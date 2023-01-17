ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consequence

Rolling Stone

Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart

The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck initially found fame in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. Two years later, the guitarist formed the Jeff Beck Group with vocalist Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood. This lineup lasted...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 David Crosby Songs

One of rock 'n' roll's most enigmatic figures, David Crosby first caught our attention as a member of the Byrds, arguably one of the greatest American bands ever. He stayed only a few short years before moving on to greener pastures with friends Stephen Stills and Graham Nash. Whether solo...
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
musictimes.com

Jeff Beck Songs: Remembering The Rock Legend's Music Throughout The Years

Jeff Beck is one of the most revered guitarists in the music industry. Establishing himself as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Beck has inspired many with his skills and music that remains iconic up until now. Rolling Stone described him as one of the most influential lead...
Guitar World Magazine

Peter Frampton announces free “one night only special” concert

The guitar icon will return to the stage after completing his farewell world tour last year, with the concert to set to be filmed for “a special broadcast presentation”. Peter Frampton has announced he’ll be returning to the stage once more for a “one night only special performance” later this month.
NASHVILLE, TN
Consequence

Tyler Childers, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Tenacious D to Play New Echoland Festival

Tyler Childers, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Tenacious D, Phil Lesh, and Vulfpeck are among the acts set to play the new Echoland Music Festival in 2023. The three-day camping festival takes place May 11th-13th at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida. The inaugural lineup also boasts Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots), Nile Rodgers & Chic, Grace Potter, BadBadNotGood, 100 Gecs, Yola, Digable Planets, Briston Maroney, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Noah Kahan, Vieux Farka Touré, Cory Wong, Ghostland Observatory, Dark Star Orchestra, and more.
LIVE OAK, FL
San Diego weekly Reader

Carry the Stone covers, Mike Keneally recruits, Dead Cross offshoots, The Trebels reunite, Jewel & Julio Iglesias Jr collaborate

On Thursday, January 19, the Music Box hosts Carry the Stone: An All-Star Tribute to the Music of Pink Floyd. The core band features locals Josh Taylor and Sam Hunt (guitars and vocals), Josh Weinstein (keys and vocals), Ken Dow (bass and vocals), Jonny Tarr (guitar, sax, and vocals), Larry Grano (drums and vocals), and singers Lauren Leigh and Sandi King. Guest vocalists include Gregory Page, Whitney Shay, Jeff Berkley, Chloe Lou, and Kori Gillis.
Consequence

Destroyer’s Dan Bejar Announces 2023 Solo Tour

Dan Bejar has announced a run of solo tour dates in support of his lovely 2022 Destroyer album, LABYRINTHITIS. Bejar will kick off the trek April 28th in Milwaukee, hitting thirteen cities between the midwest and east coast before wrapping up May 12th in Woodstock, New York. Along the way, he’ll be supported by The Reds, Pinks, and Purples. Check out the full itinerary below.
NEW YORK STATE
Consequence

Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Consequence

A Dream Setlist for Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour”

Madonna has never been a huge fan of nostalgia, particularly where her career and music are concerned. That’s certainly not a bad thing — in fact, her desire to push forward and keep breaking boundaries (sonic and otherwise) has kept her in the public eye for forty years.
Consequence

MGMT Tease “Fancy New Album” Dropping in 2023

MGMT have taken full advantage of indie sleaze nostalgia by teasing a “fancy new album” alongside their newly announced appearance at Just Like Heaven 2023. “We will be returning to the stage for the first time in nearly four years on May 13th at Just Like Heaven Festival in Pasadena, and we’ll be doing a unique MGMT performance, featuring our entire first album, Oracular Spectacular,” the group said in a statement posted to social media. “We’ve stocked up on rust remover and are constructing a state of the art elf workshop so as to attempt to provide the most experimental live show since we were wee lads playing hockey in the middle of songs etc.”
PASADENA, CA
Consequence

Ruston Kelly Announces New Album The Weakness, Shares Title Track: Stream

Ruston Kelly has announced his upcoming third album, The Weakness, will arrive on April 7th via Rounder Records. The project was produced by Nate Mercereau (Sharon Van Etten, Leon Bridges) and includes the country singer’s first songs about his divorce from Kacey Musgraves in 2020. “I couldn’t make sense of it, and for a long time I felt physically incapable of writing about it,” he shared in a statement. “I didn’t want to make a divorce record, but it was important to me to say what I needed to say while also making sure to protect her heart.”
TENNESSEE STATE
