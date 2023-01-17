ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1051thebounce.com

People Are Leaving Michigan for This State

I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Weekly roller-skating event produces family fun in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Families are finding much to enjoy during a special initiative by the Flint Community Foundation each weekend. The community foundation hosts a family roller-skating event on Saturdays at Potter Elementary School. Children and their families can enjoy roller-skating, snacks and fun. The family skating event started two...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Neighbor takes Dearborn man with special needs on ride to remember

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ibrahim Hamed lives in Dearborn, and loves visiting his grandparents in Cleveland without his mom, but make no mistake about it, he is not your average 23-year-old.When describing her son, Yasmeen Mansour Hamed says "self-motivated."He is special, not only because he has special needs. "Ibrahim has cerebral palsy, that's what he was diagnosed with. When he was 11 months, at about three and a half-four years old, I called his teacher and I said I think my son's autistic and that's when he was diagnosed," Hamed says.Today, he is literally a TikTok star. "It just kind of...
DEARBORN, MI
metroparent.com

Romantic Getaways for Parents in Michigan

In the midst of parenting, there’s often little room left for romance. Sometimes, mom and dad need a little time away. If you don’t want to travel too far, though, there are plenty of romantic getaways for parents in Michigan to consider. From beachside resorts up north to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan

Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Flint to launch ARPA community grant program application Monday

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Over $15 million in American Rescue Plan funding will soon be available for some Flint organizations next week. Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, eligible organizations will be able to apply for funds to administer community grant programs that will serve Flint residents in three priority program areas: housing and blight elimination, public health, and economic development.
FLINT, MI
mitechnews.com

DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March

DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Fired Detroit teacher Nicole Conaway is cleared to return to the classroom

A Detroit school district teacher who was fired last year after challenging the district’s in-person work requirement for employees is expected to make a return to the classroom. The Detroit school board voted 5-1 in April 2022 to fire Nicole Conaway, a science and math teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for 16 years who fought to be able to teach from home due to a medical condition. Board member...
DETROIT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit teenager wins $613,848 lottery jackpot

A Detroit teenager recently won a $613,848 Lucky 7's Fast Cash jackpot after a friend bought her the ticket as an early Christmas gift. The 19-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, was out with a friend when he purchased the ticket at a gas station and handed it her, saying he bought it for her as a gift, according to the Michigan Lottery.
DETROIT, MI
Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.

 https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/

Comments / 0

Community Policy