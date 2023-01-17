Read full article on original website
Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates
Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).
Ugly Kid Joe Announce First US Tour in 27 Years
Hard rock veterans Ugly Kid Joe have announced their first US tour in 27 years. Fozzy (fronted by pro wrestler Chris Jericho) and Pistols at Dawn will support the trek, which kicks off May 3rd in San Diego. The tour wraps up on June 10th in San Antonio, Texas. Ticket...
The National Announce New Album First Two Pages of Frankenstein, 2023 Tour Dates
The National have readied their next album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. The follow-up to 2019’s I Am Easy to Find is out April 28th via 4AD, and it comes with a lengthy run of 2023 tour dates. What’s more, first single “Tropic Morning News” is available to stream now.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Snail Mail Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates
Snail Mail has mapped out a new run of Spring 2023 tour dates. Kicking off April 7th at the Mission Creek Festival in Iowa City, Lindsey Jordan’s latest North American outing continues through May and includes stops in Las Vegas, El Paso, Oklahoma City, and Memphis. In addition to these headlining dates — where Water From Your Eyes and Dazy support — the singer-songwriter also has appearances booked at Coachella, Shaky Knees, and Governor’s Ball. Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
A Dream Setlist for Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour”
Madonna has never been a huge fan of nostalgia, particularly where her career and music are concerned. That’s certainly not a bad thing — in fact, her desire to push forward and keep breaking boundaries (sonic and otherwise) has kept her in the public eye for forty years.
How to Get Tickets to Pantera’s 2023 Tour
Long dormant metal icons Pantera are back in action with a full North American tour in 2023. The run marks the legendary act’s first trek across the continent in over two decades, so you better plan ahead before tickets go on sale. The band’s new lineup features two of...
Jesus Piece Announce New Album …So Unknown, Unleash “Gates of Horn”: Stream
Jesus Piece have announced their sophomore album, …So Unknown, due out April 14th via Century Media Records. The band has also unveiled the new single “Gates of Horn.”. “Gates of Horn” follows the single “An Offering to the Night,” which was released in early December, just making it into Heavy Consequence’s Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Songs of 2022.
Rival Sons to Release Two New Albums in 2023, Unveil New Single “Rapture”: Stream
Rival Sons have released a riff-heavy new single, “Rapture,” off their upcoming album, DARKFIGHTER. The California rock band has also announced that DARKFIGHTER will now arrive on June 2nd, roughly three months later than the album’s original release date of March 10th. In addition, Rival Sons have shared details of a companion album called LIGHTBRINGER, due out in late 2023.
Alison Goldfrapp Shares Debut Solo Single “Digging Deeper”: Stream
Alison Goldfrapp has formally stepped out on her own with her first official solo single, “Digging Deeper.”. Best known as one-half of Goldfrapp, her long-running synth-pop duo with Will Gregory, the artist teamed up with German producer Claptone for the first of “a series of advance collaborations with some wonderful guys from the club world,” as she revealed on Instagram. Over a house-influenced beat, she sings about finding deeper meaning: “Ooh I’m digging deeper now/ I know I’ll find a way to the heart.”
Ranking Every Korn Album from Worst to Best
Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, based on the oh-so-exact science of personal opinion, rants, debates, and the love of music. In this installment, we rank Korn’s discography so far, including their latest album, Requiem. Rising out of Bakersfield, California, Korn emerged on the scene...
Fan Chant: HUH YUNJIN of LE SSERAFIM Breaks Down Bold New Solo Track “I ≠ DOLL”
Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!
Bayonne Announces New Album Temporary Time, Shares “Right Thing”: Stream
Austin electronic artist Bayonne has announced his third studio album, Temporary Time. The LP is out May 26th via Nettwerk, and along with the news, he’s shared first single “Right Thing.”. “To me the overall narrative of Temporary Time is the events following my Dad’s cancer diagnosis in...
Yaeji Details New Album With a Hammer and Spring 2023 Tour
Korean-American singer and producer Yaeji has detailed her upcoming debut album, With a Hammer, out April 7th via XL Recordings. The news arrives with a run of 2023 North American tour dates and lead single “For Granted.”. Yaeji recorded With a Hammer in New York, London, and Seoul, mixing...
Beyoncé Plays First Concert in Five Years in Dubai: Setlist + Video
Beyoncé took the stage at the Dubai luxury hotel Atlantis the Royal this weekend, performing at a private concert to open the resort. It marked Queen Bey’s first full-length performance since headlining Coachella in 2018. The 17-song set primarily consisted of classic hits, such as “XO,” “Halo,” “Freedom,”...
Governors Ball’s 2023 Lineup One Day Later: Highlights, Lowlights, Surprises, and Omissions
New York City festivals are always tricky. Not only is there a general lack of large, open fields ripe for thousands of festival goers, it’s difficult to compile a music festival that aligns with the city’s fusion of cultural identities. Governors Ball has been adamant about offering both components in their 10+ year history, and their 2023 lineup, announced on Tuesday, January 17th, is a testament to that mission.
Arlo Parks Announces New Album My Soft Machine, Shares “Weightless”: Stream
Arlo Parks has announced her full-length follow-up to 2021’s Collapsed in Sunbeams, My Soft Machine. It’s out May 26th, and she’s also shared the lead single, “Weightless.”. In a statement, the London-based singer-songwriter revealed the inspiration behind her sophomore LP as well as its title, which...
Frank Bello’s Plane Skids Off Runway as Anthrax Kick Off Tour with Black Label Society
Anthrax bassist Frank Bello’s plane skidded off the runway after landing in Boise, Idaho, on Monday night (January 16th) ahead of his band’s tour kickoff show with Black Label Society on Tuesday (January 18th). According to CBS2 Idaho, the Boeing 737 operated by American Airlines “crossed onto a...
