ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Man arrested in string of armed robberies targeting UC students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old is behind bars Thursday night accused in multiple armed robberies near the University of Cincinnati’s campus. Raphael Betts faces five counts of aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 6:43 p.m. Four of the alleged robberies involved UC students...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton County deputies arrest woman after hit-and-run pursuit

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — Hamilton County deputies were involved in a hit-and-run pursuit in the Lincoln Heights area, Wednesday afternoon. Officials say that at approximately 11:35 a.m. a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt operated by Bryiona Brown, 35, appeared to intentionally strike two parked cars while deputies were present for an investigation on the 900 block of Simmons Avenue.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police respond to reported shots fired on Richard Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police respond to reported shots fired on Richard Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HAMILTON, OH
WCPO

Hamilton County judge orders new trial for man convicted in 2010 murder

CINCINNATI — There will be a new trial after a Hamilton County judge threw out the murder conviction of an inmate who has been in prison for more than 12 years. In 2010, a jury convicted Marcus Sapp of shooting and killing Andrew Cunningham, but new filings from Sapp's lawyers claim Cincinnati police made an "egregious error." Some of the statements in new court documents include, "never disclosed to the defense team" and "presenting witnesses who flat-out lied."
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

String of related armed robberies reported off-campus

The Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) is investigating a series of related armed robberies that occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. The department does not disclose how many incidents have occurred within the past two days, however, on at least four separate occasions, the victim was threatened with or confronted with a weapon.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Man charged with aggravated murder in fatal Clermont County shooting

BATAVIA TWP., Ohio — One man has been charged with aggravated murder after a fatal shooting in Clermont County. Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton said officials responded to the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive, just off Amelia-Olive Branch Road, at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call from a woman who said her son came home with his girlfriend, who had been shot.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Sheriff IDs woman shot to death in Clermont County, releases motive

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office identified a woman shot to death inside a vehicle late Tuesday as Casey Hamblin Moss, 39. “The investigation has revealed that this was not a random act of violence. This incident stemmed from a drug transaction, a dispute over money, which led to a chase and inevitably the shooting incident....” Chief Deputy Chris Stratton wrote in a news release.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

1 dead in Clermont County shooting, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person is dead Tuesday night from a shooting in Batavia Township. It happened on Magnolia Drive, which is located off Amelia-Olive Branch Road about a mile and a half north of OH-125. Reports of the shooting surfaced around 6:55 p.m. A Clermont County Sheriff’s Office detective...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

ECHS Student Charged with Intimidation for Allegedly Making Threats

The student was removed from school and booked into county jail on Wednesday. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – An East Central High School senior has been arrested and charged for allegedly making a threat of violence. Hayden Moore, 18, of West Harrison, was booked into Dearborn County Jail on Wednesday. He...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy