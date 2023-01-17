Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner: discharged from the hospital, but with very bad news
Slide 1 of 16: Jeremy Renner has been discharged from the hospital after his serious snow plow accident. Now, after 16 days in hospital care, he can finally sleep in his own bed.
Oh No! Does Jeremy Renner's Leg Need To Be Amputated?
Actor Jeremy Renner recently had a wintertime accidentHe was run over by a snowplow during a blizzardHis leg unfortunately caught the worst of it It is the story that is still gripping Hollywood, and making us all collectively hold our breath. Jeremy Renner is still in critical condition at the hospital after his now famous winter accident. Renner was run over by his snowplow, and his leg, in particular, was badly affected! Jeremy Renner is still fighting to recover As if the news weren't already devastating enough, it looks like the ramifications might be even worse that previously thought. Because now, the "Hawkeye" actor's family are worried his leg will never recover. An insider close to them recently told Radar Online the following: Also interesting: "Jeremy’s already had two delicate surgeries. But there are serious doubts he will ever be able to walk right again — or at all. His loved ones worry the damage was significant enough to prevent him from moving the way he used to [...]" Watch the video above to learn more!
Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident
Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'
Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was ran over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns Jeremy Renner is missing his home. On Monday, Renner, 52, shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area. "Missing my happy place ..." Renner wrote in the caption, as he remains in the...
Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries
More details have emerged about Jeremy Renner's tragic snowplow accident. According to TMZ, local authorities say that Renner was "run over" by an "extremely large piece of snow removal equipment." They estimate the snowplow weighed "at least 14,330 pounds." During a press conference on Tuesday, January 3rd, Washoe County Sherrif...
Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor
Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner
We take a look at the PistenBully snowplow that ran over actor Jeremy Renner. The post Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
'Mayor of Kingstown' promotional poster edited to remove Jeremy Renner's face injuries as he recovers from snowplow accident
Paramount+ has removed the injuries on Renner's face in the marketing materials out of respect for the actor, who has now returned home from hospital.
Jeremy Renner Confirms He’s Home From Hospital 15 Days After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner has been released from the hospital, after his terrifying snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. The actor, 52, shared that he had returned home from the hospital and was continuing to recover in a tweet on Monday, January 16. The actor was responding to a tweet from the account for his Paramount Plus show Mayor of Kingstown.
Jeremy Renner Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Actor/Musician Recently in a Snowplow Accident!
What a way for Jeremy Renner to celebrate his birthday, today! The actor/musician's 52nd birthday may not be what he wished for it to turn out to be, as he recovers from a snowplow accident. Jeremy Renner in a Serious Snowplow Accident. On New Year's Day, "The Avengers" actor was...
Jeremy Renner Has Been Released From The Hospital Following His Life-Threatening Accident
It's been a tough couple of weeks for Jeremy Renner fans. After being crushed in a snow plow incident on New Year's Day, the "Mayor of Kingstown" and Marvel star remained in critical condition for some time thanks to orthopedic injuries and blunt chest trauma. Though the star eventually began posting positive messages on social media, even mustering the energy to share a photo of himself with his "renowned" ICU staff, his haggard appearance had some fans worried and frustrated. At the time of his injury, a 911 caller was so scared that she allegedly screamed over the phone about Renner, who was moaning and bleeding heavily (via Today).
Horrifying 911 Audio Emerges From Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident
The 911 audio was released a day after Jeremy Renner said he was home from the hospital.
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Family Assembled by His Hospital Bedside After Accident
Watch: Jeremy Renner Shares Video of "ICU Spa Moment" After Snowplow Accident. Jeremy Renner is continuing his road to recovery following a New Year's Day accident with the support of his family. Days after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow, he gave...
Jeremy Renner Reveals He's Back Home Following Accident in New Update
Renner was in the hospital recovering from a serious snowplow accident since New Year's Day.
Jeremy Renner misses his "happy place" while recovering from snow plow accident
Jeremy Renner continues his recovery in a Nevada hospital following injuries he suffered after a snow plow accident on January 1, but admits he's "missing home." The Hawkeye star took to his Instagram Story on Monday, sharing a picture of a snowy area outside of what appears to be his house in Reno, Nevada.
