whvoradio.com
Trigg Clerks Office Reviewing Nickel Tax Signatures
Now in the hands of local officials, County Clerk Carmen Finley and her staff are well underway counting and verifying the 1,000-plus signatures of the petition from the “Citizens Right To Vote On Tax Increase” directed at the proposed Trigg Schools nickel efforts. It’s a tedious process —...
whvoradio.com
Trigg Officials Discover Coal Pits Under Vocational School
As work continues on the Trigg County Schools vocational renovation, district staff and contractors have been able to take a walk through time — reviewing old plans while implementing the new. A recent discovery, however, wasn’t on current schematics. During last Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Sherman Carter...
1 killed, 4 injured in tank explosion at Kentucky facility
The explosion happened Wednesday while a truck was pumping waste chemicals from the Quick Turn Anodizing facility in Guthrie, Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith told news outlets.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg School District Embracing Option 9 Efforts
The teacher shortage in America’s classrooms isn’t some mythical headline seeking to bring furor for families and taxpayers. It’s a very real phenomenon, as highly-qualified retirees are being asked to return to the workforce, and others are being asked to stave their well-earned state pensions for another calendar year.
wpsdlocal6.com
Customers complain about local trash service after garbage not picked up for more than two weeks in McCracken County
PADUCAH — Customers are complaining that American Trash Service has not picked up trash for more than two weeks in McCracken County. The company serves customers in McCracken and Graves counties. American Trash Service says it is experiencing issues that will be resolved once the company receives a permit...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands of homes in Clarksville, Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Heavy winds have caused downed trees and power outages affecting over 4,400 people in Clarksville and Montgomery County. At 1:50 p.m., CDE Lightband had 1,500 customers without power, mainly in the Crossland Avenue area in south Clarksville. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news...
whvoradio.com
Visit Hopkinsville To Host Kentucky’s Scripps Spelling Regional
It’s official: Visit Hopkinsville will be a regional partner with the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2023. Brooke Jung, executive director for Visit Hopkinsville, announced the news Wednesday afternoon — clarifying that this will be the Commonwealth’s only guarantee a Kentucky student will have for a chance at the highly-respected competition.
whvoradio.com
CCWD Lifts Boil Water Advisory From Four Roads
A boil water advisory issued Wednesday morning for some Christian County Water District customers has now been lifted. Those who were adhering along Lafayette Road, Old Palmyra Road, Locust Grove Road and Memory Lane can resume to normal consumption. Officials of CCWD say this area has been deemed safe following...
Tiny puppy trapped in pipe rescued in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Humane Society sprung into action when saving a puppy earlier this week. According to the group, a family called dispatch after their young puppy fell four feet down a pipe and wasn’t able to get out. The humane society says Animal Control Officer Richard Bales and Executive […]
whvoradio.com
Christian County Water Issues Boil Advisory For 7,000 Block Of Lafayette Road
The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for portions of Lafayette Road and some connecting roads in South Christian County. Christian County Water District had a main line break on Lafayette Road on Wednesday, January 18. After isolating with valves to repair the leak, CCWD is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses between 7150 – 8050 Lafayette Rd. The advisory also includes homes between 3240 – 3690 Locust Grove Rd, 2850 – 3705 Memory Lane, and all addresses on Old Palmyra Rd.
Schools to reopen in Montgomery County Wednesday following Clarksville water main break
Students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School will spend Tuesday at home due to a water main break. District officials announced all schools would be closed because of water outages and mandatory water restrictions.
KFVS12
Groundbreaking scheduled for Paducah’s City Block Project
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday, January 27 for Paducah’s City Block Project. According to a release from the city, the ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in the block of Second Street, Broadway, Water Street and Jefferson. In 2020, the city of Paducah...
Man killed in Kentucky oil well explosion
One man was killed, and another man was injured in an oil well explosion that occurred in Southern Kentucky early Monday morning.
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Todd County School Bus Crash
All four kids injured in a wreck Tuesday afternoon involving a school bus on Davis Mill Road near the intersection of Main Street in Elkton have been released from the hospital Wednesday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy David Hutcheson says just after 3 p.m. a school bus was northbound when...
whvoradio.com
Structural Engineer To Assess L&N Depot
The L&N Depot recently caught regional attention, but the cost to fix it continues to climb. During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, City Administrative Officer Troy Body gave a brief update, promising more once a structural engineer had finished an assessment. Body says the building was closed in 2019...
whvoradio.com
Committee Hears Overall Crime And Collisions Increased In 2022
Before any action was taken at Thursday night’s Hopkinsville Committee of the Whole meeting, members were presented with the Hopkinsville Police Department’s Crime and Collision Report which showed a slight increase in 2022 from the previous year. Police Chief Clayton Sumner said the 4th quarter report, which is...
whopam.com
Clarksville Gas and Water puts restriction on water use in Clarksville
Clarksville Gas and Water has put mandatory water restrictions in place effective immediately for all Clarksville residents. According to a news release, the restrictions, along with stage two of the water conservation contingency plan, are in place due to a water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Repairs are underway, but it is unknown when repairs might be complete.
fox17.com
Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday
UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Driver seriously injured in head-on collision on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One driver had to be extricated from a head-on collision wreck Thursday afternoon on Tiny Town Road. At 2:49 p.m., Clarksville Police were dispatched to a head-on collision on Tiny Town at Outlaw Field Road. One of the drivers is being extricated from their vehicle, and all lanes of Tiny Town were shut down between Pembroke Road and Outlaw Field Road.
