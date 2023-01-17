Read full article on original website
NME
Madonna announces huge 40th anniversary tour, including London show
Madonna has announced a huge 40th anniversary tour, including a show The O2 in London – tickets will be available here. The Queen Of Pop, who released her self-titled debut album in 1983, is due to hit the road for the 35-city ‘Celebration Tour’ in July. “I...
Madonna Announces ‘Greatest Hits' Tour That Will Make a Stop in Chicago
Madonna has announced a new global tour featuring four decades of her "greatest hits" and Chicago will be among the 35 stops. The "Queen of Pop" will perform on Aug. 9 at the United Center and tickets are set to go on sale this week. The singer announced the tour...
Madonna announces 2023 tour dates, will span 40 years of music
Madonna is hitting the road and taking her entire catalog along with her.
sfstandard.com
Presale for Madonna’s Celebration Tour Starts
Local Madonna fans rejoice. The queen of pop is coming to town. As noted by Datebook earlier today, the pop icon is bringing her Celebration Tour to San Francisco’s Chase Center on Oct. 4. Madonna, who last performed in SF four years ago, shared the news on YouTube with...
Madonna announces she is going on the road with "The Celebration Tour"
"The Material Girl" is hitting the road with a 35-city global tour. "The Celebration Tour" will kick off on Saturday, July 15th in Vancouver, BC and end on Friday, December 1st in Amsterdam.
Tickets For Madonna ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour Go On Sale This Friday
Madonna is going on tour! With four decades of music to celebrate, the pop icon’s 35 stop tour is set to cover the artist’s greatest songs like ‘Like A Virgin’ ‘Material Girl’ and other fabulous hits. This greatest hits tour, aptly called ‘The Celebration Tour’ will be Madonna’s 12th ever world tour– featuring “a one-of-a-kind experience” with special guest Bob the Drag Queen also known as Caldwell Tidicue. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Central Time this Friday, January 20 but Citi card members get access to the presale starting today through Thursday. This is Madonna’s first time back in Chicago, as she last stopped by in October 2019 for a seven day stint at the Chicago Theater. Madonna, the crew, and dancers are performing in Pittsburgh the night before her Chicago stop, then they’ll head over to Toronto. This tour, which will feature her biggest hits, will bring the superstar to multiple cities in the U.S., along with stops in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
Madonna announces dates for 2023 world tour: ‘Four decades of mega hits’
Madonna is coming! The legendary singer has officially announced dates for her new tour, which starts July 15 and includes some special guests, highlighting the best moments of her successful career, and makes a direct reference to New York City, as it was where her music career...
WTOP
