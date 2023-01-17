ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Lacey Evans Straddles A Motorcycle In Cheeky Swimsuit Photo Drop

Lacey Evans is one of the most powerful and athletically gifted WWE superstars in the women’s division. Moreover, she displayed her strength and beauty in a jaw-dropping photo riding a motorcycle. The 32-year-old superstar was a U.S. Marine before joining WWE in 2016. Lacey Evans’ impressive strength and persona...
wrestletalk.com

Big E Reacts To Long-Time WWE Name’s Departure

Former WWE Champion Big E has now reacted to the AEW departure of former WWE Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins. Earlier today (January 17) Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Hopkins is gone from WWE. Details surrounding his departure are currently unclear. Hopkins had been with WWE since...
ComicBook

WWE Raw: More Members of Roman Reigns' Bloodline Confirmed for Raw's 30th Anniversary (Update)

WWE's Monday Night Raw will celebrate its 30th anniversary next week in Philadelphia and will feature an "Acknowledgement Ceremony" for Roman Reigns. The Usos announced during this week's episode that every generation of The Bloodline will be in attendance for the ceremony, and it's now being reported via The Daily Item that both Rikishi and Samu will be in attendance at the show. Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa while Samu is the oldest son of The Wild Samoan's Afa.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrestlinginc.com

JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt

Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
stillrealtous.com

Brie Bella Called Out Former WWE Star For Flirting With Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson spent many years working in WWE as Daniel Bryan and for a period of time he was paired with The Bella Twins on screen. It’s no big secret that Bryan went on to marry Brie Bella, but it sounds like there’s another former WWE star who had taken an interest in Bryan.
bodyslam.net

Kevin Nash Struggling Heavily With Suicidal Thoughts Following His Son’s Passing

Kevin Nash recently experienced a personal tragedy as his son, Tristen tragically passed away. This was a terrible loss for Nash’s family, and a very unexpected one. During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash made a comment about how his son passed away 12 weeks ago. Then he made a very unsettling statement as a follow-up.
wrestletalk.com

Jay Briscoe Passes Away At Age 38

According to Tony Khan, current ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe has died at age 38. AEW and Ring of Honor President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 17 to announce that ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe has passed away. Khan tweeted:. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has...
MARYLAND STATE
ringsidenews.com

Ex WWE Superstar Claims Wyatt Family Storyline Was Originally His Idea

The Wyatt Family was one of the most iconic stables in WWE history. Bray Wyatt arrived with his cult leader persona flanked by Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in NXT in 2012. Former WWE superstar Rene Dupree recently revealed that the Wyatt Family storyline was his idea, which is quite a bold claim.
wrestlinginc.com

Next Steps In Jeff Hardy Case Following Yesterday's Hearing

Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW in March 2022, but his run with the company hasn't gone according to plan. In June, the former WWE star was arrested on a DUI and other charges, resulting in AEW President Tony Khan suspending him indefinitely and without pay. Khan also ordered Hardy to complete treatment if he ever wants to return to the promotion.
FLORIDA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion

Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
stillrealtous.com

Huge Name Rumored For Appearance At WWE Raw 30

Next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is going to be a big one as the red brand will be celebrating its 30th anniversary. WWE has officially confirmed some big names for the show, but it looks like there may be more surprises in store as well. During...
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Is Open To Wrestling Either Member Of WWE HOF Duo

"WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is open to the possibility of a future match with either of The Bella Twins. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" with her husband, fellow WWE star and Street Profits member Montez Ford, Belair was asked if she would rather face Nikki or Brie in the squared circle. "Man, that's such a hard question. I love both of them so much," Belair said. "Honestly, I think it would be an honor just to get in the ring with either one of them. They've done so much in the women's division for WWE."
wrestlingrumors.net

A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years

That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Turns Down Chance To Appear On Raw 30th Anniversary Show

Next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will be the special 30th anniversary show, and it’s shaping up to be a big event. Some familiar faces will be appearing on the show, but it doesn’t sound like fans should expect to see Tatanka next week. Tatanka...
wrestlingnews365.com

WWE Announces Two New Signings: Alexis Gray And Christopher Daniels

Whether they come from a wrestling background or another sport, WWE is always on the lookout for its next big stars. A former Texas Southern University track and field star was revealed earlier today by PWInsider that the company has hired two new recruits. The Bahamas-based 25-year-old Alexis Gray graduated...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy