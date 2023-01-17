Read full article on original website
What TV channel is ‘The Last of Us’ on? What is it about, what to know to watch premiere, date, time, cast
The Last of Us, the new highly-anticipated TV series based on a popular video game with the same name, is set to premiere this Sunday, January 15 on HBO Max at 9 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. The series will follow characters Joel and Ellie, who are brought together as they try to survive an apocalypse that breaks out across the United States. Written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the post-apocalyptic drama thriller stars actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. For a sneak peek of the exciting season, check out the trailer video provided below.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of gaming’s most beloved figures and a Sony competitor has seen ‘The Last of Us’, and he loves it
The dawn of HBO Max’s The Last of Us series is finally upon us, and with a pair of Rotten Tomatoes scores numbering 99 and 96 from critics and audiences respectively, it’s arrived about as loudly as it could. Having been pegged as one of the greatest video...
Obsidian was in talks to make an Avatar game, says studio boss
Feargus Urquhart's recent interview with GamePressure trawls some deep Obsidian lore.
James Cameron Says Watching ‘Avatar’ on Your Phone Is Bad, but Not Because of Screen Size: Stop Multitasking
James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise was made for viewing in premium large format theaters such as IMAX 3D and Dolby Cinema, but that doesn’t mean watching the movies at home is a bad idea. The Oscar-winning director recently spoke to NPR about different viewing methods for “Avatar,” and he said a “good experience” can still be achieved at home. “If you watch ‘Way of Water’ at home on a reasonably large flat screen TV with a decent sound system and you sit close enough and that way across the room, you’re going to have a good experience,” Cameron said. Watching “Avatar” on your...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ drowning in acclaim reignites the hatred for ‘Uncharted,’ but Mark Wahlberg in particular
In case you missed it, HBO’s The Last of Us premiered last night, and it’s easy to see why it instantly secured a reputation as the single best-reviewed live-action video game adaptation in history. To be fair, audiences have had to sift though an awful lot of crap...
EW.com
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023
That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are some of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month. Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are...
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
CNET
Movie Theaters Aren't Dead, but They'll Never Be the Same Again
Almost immediately after COVID-19 hit, the biggest champions of cinema began to worry about its survival. After AMC, the largest US chain by screens, closed all its cinemas in March 2020, director Christopher Nolan issued a public plea to save movie theaters just days later. "When this crisis passes, the need for collective human engagement, the need to live and love and laugh and cry together, will be more powerful than ever," Nolan, who directed Inception and the Dark Knight trilogy, wrote in the Washington Post.
Today’s Al Roker reveals next major career move just days after weatherman returns to show following hospital stay
TODAY host Al Roker has revealed his next major career move just days after the weatherman returned to the morning show. Following his hospital stay and return to Today, Al, 68, opens up to fans about his upcoming animated series on the PBS network, Weather Hunters. The ABC anchor recently...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans of a 90’s cult thriller are up in arms after its name is invoked in the same breath as ‘Babylon’
Last month, the movie Babylon came out and turned into a box-office bomb. It only served one purpose — adding to Margot Robbie’s disappointing track record of films named after cities (see Amsterdam). So, it is quite understandable when a comparison of the film to an actual hit makes some fans very mad.
bleedingcool.com
Star Trek: Picard: Terry Matalas on Season 3 Computer Voices, Using AI
Star Trek: Picard EP Terry Matalas on Season 3's multiple computer voices & why he couldn't use Majel Barrett-Roddenberry's voice with AI. One of the Star Trek franchise's most distinguishing characteristics is the AI computer that occupies its Federation vessels. Since The Original Series, the actor tasked with providing that voice was Majel Barrett-Roddenberry, who also played the original Una Chin-Riley in the pilot, Nurse Chapel in TOS, and Lwaxana Troi on The Next Generation & Deep Space Nine. With her passing in 2008, the actor's final performance was in J.J. Abrams's 2009 Kelvin Timeline reboot, also titled Star Trek. The role as the voice of the ship's computer has been taken over by multiple actors since, and that tradition will continue, according to Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas, who responded to a fan inquiry about how it will be handled.
Box office preview: ‘Missing’ and ‘Alice, Darling’ offer mid-January thrills against ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘M3GYN’
After a couple decent weekends at the box office, we’re getting two weekends with a mixed bag of releases, this one offering two new semi-thrillers in wide release and a few others, but nothing too exciting. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. In 2018, Aneesh Chaganty’s “Searching” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was released by Sony/Screen Gems later that year to make $26 million. Now, Screen Gems is releasing “Missing,” the thematic sequel starring Nia Long and Stormy Reid. It was not directed by Chaganty, who is a producer on this one, but rather, two of...
HBO Max’s Latest TV Cancellation Revealed A Week Ahead Of The Show’s Finale
Following a slew of cancellations, HBO Max has canceled another show one week before its finale.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character
Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn may have just revealed the direction of his Superman reboot, and it’s sure to divide DC fans
When new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced he was scripting a Superman reboot, in the wake of Henry Cavill’s days as the Man of Steel being officially over, his fans were shocked by the development as the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker had previously stated that he had no interest in making a Superman movie. Needless to say, then, a lot of DC diehards are fearful that the potentially reluctant writer is going to drop the ball on this all-important project for the revamped franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
Polygon
Netflix’s Power Rangers reunion tease is nostalgia at its most bittersweet
It’s hard to talk about Power Rangers history without getting a little sad. Power Rangers: Once & Always is a stark reminder of that, a Netflix special that will reunite some of the original cast members from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for a 30th anniversary celebration. The video promoting...
NOLA.com
10 movies to look for in 2023: What's coming for film fanatics in the new year
With the changing of the calendar, a new year awaits, ripe with possibilities. And popcorn — lots and lots of popcorn. Granted, Hollywood is a little distracted at the moment, looking back on the year that was as award season builds toward its Oscar night climax on March 12.
