Ascension Parish, LA

brproud.com

Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Five arrested for murder, failing to seek help after fatal early-morning shooting Wednesday

INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested five people for murder following a shooting on Thursday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Crossover Road in Independence to respond to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Jason Addison, 41, lying motionless on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
wbrz.com

Person taken to hospital after shooting on Washington Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital after getting shot in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday. The shooting was first reported around 3:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, just off Greenwell Springs Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two students rushed to hospital after reported stabbing in Baker High gym

BAKER - A high school locked down its classrooms after a fight between students escalated into a stabbing Friday morning. The incident was reported before noon at Baker High, which currently shares a campus with Baker Middle. Authorities said two teenagers were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Juvenile shot, taken to hospital Wednesday morning, officials say

Update: Police say the victim was a student walking to school. A juvenile was transported to the hospital with injuries in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, officials said. The juvenile was wounded in the mid-section, in the shooting that happened in the 12000 block of Archery...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Driver killed after car struck concrete barrier, rolled over on I-10 Thursday

BATON ROUGE - A fatal crash on I-10 east Thursday morning left one person dead and three people injured. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday under the Pecue Lane overpass between Siegen Lane and Highland Road and left at least one person dead, according to sources. State Police say the driver, later identified as Javier Alvarado-Espinosa, veered to the left and hit the barrier, overturning several times before stopping in the shoulder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Mass shooting at BR nightclub leaves 12 injured; shooter remains on loose

LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight vigil for sophomore Madison Brooks on Sunday, January 22, one week after her death. Former LSU baseball star and current third baseman for the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman, visited Liam Dunn in the hospital. POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
BATON ROUGE, LA

