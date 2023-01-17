Read full article on original website
Two Flee After Vehicle Reportedly Collides With Home in Rio Dell
A vehicle collided with a home on Painter Street near Rio Dell Avenue in Rio Dell about 12:30 a.m., according to a report made by law enforcement to dispatch. He said that two suspects fled the scene. The vehicle, a 2000 Dodge, was abandoned at the scene. The vehicle is...
Garberville traffic Stop Finds Fentanyl, Meth, Cannabis, etc, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 2:07 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Wanted Suspect Arrested in Eureka
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Outstanding felony warrant suspect Tyler Tommy Lemmons was taken into custody on Jan. 14, 2023, by...
Cooperative Efforts Between Mendocino Sheriff’s Office and Community Result in the Arrest of Multiple Theft Suspects
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Cooperative effort between the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and members of our community has...
Two Arrested After Deputies Investigate Suspicious Vehicle Near Garberville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 8:22 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Missing Man May Have Left Salyer on January 14
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. On Saturday, January 14, 2023 during the early morning hours, it was reported that John Bartholomew left the area of Salyer, CA in a silver 2005 Honda Accord, CA License Plate: 5NMH775. John was intending to travel to the Sacramento area and it was believed that his intended route would have been eastbound on State Route 299 down to the Redding area. John did not arrive at his intended destination.
76-Year-Old Southern Humboldt Man Dies After UTV Accident
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, The driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
[UPDATE: Now Reported to Be Major Injuries] Head-On Collision With Entrapment on the Samoa Penninsula
At about 6:30 p.m., two vehicles collided head-on off of New Navy Base Road near LP Drive. One person is entrapped and three are injured, according to first reports over the scanner. A second ambulance was requested at 6:45 p.m. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject...
(VIDEO) Suspect Arrested in Failed Three Corners Market ATM Burglary Case
ABOVE: Surveillance footage courtesy Three Corners Market. Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A McKinleyville man wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary near Freshwater has been arrested. On January 8, 2023, at about 4:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the...
Vehicle Plows into Eureka Home
Just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashing into a residence in the 1701 block of Harrison in Eureka badly damaged the building. The California Highway Patrol reports there are no injuries. The Toyota Corolla to the right in the photo below is the car that hit the building. According to...
ATV Crash Kills 76 Year Old Near Alderpoint
A 76-year-old man was killed on private property in the Alderpoint area Thursday after being ejected from a Polaris Ranger around 1:20 p.m. when it overturned down embankment and landed on them. The individual, who was driving the ATV-like vehicle, died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol,...
Fort Bragg Man Caught on Camera Peeking Into the Windows of a Woman’s Home
31-year-old Cole Randall Ickes was caught on a camera in the early morning of Friday, January 20, 2023, peeking into the window of a Fort Bragg home located on the 1500 block of Oak Street. Video footage shows him proceeding to attempt entry through the front door that proved locked.
One Dead in Tragic Crash West of Alderpoint
Press release from the Garberville California Highway Patrol Office:. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, The driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
Unsolved Homicide, Unforgotten Man: Hugh Duggins Killed Near Alderpoint Seven Years Ago Today
Seven years ago tomorrow, January 21, a man, later identified as Southern Humboldt resident, Hugh Duggins, was found dead alongside Alderpoint Road in a rural area. At first, law enforcement didn’t believe that a crime had been committed, but, in August of 2016, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office released information that the man had been strangled either by hands or by a ropelike object. The official term was “asphyxia by neck compression.” Most likely, his friends believe, someone killed Duggins on January 20 and dumped his body that day–seven years ago exactly.
Sheriff’s Vehicle Slides Off Icy Ukiah Roadway After Morning Collision
A Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office vehicle ended up in a roadside ditch this morning along Ukiah’s Lovers Lane. Thankfully, no one was injured. The exact sequence of the collision is unclear, but photographs of the scene sent to us by a passerby portray a red Dodge pick-up truck with front-end damage in the middle of Lover’s Lane. The MCSO patrol vehicle is wedged in a roadside ditch with visible damage to its passenger side.
Ukiah Man on Active Parole Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to ‘physically harm and kill a 53-year-old female’
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-11-2023 at about 8:15 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to...
Pedestrian Struck by a Vehicle; Southbound Broadway Blocked
At about 7:50 p.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 4000 block of Broadway in Eureka. The pedestrian is breathing but has a head injury, according to first reports over the scanner. Emergency personnel have closed both southbound lanes of Broadway as the injured person is being assisted. Please...
Cal Poly Humboldt student killed in fatal collision
ARCATA, Calif. — A Cal Poly Humboldt student was killed after a pickup truck hit them while on the sidewalk Tuesday evening. Just after 4 p.m., officials responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to officials, the blue truck was traveling southbound on Alliance Road in Arcata when he hit two pedestrians walking together on a sidewalk. He then reportedly veered back on to the street and hit another car before going off the road. Initial dispatch information suggests that when officials got there, a person involved in the collision was breathing but not responding.
(VIDEO) Security Footage Shows Physical Encounter Between Wildberries Manager and Teen Shoplifter
Video footage submitted to the Outpost anonymously. Edited to obscure the identity of minors. A clip of security camera footage from inside Arcata’s Wildberries Marketplace — a fuzzy version of which was posted to Reddit this morning — shows a prolonged physical struggle between the store’s general manager, Aaron Gottschalk, and a teenage girl who was suspected of shoplifting.
Structure Fire in Fortuna
A fire started in the laundry room of the Fortuna Redwood Inn in the 800 block of Main Street around 10:35 p.m. Emergency personnel have closed off the roadway at 8th and Main though it is unclear if Main Street or 8th Street or both are closed from reports over the scanner.
