Tennessee State

Related
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions trade up with Packers in Dane Brugler’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has the Detroit Lions making a trade with the Green Bay Packers. We may be in the midst of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though our Lions did not make the cut, that does not mean they are not on our minds at all times. This is especially true when our favorite NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler releases his latest NFL Mock Draft.
DETROIT, MI
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

Has Lamar Jackson played his final snap as a Baltimore Raven? | THE HERD

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to Cincinnati in the Wild Card Weekend matchup vs. the Bengals and because of this Nick believes Jackson’s future is over with the Ravens and looks to a possible deal to trade Jackson to the Chicago Bears.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

There's 1 Betting Favorite For No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick

There's one clear favorite when it comes to the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone. Per the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook, former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is -125 to be the first name called come April 27. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is ...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Colts trade up with Bears to select a QB No. 1 overall in latest mock draft

Buckle up, folks. For 24 teams, the NFL offseason has already materialized — for better or worse, and that means one thing: It's mock draft season. Sure, fans of the Texans, Colts and Bears — who have the No. 1 overall pick — have probably been thinking about mocks for months now, but as every round of the playoffs approaches and the Super Bowl draws nearer, so does the 2023 NFL Draft.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

The Las Vegas Raiders are officially moving on from their long standing franchise quarterback Derek Carr, and may have to look into the 2023 NFL Draft to find its replacement. Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and staff will be tasked this offseason to find players to improve a roster that finished with a 6-11 record this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Bill O'Brien Announcement

A potential reunion between Bill O'Brien and the New England Patriots has been a popular talking point all winter. Following a long "will they, won't they" storyline, a development makes it likelier the speculated pairing occurs. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, O'Brien interviewed for New ...
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.

