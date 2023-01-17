Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Motorcycle In Cheeky Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans is one of the most powerful and athletically gifted WWE superstars in the women’s division. Moreover, she displayed her strength and beauty in a jaw-dropping photo riding a motorcycle. The 32-year-old superstar was a U.S. Marine before joining WWE in 2016. Lacey Evans’ impressive strength and persona...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Says Things ‘Got Real’ When Brock Lesnar Legit Punched Him During Match
Brock Lesnar is not someone you want to mess with, but Braun Strowman doesn’t care how big any of his opponents are. This was the case in 2018, and Strowman will never forget that story. Braun Strowman kneed Brock Lesnar in the head during a triple-threat match against Kane...
wrestletalk.com
Big E Reacts To Long-Time WWE Name’s Departure
Former WWE Champion Big E has now reacted to the AEW departure of former WWE Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins. Earlier today (January 17) Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Hopkins is gone from WWE. Details surrounding his departure are currently unclear. Hopkins had been with WWE since...
ComicBook
WWE Raw: More Members of Roman Reigns' Bloodline Confirmed for Raw's 30th Anniversary (Update)
WWE's Monday Night Raw will celebrate its 30th anniversary next week in Philadelphia and will feature an "Acknowledgement Ceremony" for Roman Reigns. The Usos announced during this week's episode that every generation of The Bloodline will be in attendance for the ceremony, and it's now being reported via The Daily Item that both Rikishi and Samu will be in attendance at the show. Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa while Samu is the oldest son of The Wild Samoan's Afa.
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
bodyslam.net
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
stillrealtous.com
Brie Bella Called Out Former WWE Star For Flirting With Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson spent many years working in WWE as Daniel Bryan and for a period of time he was paired with The Bella Twins on screen. It’s no big secret that Bryan went on to marry Brie Bella, but it sounds like there’s another former WWE star who had taken an interest in Bryan.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Nash Struggling Heavily With Suicidal Thoughts Following His Son’s Passing
Kevin Nash recently experienced a personal tragedy as his son, Tristen tragically passed away. This was a terrible loss for Nash’s family, and a very unexpected one. During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash made a comment about how his son passed away 12 weeks ago. Then he made a very unsettling statement as a follow-up.
wrestletalk.com
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At Age 38
According to Tony Khan, current ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe has died at age 38. AEW and Ring of Honor President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 17 to announce that ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe has passed away. Khan tweeted:. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has...
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Claims Wyatt Family Storyline Was Originally His Idea
The Wyatt Family was one of the most iconic stables in WWE history. Bray Wyatt arrived with his cult leader persona flanked by Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in NXT in 2012. Former WWE superstar Rene Dupree recently revealed that the Wyatt Family storyline was his idea, which is quite a bold claim.
wrestlinginc.com
Next Steps In Jeff Hardy Case Following Yesterday's Hearing
Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW in March 2022, but his run with the company hasn't gone according to plan. In June, the former WWE star was arrested on a DUI and other charges, resulting in AEW President Tony Khan suspending him indefinitely and without pay. Khan also ordered Hardy to complete treatment if he ever wants to return to the promotion.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson breaks silence on Vince McMahon’s sale of WWE amid Saudi Arabia takeover talks
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON admits he is "excited" about a potential WWE sale. The Rock became one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time while working for Vince McMahon's promotion during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But it seems like the wrestling giants are...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion
Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
stillrealtous.com
Huge Name Rumored For Appearance At WWE Raw 30
Next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is going to be a big one as the red brand will be celebrating its 30th anniversary. WWE has officially confirmed some big names for the show, but it looks like there may be more surprises in store as well. During...
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Is Open To Wrestling Either Member Of WWE HOF Duo
"WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is open to the possibility of a future match with either of The Bella Twins. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" with her husband, fellow WWE star and Street Profits member Montez Ford, Belair was asked if she would rather face Nikki or Brie in the squared circle. "Man, that's such a hard question. I love both of them so much," Belair said. "Honestly, I think it would be an honor just to get in the ring with either one of them. They've done so much in the women's division for WWE."
wrestlingrumors.net
A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years
That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Turns Down Chance To Appear On Raw 30th Anniversary Show
Next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will be the special 30th anniversary show, and it’s shaping up to be a big event. Some familiar faces will be appearing on the show, but it doesn’t sound like fans should expect to see Tatanka next week. Tatanka...
411mania.com
Arn Anderson Explains How Bad El Gigante Was, Tells a Story About Ric Flair Angering Gigante
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson continued his journey revisiting 1991 of his career. The subject of the seven-foot-seven El Gigante came up. Arn shared his perspective on Jorge Gonzalez and why Gigante, despite his size, didn’t succeed in WCW. Highlights will follow:
wrestlingnews365.com
WWE Announces Two New Signings: Alexis Gray And Christopher Daniels
Whether they come from a wrestling background or another sport, WWE is always on the lookout for its next big stars. A former Texas Southern University track and field star was revealed earlier today by PWInsider that the company has hired two new recruits. The Bahamas-based 25-year-old Alexis Gray graduated...
Comments / 0