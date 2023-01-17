ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilarious Kid Rock Vs. Bruce Springsteen Twitter Poll Goes Viral Once Again

By Brady Cox
 2 days ago
Danny Clinch

Here we go again…

The argument to end all arguments.

Now there’s one thing for certain about Kid Rock and Bruce Springsteen, and it’s that they’re about equally as passionate about their political stances, but could not be further apart on the political spectrum.

You have Kid Rock, who is about as far-right, conservative as it gets, and then you have Springsteen, who is as far-left, liberal as possible.

And they even show it in their music, especially in Kid Rock’s “We The People,” which is, well… something. And then you have songs from Springsteen like “American Skin,” which perfectly displays his thoughts on the political spectrum.

But, the age old question is…

Which one would you rather see in concert?

Back in April of 2022, this account shared the question, asking people who they would rather see, and it earned a viral response. A hilarious responses, with a mix of hardcore Kid Rock fans, haters and folks just looking to laugh at the chaos.

And now, she back again, posing the same question to her followers.

The Boss? Or Mr. Bob Ritchie (Kid Rock)?

“You win concert tickets to see Bruce Springsteen and Kid Rock but you can only choose one.”

And once again, another viral reaction.

A hilarious, viral reaction…

Just see for yourself:

It’s a wild one for sure.

For me personally, I’m not a huge fan of artists who kill time at their shows by going on hour long rants, when I paid good money to hear music.

Oracle Of Delphi
2d ago

Kid all the way. The Hamburger dude was right about Springsteen. Just because you play for three hours does not make you hood. FYI Bob Seger is the better sing writer too.

Carl Barkley
2d ago

Best thing about Bruce was his lead guitarist. I would prefer to go to a Kid Rock show. It's fun and you can actually afford to take a date and buy some merchandise. The last time I seen him, he gave the Knights of Columbus 200 CDs that they sold for $10 each and then raffled off a signed guitar for the same charity. If I remember right he only charged $20 for a ticket for people could afford them, wonder what Bruce charges for a ticket? I know really old people love Bruce and that cool.

nomorenfl
2d ago

Springsteen seriously over rated anyhow.

