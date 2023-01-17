Read full article on original website
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurantsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar and University Baptist Church not to be torn down, saved by University Area Commission voteThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State Football trying to steal five-star QB from TTUN
The Ohio State football team is trying to get their 2024 recruiting class back on the right track. After a rough finish to the 2023 class, Ohio State has turned their attention to the 2024 class. Unfortunately, they lost Dylan Raiola, the number one overall recruit in that class. Even...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Top three quarterbacks left in the transfer portal
It is official, C.J. Stroud declared for the 2023 NFL draft and the Ohio State Buckeyes are forced to search for the next possible answer at quarterback. The most obvious and likely choice is the former five-star from Pennsylvania, Kyle McCord. However, Devin Brown, who was also a five-star prospect in last year’s class according to some recruiting services, may surprise some folks.
Look: Ohio State Offered Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit
Ohio State football is still on the lookout for a quarterback in its 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes lost a commitment from five-star Dylan Raiola last month, and have been looking for replacements since then. On Tuesday, they offered another five-star signal caller, Julian Sayin. The ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Ohio State finally gets a commitment from a transfer portal offensive lineman
The Ohio State Football team’s search for a transfer portal offensive lineman to help fill three vacant spots had come up empty until Wednesday. Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler ended the drought by committing to the Buckeyes. The 6-foot, 2-inch, 280-pound guard will have two seasons of eligibility remaining....
Kamryn Babb Says Goodbye to Ohio State, Sam Hubbard Was Mic'd Up on Sunday and the Buckeyes Rank Second All-Time in the AP Poll Era
The Jack Skullington, Skulliver's Travels, Skulliver Twist, Kong: Skull Session Island, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Session – whatever you want to call it. Welcome. I'm happy you're here. This has nothing to do with Ohio State, but I was mesmerized by this video on...
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
CBS Sports Predicts No. 1 Overall 2023 NFL Draft Pick
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is widely considered the No. 1 QB in this year's NFL draft class. In fact, many outlets have him as the No. 1 overall player on the board. CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso is going with another player at the top spot. In his most recent mock draft, ...
Transfer Portal: Top 5 Available Offensive Linemen (1/19)
Plenty of movement has occurred, but who are the top five offensive linemen that still remain in the transfer portal?
