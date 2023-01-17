Read full article on original website
Hawkins named WKU’s first Gilman-McCain Scholar
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University student Tramaine Hawkins of Hopkinsville was named the institution’s first Gilman-McCain Scholar, a designation awarded to 100 undergraduate child and spousal dependents of active or activated U.S. military personnel for study abroad per academic year. The John S. McCain International Scholarship...
Pet of the Day: Pheobe
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Pheobe. This pit mix didn’t come from the best home and was surrendered to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. Despite this, she has so much love to give and gets along with anyone and anything she meets. You can give this sweet girl all the love she needs and a forever home today.
Ryan Quarles’ first visit to Bowling Green after cancellation of campaign stop
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ryan Quarles, Agriculture Commissioner and Republican candidate for Governor of Kentucky, delivered his final keynote speech at the 2023 Kentucky Commodity Conference. This marks his first appearance in Bowling Green since his last visit was canceled. His campaign stop with the Republican Women’s Club of...
Turning colder for Friday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The wind Thursday was STRONG! Gusts exceeded 50 mph in parts of the area. The wind gradually subsides tonight as colder air seeps into the region. Friday looks dry with less wind and highs more seasonable, topping out in the 40s. As for the weekend, one half looks good, the other half...not so much! Widespread showers return Sunday morning, so any church goers WILL need the rain gear. Rain could mix with wet snow in the far northern portions of the area Sunday morning, but nothing significant is expected. We get ONE dry and sunny day for a break on Monday before yet another system arrives with what looks to be MAINLY rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Barren County Treasurer resigns
BG City Commission votes to expand City Hall’s footprint with $1.2M purchase
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green continues to expand in so many ways. At the city commissioners meeting on Tuesday, they decided to make moves to continue to grow the city. On Jan. 17, 2023, they voted unanimously to expand City Hall’s footprint downtown. The White Building, which...
Barren County receives $3 million for community projects
Leitchfield officials exploring building a recreation center
Leitchfield officials are exploring the possibility of constructing a recreation center. The Director of Leitchfield Parks and Recreation, Tammee Saltsman, along with Leitchfield City Council member Dennis Fentress and Grayson County Healthcare Foundation Executive Director Brittany Clemons, presented the idea to the Leitchfield City Council Tuesday night. “I feel this...
Kentucky Lottery: New Winner Alert
Sponsored - Kenneth Creek of Bowling Green is feeling lucky after he claimed two large wins on the 500X Scratch-off game. Kenneth bought one of the 500X tickets recently at Minit Mart in Bowling Green winning $10,000. Three days later, after buying another ticket at a different Minit Mart location, he won $50,000 on the same game.
KHSAA approves Class and District realignment for 2023 and 2024 football seasons
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The KHSAA approved the final football alignment for the upcoming 2023 and 2024 football seasons and we have a few changes here in South Central Kentucky. We’ll start with the biggest changes, teams that switched Classes. Warren Central will leaving 4A and will move...
BG Freedom Walkers protest Republican Women’s Club of SOKY dinner guest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was March 13, 2020 when Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in a no-knock warrant search, leading to protests throughout the country. Those protests continued as former Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly, who was involved in the raid on Taylor’s home, was set to speak at an event hosted by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky.
Franklin Pharmacy served with warrant, employee arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Pharmacy was served with a search federal warrant Wednesday before 11:00 AM by the Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force. The pharmacy is located at 810 N Main St in Franklin, Ky. Multiple agencies were on scene while the search warrant was being served.
Allen County business owners hope to add wet/dry issue to May ballot
Kentucky lawmakers prioritize covering $16M in costs for Bowling Green veterans nursing home
(The Center Square) – Tax reform isn’t the only priority issue for Kentucky lawmakers during the early stages of the 2023 General Assembly session. Legislators have also worked to quickly pass a bill covering more than $16.6 million in additional costs for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green. House Bill 2, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, passed unanimously out of the House during the first week of this year’s 30-day session. The Senate is expected to take up the bill shortly after...
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
Cloudy and mild this AM, but showers and stronger storms move in later.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our entire viewing area has been placed under a marginal threat for some strong to severe storms later this evening. The steadiest, heaviest rain gets here Wednesday night as a front arrives. A few storms could be strong-to-isolated severe late Wed night into the wee hours of Thursday. If any storm does reach severe limits, locally damaging winds are the main threat, although an isolated, brief tornado is also possible. Rainfall to the tune of 1-2″ is likely for most before we dry out Thursday morning.
Christian County Water Issues Boil Advisory For 7,000 Block Of Lafayette Road
The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for portions of Lafayette Road and some connecting roads in South Christian County. Christian County Water District had a main line break on Lafayette Road on Wednesday, January 18. After isolating with valves to repair the leak, CCWD is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses between 7150 – 8050 Lafayette Rd. The advisory also includes homes between 3240 – 3690 Locust Grove Rd, 2850 – 3705 Memory Lane, and all addresses on Old Palmyra Rd.
Lady Tops continue winning streak with double-digit victory over La Tech
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (9-8, 6-2 C-USA) is up to five straight wins after a 66-55 victory against Louisiana Tech (11-7, 4-4 C-USA) on Thursday night in Bowling Green. With the win, WKU is in sole possession of second place in the Conference USA standings....
One killed, four injured in Guthrie explosion
The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
