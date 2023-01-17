Read full article on original website
mercedcountytimes.com
If Merced Isn’t Careful, No One Will Want To Work For City
There is such a thing as being “Black Listed” and the City of Merced is close to being on the list of such cities. The city needs a new police chief. Would you want to go to work for a city in which the Police Department is under investigation by the Attorney General?
mymotherlode.com
Supervisors To Discuss TCEDA And Juvenile Detention Grant
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning. One of the items on the agenda is to officially dissolve the former Joint Powers Agreement for the Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority with the City of Sonora. It was last active four years ago prior to the exit of Larry Cope and has recently been dormant. Economic development efforts are now overseen by the County Administrator’s Office.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Major Power Outage In Calaveras County
Update at 5:45 p.m.: PG&E reports that power has been restored to all 7,166 customers n Calaveras County along the Highway 4 corridor from Vallecito, skipping Murphys, to just before Dorrington. Their electricity was out for almost three hours. The utility initially blamed the outage on the weather, but then switched the cause to equipment issues.
mymotherlode.com
Union Hill Road Closed For Storm Work
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County road crews are doing storm-related work on Union Hill Road, near the intersection of Parrotts Ferry Road. Union Hill Road is completely closed until at least Friday. Crews are pumping some of the water out that has been creeping up near the roadway edge. It is a proactive step to help ensure the area is ready for any future storms that could be on the horizon in the next week or so.
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Receives Cleanup Assistance
San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County residents and businesses are getting some much-needed tools to assist in their cleanup efforts. The American Red Cross is distributing emergency supplies at two locations this week. The clean-up kits have a variety of household cleaners that include:. Bucket clean-up kits contain:. o...
mymotherlode.com
Emergency Tree Removal In Downtown Murphys
Murphys, CA — There is a road closure that will disrupt traffic in downtown Murphys until about 4pm. The Calaveras County Public Works Department reports that a tree needs to urgently be removed at 457 Main Street. Because of the activity, Main Street is closed to vehicle traffic between Church Street and Algiers Street. A marked detour is set up around the downtown area. Be prepared for a minor traffic delay.
mymotherlode.com
Local California Assemblyman Calls For More Water Projects
Sacramento, CA — Republican Heath Flora, whose California Assembly district stretches into the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, along with communities like Oakdale and La Grange, is urging Governor Newsom to take bold action on water. Flora joined other GOP lawmakers at a press conference in Sacramento, and argued,...
mymotherlode.com
Tuesday Power Outages And School Delays
Sonora, CA — Many schools in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties are starting late this morning due to icy conditions. There are still some power outages across the region this morning after a day that brought heavy rain and low-elevation snow. There were many downed trees, mudslides, and flooded roads.
mymotherlode.com
One Highway Into Yosemite Temporarily Closed By Rockslide
Mariposa, CA – A rockslide has closed a section of one of the highways into Yosemite National Park. “Heavy precipitation from a series of winter storms in the region destabilized the slope and caused the slide,” shared Caltrans officials. The slide happened on Sunday (Jan. 15), but cleanup...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Impacted by Winter Storms – Includes Providing Flexibility to Help Health Care Facilities in Impacted Areas Remain Open and Support Schools in Merced County Impacted by Flooding
January 16, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
KCRA.com
Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
Flooding closes portion of Hwy 99 in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A portion of Highway 99 in San Joaquin County was closed due to flooding Monday afternoon. Caltrans said both directions of Highway 99 from Peltier Road north of Acampo to Turner Road have been temporarily closed, and it's not known when the road will reopen.
mymotherlode.com
January Events In The Mother Lode
There are several events happening in the Mother Lode this weekend. Calaveras Pregnancy Center is participating in a Diaper Dash this Friday, January 20 from 3pm to 6pm. Volunteers will collect from your vehicle so you don’t have to get out if you don’t want to. They are in particular need of newborn and preemie and sizes 4, 5 and 7 diapers. More details are here.
Gov Newsom visits Merced to see storm damage firsthand
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom arrived in Merced Saturday afternoon to see the impact of the surrounding areas that have been devastated by flooding due to the record rainfall. “The reality is that this is the eighth of what we anticipate to be nine atmospheric rivers; we’re not done,” Newsom said. His itinerary […]
mymotherlode.com
California’s Snowpack Nearly 250% Of Average
Sonora, CA — The atmospheric river storm events over recent weeks have really boosted the state’s Sierra Nevada snowpack levels. Electronic sensors this morning estimate that the statewide average is 247% of normal for the date. The Northern Sierra is at 209%, the Central Sierra (includes Mother Lode) is 248%, and the Southern Sierra is 288%.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Flood Warning For Mariposa County
A Flood Warning will remain in effect for Mariposa County until 9 PM Tuesday. At 8:34 PM Sunday night, flooding, caused by multiple factors, was already occurring in the warned area. The flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, is either occurring now or is imminent.
A fallen tree aids in the arrest of a wanted person in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — A fallen tree aided deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a wanted person. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a downed tree partially on top of a truck. When deputies arrived on the scene to […]
mymotherlode.com
Missing Man Found Dead In The Twain Harte Area
Twain Harte, CA – A man who went missing in Twain Harte over the weekend has been found dead. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting that 46-year-old Arturo Madrid Jr. of Ponderosa Hills was found deceased in the Twain Harte area this afternoon near the location he was last seen and that his next of kin was notified. She added, “He was located in a small body of water near the area he was last seen. We do not suspect any foul play at this time, and this investigation is ongoing.”
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi
Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
