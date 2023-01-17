Read full article on original website
New York Mets Sign Former Cardinals Outfielder to One-Year Deal
The New York Mets have agreed to terms on a one-year, $6 million contract with free agent outfielder Tommy Pham, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.
FOX Sports
San Diego Padres add another bat & veteran leadership after signing Nelson Cruz | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry break down the San Diego Padres' signing of Nelson Cruz. Ben and Alex think that Cruz adds much more than just his bat. He will be a great leader in the clubhouse and is the GM/player for the Dominican Republic team for the World Baseball Classic.
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
MLB Hot Stove: St. Louis Cardinals Offseason Additions and Subtractions
The St. Louis Cardinals signed free agent catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year contract earlier this winter, after Cardinals greats Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols retired. Here's a look at all of the Cardinals' 2022-2023 offseason moves.
South Side Sox
South Side Sox Podcast 136 — Liam Hendriks, and the rest of the news
With the news of Liam Hendriks’ devastating diagnosis still sinking in, Brett Ballantini gathered together Chrystal O’Keefe, Malachi Hayes, Dante Jones, Joe Resis and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach to discuss his situation, and gather up other White Sox news of the day. First and foremost, our best wishes to Hendriks,...
2 White Sox Farmhands Dubbed Top-100 Prospects by Baseball America
The Sox no longer have a top farm system, but the cupboard isn't completely bare.
Eight Remaining Fourth Outfielder Options for the White Sox
Eight remaining fourth outfielder options for White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "Eight remaining fourth outfielder options for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Are the Bears Leaving Chicago? McCaskey Comment Sparks Confusion
Are the Bears leaving Chicago? McCaskey spurs confusion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While it may have seemed pretty clear that the Chicago Bears intend on leaving the city for a new stadium in Arlington Heights, Bears Chairman George McCaskey made a comment that left some fans questioning. During...
NBC Chicago
Bears' New President Kevin Warren Reveals His Thoughts on Arlington Park Stadium
Bears' new president Kevin Warren reveals his thoughts on Arlington Park stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NBC Sports Chicago's "Football Night in Chicago" will stream live beginning at 6 p.m. on NBC Chicago News, our 24-hour live channel, on Peacock, Samsung TV Plus and Roku. Details on how to watch below.
Cubs Claim Merryweather and Designate Rodríguez
The Chicago Cubs claim Julian Merryweather while designating Manny Rodríguez for assignment.
