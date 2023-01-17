Read full article on original website
Fox 19
$4M bond for Clermont County murder suspect charged with woman’s shooting
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County judge set a $4 million bond Thursday for a suspect charged in the shooting death of a woman inside a car. Ryan Vest, 30, is held at the Clermont County Jail on charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, and evidence tampering.
Police: 1 arrested for aggravated robbery near UC campus
In a letter sent to the UC community, UCPD said that in two incidents, the suspect threatened students with a weapon and then fled, and in two other instances, they robbed the students.
WLWT 5
4 bodies found near SUV Jose Gutierrez of Hamilton was in before he, three others disappeared
CINCINNATI — Approximately 1,700 miles from Greater Cincinnati, an investigation is unfolding into the disappearance of Jose Gutierrez of Hamilton. It's happening in the central Mexico state of Zacatecas. That's where a Mexican official has released new information about the disappearance of Gutierrez, his fiancé, Viviana Pichardo, and her...
Fox 19
Man arrested in string of armed robberies targeting UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old is behind bars Thursday night accused in multiple armed robberies near the University of Cincinnati’s campus. Raphael Betts faces five counts of aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 6:43 p.m. Four of the alleged robberies involved UC students...
WLWT 5
Mexican authorities confirm recovered van matches description missing Hamilton man was believed to have been in
CINCINNATI — Police in Mexico have recovered a vehicle that matches the description of the van a missing Hamilton man was believed to have been in when he disappeared. Jose Gutierrez, 36, flew to Mexico on Dec. 23 to visit his fiancee, Daniela Pichardo, for Christmas. Pichardo lives in Guadalajara.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County deputies arrest woman after hit-and-run pursuit
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — Hamilton County deputies were involved in a hit-and-run pursuit in the Lincoln Heights area, Wednesday afternoon. Officials say that at approximately 11:35 a.m. a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt operated by Bryiona Brown, 35, appeared to intentionally strike two parked cars while deputies were present for an investigation on the 900 block of Simmons Avenue.
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported shots fired on Richard Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police respond to reported shots fired on Richard Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman ordered to repay money taken from VA for 40+ years by impersonating mother
A Cincinnati woman has been ordered to repay money illegally taken from the Veterans Administration for more than 40 years by impersonating her mother, who died. According to court documents, 76-year-old Irene Ferrin's mother was receiving widow's benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs when she died in January 1973.
‘This was brutal’: Woman, attorney speak after police altercation over McDonald’s order
Hancock ordered a Big Mac with extra cheese from the McDonald's in Butler Township January 16. When the sandwich didn't have the extra cheese she ordered and paid for, she drove to the McDonald's to get the order done correctly.
Fox 19
Man charged with shooting wife, sheriff’s deputy out of jail after ‘screw up’
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of attempted murder is out of jail after he was unlawfully moved to a state prison without a bail hearing or an approved custody transfer, according to his defense attorney. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his wife, took their 24-month-old...
WCPO
Hamilton County judge orders new trial for man convicted in 2010 murder
CINCINNATI — There will be a new trial after a Hamilton County judge threw out the murder conviction of an inmate who has been in prison for more than 12 years. In 2010, a jury convicted Marcus Sapp of shooting and killing Andrew Cunningham, but new filings from Sapp's lawyers claim Cincinnati police made an "egregious error." Some of the statements in new court documents include, "never disclosed to the defense team" and "presenting witnesses who flat-out lied."
University of Cincinnati News Record
String of related armed robberies reported off-campus
The Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) is investigating a series of related armed robberies that occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. The department does not disclose how many incidents have occurred within the past two days, however, on at least four separate occasions, the victim was threatened with or confronted with a weapon.
Woman accused of killing parents, dismembering them with chainsaw
ABINGTON, Pa. — A woman is facing murder charges after prosecutors said she murdered her parents before dismembering them inside a Pennsylvania home. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced first- and third-degree murder charges were filed against Verity Beck in a news release on Wednesday. Steele said that...
Fox 19
Student arrested after detailing how he would get gun into school for shooting
ST. LEON, Ind. (WXIX) - A high school student is facing felony charges after he made a comment on how he would pull off a school shooting. Hayden Moore, 18, of West Harrison, was arrested on three counts of intimidation, one for each student he allegedly intimidated, according to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.
WCPO
Man charged with aggravated murder in fatal Clermont County shooting
BATAVIA TWP., Ohio — One man has been charged with aggravated murder after a fatal shooting in Clermont County. Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton said officials responded to the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive, just off Amelia-Olive Branch Road, at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call from a woman who said her son came home with his girlfriend, who had been shot.
Fox 19
Sheriff IDs woman shot to death in Clermont County, releases motive
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office identified a woman shot to death inside a vehicle late Tuesday as Casey Hamblin Moss, 39. “The investigation has revealed that this was not a random act of violence. This incident stemmed from a drug transaction, a dispute over money, which led to a chase and inevitably the shooting incident....” Chief Deputy Chris Stratton wrote in a news release.
UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in crash involving semi on US-68 in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY — UPDATE: @ 11:15 a.m. One person is dead after a crash on US-68 in Clinton County Thursday morning. The crash happened on US-68 near mile marker 19 in Union Township around 5:30 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. According to OSHP, a pick-up truck driven...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on US 42 and Hopeful Church Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on US 42 and Hopeful Church Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Fox 19
1 dead in Clermont County shooting, sheriff says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person is dead Tuesday night from a shooting in Batavia Township. It happened on Magnolia Drive, which is located off Amelia-Olive Branch Road about a mile and a half north of OH-125. Reports of the shooting surfaced around 6:55 p.m. A Clermont County Sheriff’s Office detective...
eaglecountryonline.com
ECHS Student Charged with Intimidation for Allegedly Making Threats
The student was removed from school and booked into county jail on Wednesday. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – An East Central High School senior has been arrested and charged for allegedly making a threat of violence. Hayden Moore, 18, of West Harrison, was booked into Dearborn County Jail on Wednesday. He...
