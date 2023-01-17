ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corcoran, CA

5 arrested in connection to deadly Corcoran shooting, police say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UvwfC_0kHk3hot00

Police have arrested five people linked to a deadly shooting in Corcoran.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy shot once at a neighborhood on Fern Drive at Village back on December 18.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Through their investigation, Corcoran police identified five suspects involved in the murder.

With help from Kings County, Bakersfield, and Tulare officers, they were able to arrest Michael Freeman, Brennon Clark, and Dontavious Sanders -- all 18 years old.

Two 15-year-old boys were also taken into custody.

The suspects are now being held in the Kings County Jail and juvenile center.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno PD press conference on 8 arrests following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is hosting a press conference where Chief Paco Balderrama, along with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. They are discussing the results of a several-month-long collaborative investigation stemming from a violent armed robbery that occurred in Fresno. Police say this investigation culminated in the identification of […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Gang-related shooting kills six in Goshen

According to the Tulare County Sheriff Office’s media supervisor Ashley Schwarm, investigators are looking for at least two suspects and believe the shooting to be gang or drug-related. Schwarm also said there were other people in the house that survived but declined to go into further detail. Deputies also...
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: 2 arrests in Porterville for using and selling a controlled substance

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects were arrested after being found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of fentanyl, according to the Porterville Police Department. According to officers, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives contacted 38-year-old Scott Johnson of Porterville and 31-year-old Brian Neece of […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man arrested for DUI, illegal gun possession in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and being in possession of an illegal firearm Sunday afternoon, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officials say, on Sunday at around 3:22 a.m., a Porterville police officer observed a vehicle speeding through a residential neighborhood. A traffic enforcement stop […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

5 teens arrested in connection to murder last month in Corcoran

CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — Three 18-year-old men and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Corcoran. Corcoran police responded to the 1100 block of Village Driver on Sunday, Dec. 18th for a report of a shooting. When officers...
CORCORAN, CA
KQED

Suspects Still At Large In Mass Shooting In Central Valley

Investigators Following Leads In Shooting Massacre In Goshen. In the aftermath of a massacre that left six people dead in the small farming town of Goshen early Monday, details remain sparse. The victims include a teen mother and her infant son. Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR. Residential Batteries Linked Over Internet...
GOSHEN, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man arrested in connection to having meth, 'ghost gun'

A man was arrested Monday in connection to carrying a “ghost gun” and suspected methamphetamine in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Jose Guitron, 42, of Lost Hills was arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies in the 600 block of D Street. Guitron had a loaded un-serialized handgun — commonly referred to as a “ghost gun” — a high-capacity magazine, ammunition and suspected meth, the KCSO wrote in a news release.
WASCO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
64K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy