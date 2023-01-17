BATON ROUGE - A fatal crash on I-10 east Thursday morning left one person dead and three people injured. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday under the Pecue Lane overpass between Siegen Lane and Highland Road and left at least one person dead, according to sources. State Police say the driver, later identified as Javier Alvarado-Espinosa, veered to the left and hit the barrier, overturning several times before stopping in the shoulder.

