Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Related
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Insider
Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills owner, wore a subtle symbol of support for injured NFL player Damar Hamlin during her Australian Open debut
The world's third-ranked tennis star — whose parents own the Buffalo Bills — offered support for the team's recovering safety from half a world away.
NEWS10 ABC
26 Shirts raises record-breaking amount for Hamlin design
After 26 Shirts released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design earlier this month following Hamlin's injury, the company says that it has now raised more money with that design than any other product they have sold. It has raised more than $102,000 for Hamlin's charity, Chasing M's, having sold more than 12,750 items with the design according to company founder Del Reid. He said that it is an all hands on deck operation, with friends and family helping out to send items across the country
wearebuffalo.net
Report: Bills Future in Buffalo More In Doubt Than Many Believe
The Buffalo Bills are having the most success they have had on the field since the early '90s, when they went to the Super Bowl four straight times. The Bills have made the playoffs four straight years and five of the last six. The only accomplishments the team has yet to do over that time, is make and win the Super Bowl.
Inside Jessica Pegula’s marriage to Taylor Gahagen, sports executive who’s risen through ranks in the family empire
RANKED third in the world, Jessica Pegula is one of U.S. tennis' brightest stars. A four-time Grand Slam finalist, Pegula, 28, rose to third in the world in 2022 after reaching the Australian, U.S., and French Open quarter-finals last year, along with the third round at Wimbledon. With a career...
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
ESPN
Sabres hire COO as president Kim Pegula continues recovery
The Sabres and Pegula Sports & Entertainment hired a chief operating officer, John Roth, as president Kim Pegula recovers from unexpected health issues.
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
KJYO KJ103
Bills Provide Update On Damar Hamlin's Status With Team
The Bills have provided an update on Damar Hamlin's status with the team.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Buffalo blizzard hero rewarded with tickets to Super Bowl LVII
A man hailed as a hero for breaking into a school to shelter strangers during a deadly winter storm is being rewarded with a trip to the Super Bowl. Jay Withey, a mechanic, broke into the Pine Hill School in Cheektowaga, N.Y., during blizzard conditions on Christmas Eve. He broke into the building after he said he was turned away at a number of homes where he asked for shelter from the storm.
Damar Hamlin At Buffalo Bills Facility Daily During Recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues his road to recovery, he has begun spending more time at the team's facility. Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Hamlin was there "almost daily," visiting on Tuesday and Wednesday. "It's limited, just overall," McDermott said of what Hamlin...
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
“I was in so much shock”: Buffalo family gets Super Bowl LVII tickets from Dion’s Dreamers
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many Bills fans are setting their sights on the game this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals, but some fans are already looking ahead to the Super Bowl. Romello Early is only 12 years old. When he saw a friend getting made fun of, he stood up to help him. Now, the […]
WTOP
Cozens scores in overtime as Sabres beat Islanders 3-2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Thursday night. Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo, which had dropped five of six. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 stops after former Sabres goalie Ryan...
Ashe Post & Times
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Miami Dolphins during a wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
WTOP
Toews, Blackhawks end long losing drought in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist, Petr Mrazek made 37 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks won for the first time in the regular season in Philadelphia in more than 26 years with a 4-1 victory over the Flyers on Thursday night. Before Thursday, Chicago...
WTOP
Tkachuk scores 2 in 5-goal second, Panthers beat Habs 6-2
MONTREAL (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice in the middle of a five-goal second period and the Florida Panthers cruised to a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Sam Reinhart had a goal and two assists. Sam Bennett, Givani Smith and Ryan Lomberg also scored for...
WTOP
Seguin, Wedgewood propel Stars to 4-0 victory over Kings
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One night after blowing a three-goal lead, Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars weren’t going to let the same thing happen again. Seguin led the early charge with two goals in the first period and Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for his first shutout this season as the Stars defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 on Thursday.
WTOP
Predators host the Kings in Western Conference action
Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (21-17-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators and the Los Angeles Kings take the ice in Western Conference play. Nashville has gone 11-7-3 at home and 21-17-6 overall. The Predators have a 16-6-2 record...
Comments / 0