David Crosby cause of death updates — Tributes pour in as The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash founding member dies at 81
DAVID Crosby, a legendary musician who was a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has passed away. A representative for the musician confirmed his death to Variety. Crosby's former bandmate Graham Nash wrote on Instagram,. “I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship...
Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart
The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck initially found fame in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. Two years later, the guitarist formed the Jeff Beck Group with vocalist Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood. This lineup lasted...
Steven Tyler, Cher, Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Stevie Nicks are guesting on Dolly Parton's Rock Star album
The line-up of guest vocalists set to appear on Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock album is impressive, to say the least
Top 10 David Crosby Songs
One of rock 'n' roll's most enigmatic figures, David Crosby first caught our attention as a member of the Byrds, arguably one of the greatest American bands ever. He stayed only a few short years before moving on to greener pastures with friends Stephen Stills and Graham Nash. Whether solo...
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
It’s about damn time! Lizzo, H.E.R., Ed Sheeran and more headline 2023 Jazz Fest
Here’s how to get tickets.
musictimes.com
Jeff Beck Songs: Remembering The Rock Legend's Music Throughout The Years
Jeff Beck is one of the most revered guitarists in the music industry. Establishing himself as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Beck has inspired many with his skills and music that remains iconic up until now. Rolling Stone described him as one of the most influential lead...
Guitar World Magazine
Peter Frampton announces free “one night only special” concert
The guitar icon will return to the stage after completing his farewell world tour last year, with the concert to set to be filmed for “a special broadcast presentation”. Peter Frampton has announced he’ll be returning to the stage once more for a “one night only special performance” later this month.
Just Like Heaven 2023: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, Future Islands Lead 2023 Lineup
Just Like Heaven, everyone’s favorite indie sleaze music festival, will return to Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California in 2023 with Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, Future Islands, and more. The one-day event occurs on Saturday, May 13th. Yeah Yeah Yeahs are hot off the release of Cool...
Tyler Childers, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Tenacious D to Play New Echoland Festival
Tyler Childers, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Tenacious D, Phil Lesh, and Vulfpeck are among the acts set to play the new Echoland Music Festival in 2023. The three-day camping festival takes place May 11th-13th at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida. The inaugural lineup also boasts Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots), Nile Rodgers & Chic, Grace Potter, BadBadNotGood, 100 Gecs, Yola, Digable Planets, Briston Maroney, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Noah Kahan, Vieux Farka Touré, Cory Wong, Ghostland Observatory, Dark Star Orchestra, and more.
Legendary US musician David Crosby dies aged 81
Singer, songwriter and guitarist co-founded the Byrds and supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash
San Diego weekly Reader
Carry the Stone covers, Mike Keneally recruits, Dead Cross offshoots, The Trebels reunite, Jewel & Julio Iglesias Jr collaborate
On Thursday, January 19, the Music Box hosts Carry the Stone: An All-Star Tribute to the Music of Pink Floyd. The core band features locals Josh Taylor and Sam Hunt (guitars and vocals), Josh Weinstein (keys and vocals), Ken Dow (bass and vocals), Jonny Tarr (guitar, sax, and vocals), Larry Grano (drums and vocals), and singers Lauren Leigh and Sandi King. Guest vocalists include Gregory Page, Whitney Shay, Jeff Berkley, Chloe Lou, and Kori Gillis.
boygenius Announce Debut Album the record, Share Three New Songs: Stream
Boygenius, the indie supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, have announced their debut album the record and shared three new songs: “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.”. the record is due out March 31st via Interscope. This is the trio’s...
Destroyer’s Dan Bejar Announces 2023 Solo Tour
Dan Bejar has announced a run of solo tour dates in support of his lovely 2022 Destroyer album, LABYRINTHITIS. Bejar will kick off the trek April 28th in Milwaukee, hitting thirteen cities between the midwest and east coast before wrapping up May 12th in Woodstock, New York. Along the way, he’ll be supported by The Reds, Pinks, and Purples. Check out the full itinerary below.
Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates
Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).
A Dream Setlist for Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour”
Madonna has never been a huge fan of nostalgia, particularly where her career and music are concerned. That’s certainly not a bad thing — in fact, her desire to push forward and keep breaking boundaries (sonic and otherwise) has kept her in the public eye for forty years.
Glenn Danzig Announces “Danzig Sings Elvis” Concert
Glenn Danzig has announced his first “Danzig Sings Elvis” concert since 2021. The show is set for February 10th at The Montalbán theater in Hollywood, California. Tickets are on sale now via The Montalbán’s website. You can also purchase tickets via StubHub if the show sells out.
Kane Brown Said “People Who Are ‘Red Dirt Country,’ Still On Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash, Can’t Stand Me”
In a 2020 interview with the Evening Standard, a daily newspaper across the pond in London, Kane Brown shared some of this thoughts on country music, his pop collaborations, and even acknowledged the fact that some people don’t like his music. Regarding his collabs with Marshmello, Khalid, Jon Legend,...
MGMT Tease “Fancy New Album” Dropping in 2023
MGMT have taken full advantage of indie sleaze nostalgia by teasing a “fancy new album” alongside their newly announced appearance at Just Like Heaven 2023. “We will be returning to the stage for the first time in nearly four years on May 13th at Just Like Heaven Festival in Pasadena, and we’ll be doing a unique MGMT performance, featuring our entire first album, Oracular Spectacular,” the group said in a statement posted to social media. “We’ve stocked up on rust remover and are constructing a state of the art elf workshop so as to attempt to provide the most experimental live show since we were wee lads playing hockey in the middle of songs etc.”
Ruston Kelly Announces New Album The Weakness, Shares Title Track: Stream
Ruston Kelly has announced his upcoming third album, The Weakness, will arrive on April 7th via Rounder Records. The project was produced by Nate Mercereau (Sharon Van Etten, Leon Bridges) and includes the country singer’s first songs about his divorce from Kacey Musgraves in 2020. “I couldn’t make sense of it, and for a long time I felt physically incapable of writing about it,” he shared in a statement. “I didn’t want to make a divorce record, but it was important to me to say what I needed to say while also making sure to protect her heart.”
