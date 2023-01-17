Star Trek: Picard EP Terry Matalas on Season 3's multiple computer voices & why he couldn't use Majel Barrett-Roddenberry's voice with AI. One of the Star Trek franchise's most distinguishing characteristics is the AI computer that occupies its Federation vessels. Since The Original Series, the actor tasked with providing that voice was Majel Barrett-Roddenberry, who also played the original Una Chin-Riley in the pilot, Nurse Chapel in TOS, and Lwaxana Troi on The Next Generation & Deep Space Nine. With her passing in 2008, the actor's final performance was in J.J. Abrams's 2009 Kelvin Timeline reboot, also titled Star Trek. The role as the voice of the ship's computer has been taken over by multiple actors since, and that tradition will continue, according to Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas, who responded to a fan inquiry about how it will be handled.

