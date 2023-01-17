Read full article on original website
WAFB.com
Several people injured in early morning BR shooting, emergency officials say
Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling for lawmakers to convene a special session to address the homeowner’s policy crisis across Louisiana. Mass shooting at BR nightclub leaves 12 injured; shooter remains on loose. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that left...
brproud.com
Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
WAFB.com
Police provide updates on mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub (Full News Conference)
39-Year-Old Louisiana Driver Killed, Three Injured in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-10
39-Year-Old Louisiana Driver Killed, Three Injured in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-10 Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A single-vehicle rollover crash on I-10 in Louisiana resulted in one death and injuries to passengers. On January 19, 2023, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a...
wbrz.com
Body found behind Airline Highway fairgrounds was stuffed inside plastic barrel, set on fire; deputies make arrest
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for second-degree murder after DNA evidence helped tie him to the killing of a woman whose body was found inside a barrel near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Roderick Castle, 24, for second-degree murder and obstruction of...
wbrz.com
Five arrested for murder, failing to seek help after fatal early-morning shooting Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested five people for murder following a shooting on Thursday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Crossover Road in Independence to respond to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Jason Addison, 41, lying motionless on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.
wbrz.com
Person taken to hospital after shooting on Washington Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital after getting shot in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday. The shooting was first reported around 3:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, just off Greenwell Springs Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
WAFB.com
OFFICIALS: 2 students hospitalized due to fight at Baker Middle; another sought after running away
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate; driver arrested. An arrest has been made for a crash that killed 3 members of the SU Human Jukebox Marching Band back on Dec. 6. Gov. John Bel Edwards mourns loss of mother. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dora...
brproud.com
1 dead, 3 hurt in crash on I-10 East in Baton Rouge; crash victim identified by LSP
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The person killed in a Thursday morning crash on I-10 in Baton Rouge was identified by Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as Javier Alexander Alvarado-Espinosa, 39, of Baton Rouge. Officials said Alvarado-Espinosa was driving a Honda Civic on I-10 East near Siegen...
houmatimes.com
Two arrested in connection with Drive-by Shooting incident, weapons-related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two people in connection with a Drive-by Shooting incident, which occurred on Louisiana Highway 57, Grand Caillou Road. Zeth Michael Lodrigue, 33, of Dulac, and Nicole Leigh Babin, 34, of New Iberia, were both arrested for weapons related charges stemming from the investigation.
brproud.com
Three arrested on attempted murder charges in Ascension Parish shooting
DUTCHTOWN, La. (BRPROUD) — Three men were arrested in connection to a Thursday shooting on Highway 74. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the three suspects as Brandon Ellis, 27, of Darrow, Armarius Williams, 20, of Darrow and Marques Gipson, 18, of Geismar. Detectives learned that Gipson was...
1 killed, 3 others taken to hospital in crash on I-10 near Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal traffic crash on I-10 East near Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 19. Emergency responders confirmed the crash happened around 6 a.m. Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according...
wbrz.com
Two students rushed to hospital after reported stabbing in Baker High gym
BAKER - A high school locked down its classrooms after a fight between students escalated into a stabbing Friday morning. The incident was reported before noon at Baker High, which currently shares a campus with Baker Middle. Authorities said two teenagers were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
wbrz.com
Grandson of Mardi Gras Indian chief killed in double shooting just outside Southern University campus
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex at the edge of Southern University's campus Friday evening. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 6:15 p.m. at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex, right across from campus, on Scenic Highway.
Parents will soon be charged for negligence of their kids’ whereabouts
With a rise in juvenile crimes taking over the city of New Iberia, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) says the department will soon be charging parents for the negligence of their kids.
theadvocate.com
Juvenile shot, taken to hospital Wednesday morning, officials say
Update: Police say the victim was a student walking to school. A juvenile was transported to the hospital with injuries in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, officials said. The juvenile was wounded in the mid-section, in the shooting that happened in the 12000 block of Archery...
Major vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler and pickup truck
Officials are currently investigating a major vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck that occurred on Darnall Road and Highway 90 E.
wbrz.com
Driver killed after car struck concrete barrier, rolled over on I-10 Thursday
BATON ROUGE - A fatal crash on I-10 east Thursday morning left one person dead and three people injured. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday under the Pecue Lane overpass between Siegen Lane and Highland Road and left at least one person dead, according to sources. State Police say the driver, later identified as Javier Alvarado-Espinosa, veered to the left and hit the barrier, overturning several times before stopping in the shoulder.
wbrz.com
Detectives investigating fatal shooting in Donaldsonville that left 18-year-old dead
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies and detectives are investigating a reported fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on Railroad Avenue in Donaldsonville. Deputies arrived and found the victim, Kennth Hathorn, 18, inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
WAFB.com
Mass shooting at BR nightclub leaves 12 injured; shooter remains on loose
LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight vigil for sophomore Madison Brooks on Sunday, January 22, one week after her death. Former LSU baseball star and current third baseman for the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman, visited Liam Dunn in the hospital. POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
