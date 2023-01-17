ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Related
msn.com

Oh No! Does Jeremy Renner's Leg Need To Be Amputated?

Actor Jeremy Renner recently had a wintertime accidentHe was run over by a snowplow during a blizzardHis leg unfortunately caught the worst of it It is the story that is still gripping Hollywood, and making us all collectively hold our breath. Jeremy Renner is still in critical condition at the hospital after his now famous winter accident. Renner was run over by his snowplow, and his leg, in particular, was badly affected! Jeremy Renner is still fighting to recover As if the news weren't already devastating enough, it looks like the ramifications might be even worse that previously thought. Because now, the "Hawkeye" actor's family are worried his leg will never recover. An insider close to them recently told Radar Online the following: Also interesting: "Jeremy’s already had two delicate surgeries. But there are serious doubts he will ever be able to walk right again — or at all. His loved ones worry the damage was significant enough to prevent him from moving the way he used to [...]" Watch the video above to learn more!
webnewsobserver.com

Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident

Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
RENO, NV
People

Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'

Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was ran over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns Jeremy Renner is missing his home. On Monday, Renner, 52, shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area. "Missing my happy place ..." Renner wrote in the caption, as he remains in the...
NEVADA STATE
iheart.com

Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries

More details have emerged about Jeremy Renner's tragic snowplow accident. According to TMZ, local authorities say that Renner was "run over" by an "extremely large piece of snow removal equipment." They estimate the snowplow weighed "at least 14,330 pounds." During a press conference on Tuesday, January 3rd, Washoe County Sherrif...
RENO, NV
New York Post

Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
NEVADA STATE
New York Post

Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor

Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
NEVADA STATE
Looper

Jeremy Renner Has Been Released From The Hospital Following His Life-Threatening Accident

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Jeremy Renner fans. After being crushed in a snow plow incident on New Year's Day, the "Mayor of Kingstown" and Marvel star remained in critical condition for some time thanks to orthopedic injuries and blunt chest trauma. Though the star eventually began posting positive messages on social media, even mustering the energy to share a photo of himself with his "renowned" ICU staff, his haggard appearance had some fans worried and frustrated. At the time of his injury, a 911 caller was so scared that she allegedly screamed over the phone about Renner, who was moaning and bleeding heavily (via Today).

