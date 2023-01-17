Perhaps the spotted lantern fly has escaped your attention, but the same may not be true a year from now. These flying scourges were first identified in Pennsylvania in 2014, less than a decade ago. They quickly made headlines as they ravaged forests, farms, orchards, and vineyards there. These red, black, and white destroyers spread to New Jersey, New York, and the mid-Atlantic states. They were first spotted in locations around western Connecticut and central Massachusetts in 2019. Greenwich, Stamford, and New Canaan have established populations as of this writing. Spotted lantern flies (SLF) have been identified in Southbury and West Haven.

