 86, passed away peacefully at home in Clinton on Jan. 9. She was the eldest daughter of Col. Jan Kamienski and Alina Konarzewska. She was born in Torun, Poland, in 1936. She survived the uprising and destruction of Warsaw, eventually being smuggled out to the newly freed Italy. After the war finally ended, her family settled in the Bordeaux region of France.
zip06.com
Community Foundation of Middlesex County Names New Board Chair
The Community Foundation of Middlesex County's (CFMC) Board of Directors is celebrating the new year with a new Chair and three new members added to its 2023 leadership team. Deep River resident Clint Reid has been named Board Chair after serving as Treasurer in 2022 and as a member of several committees over the past three years. He.
zip06.com
Historical Society Announces Lecture Series
The 16th Annual Frederick Lee Lectures will explore the preservation of Madison’s built environment. The winter lecture series offers lively history-based presentations on topics of local interest. The 2023 presentations will raise awareness of the importance of preservation in retaining the historic character of a place. The talks will be offered in a hybrid format, on-site at the First Congregational Church and online via Zoom. Please check the MHS website for updates in the case of inclement weather or a rise in COVID infections.
Catholic Diocese of Norwich files plan for bankruptcy
NORWICH, Conn. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich filed a plan of reorganization Tuesday to settle the Diocese’s Chapter 11 reorganization case. One element of the plan is to sell the land where Saint Bernard School is located. Part of the bankruptcy process, which has been going...
zip06.com
Jane S. Whitmore
Jane S. Whitmore, 102, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, in Vestal, New York., at Willow Point Nursing Home. Jane lived in Guilford from 1983 thru 2017. Jane was born in East Orange, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Benjamin Shackelford and Phoebe Shackelford; former husband John H. Whitmore; brother Richard Shackelford; and niece Martha Dennington; along with many beloved pets.
'Emotional Encounter': Would-Be Suicide Attempt Ends In Hug In New Haven
A heartfelt moment was shared when a New Haven police officer was able to stop a man from jumping off a bridge. On Friday, Jan. 13, while on patrol, two police officers in the neighborhood of Fair Haven were alerted that a man in distress was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.
Mayor’s Ball rescheduled; a helping hand; business expands; Art Space
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. The 2023 Norwalk Mayor’s Ball, themed “I Love Norwalk,” is rescheduled to Friday April 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa, 243 Tresser Boulevard, Stamford, according to a news release. “The money raised for the...
Parents outraged over plan for Bridgeport students to be relocated due to teaching vacancies
Parents say they are outraged with how they say the district is handling the situation, with the lack of communication and planning.
Yale Daily News
Yale announces “momentous” changes to leave of absence policies amid ongoing mental health lawsuit
Over a month ago, mental health advocates and current students filed a lawsuit — which has since moved to settlement discussions — alleging that Yale’s policies discriminate against students facing mental health issues, especially those who take time off. In the midst of conferences between the University...
zip06.com
Barbara A. DiPalo
Barbara A. DiPalo, of North Branford formerly of Guilford passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 12. Beloved wife of James DiPalo. Barbara was born in Abington, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Hoffman) Lewis; loving mother of Cheryl (Chris) and Debbie (Mike), and adoring grandmother to Matthew, Kyle, Jake, Mia, Hannah, and great-grandson Jake. She was predeceased by grandson Benjamin.
zip06.com
Fighting the Flying Scourges
Perhaps the spotted lantern fly has escaped your attention, but the same may not be true a year from now. These flying scourges were first identified in Pennsylvania in 2014, less than a decade ago. They quickly made headlines as they ravaged forests, farms, orchards, and vineyards there. These red, black, and white destroyers spread to New Jersey, New York, and the mid-Atlantic states. They were first spotted in locations around western Connecticut and central Massachusetts in 2019. Greenwich, Stamford, and New Canaan have established populations as of this writing. Spotted lantern flies (SLF) have been identified in Southbury and West Haven.
zip06.com
Joseph Anthony Libretti
Joseph Anthony Libretti, 33, of East Haven passed away unexpectedly Jan. 5. Joseph was born Feb. 3, 1989, in New Haven, a son of loving parents, Nicholas and Lisa (Turcio) Libretti. Joseph attended Gateway Community College where he earned an associates degree and was given the president’s award for his...
zip06.com
GHS Hosts 30th Annual Concert for Meals on Wheels
Dinner and a show are all part of the package when the Guilford High School (GHS) music department presents its 30th annual concert to benefit Meals on Wheels on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The free event will feature performances by GHS’ top ensembles, including Voices, jazz, and wind. And according to...
3 Connecticut hospitals named best for maternity care by U.S. News & World Report
The rankings are based on C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates and early elective delivery rates, among other factors.
UConn opening food pantries at regional campuses for students in need
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Uconn’s Avery Point campus in Groton opened a food pantry for students on Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting was held to kick off the university’s efforts to help students with food insecurity. The food pantry, called Husky Harvest, will be opening at all of its regional campuses. That means, in addition to Avery […]
trumbulltimes.com
West Haven schools closing achievement gap, officials say
WEST HAVEN — For years, education officials have discussed achievement gaps, disparities in educational achievement between students in different racial or socioeconomic categories or with different abilities, ordinarily reflected through high-stakes testing. Pointing to state data, however, city officials say West Haven students are achieving at roughly the same...
zip06.com
A QuestBridge Match: Zuniga Wins Full Scholarship to Stanford
In the fall, Kevin Zuniga will become the first member of his family to attend college. The Branford High School (BHS) senior has just won a full, four-year scholarship to Stanford University through a national non-profit college match program, QuestBridge. And that’s not all. According to QuestBridge, Kevin, 17, is...
zip06.com
FCC Hosts Drag Queen Bingo Night
Madison’s First Congregational Church will host a Drag Queen Bingo on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Church’s Hubley Hall, 26 Meeetinghouse Lane. The event is $20 for admission and will feature a host of area talent. Queens include Shaneeda Razor, Bonnie Petit, Brandy...
The Stank of Hollywood Closes Another Connecticut Movie Theater
Yet again, the lack of quality big-screen entertainment has caused another Connecticut movie theater to permanently shut it's doors. This time, it's in Northwest Connecticut. Just over a month ago, on December 5, 2022, Niantic Cinema 5 announced that their temporary three-month closure had become permanent. Today I learned that one of the closest movie theaters to my new place in Torrington has shut down. Apple Cinemas - Barkhamsted, which was located along Rt. 44 at 380 New Hartford Road, has been wiped off as one of Apple Cinemas Connecticut locations, and the dreaded red 'Permanently Closed' banner show up when you search for the theater on Google.
zip06.com
Vincenzo ‘Vinny’ DiNicola
Vincenzo “Vinny” DiNicola passed away on Jan. 14. Vinny was born on Oct. 23, 1930, in New Haven to Antonio DiNicola and Maria (Gulisano) DiNicola and lived his whole life in New Haven County. He moved to Guilford on Jan. 26, 1968, with his wife and four children and lived in the home he built until a week before his passing.
