ITVS CEO Sally Jo Fifer To Step Away From Documentary Nonprofit After More Than Two Decades At The Helm

By Matthew Carey
 2 days ago

Sally Jo Fifer is stepping down after 22 years as CEO of Independent Television Service, the documentary production and funding powerhouse. She will stay in her role while the ITVS board searches for a successor to Fifer, who joined the organization in 2001 after a stint as executive director of the Bay Area Video Coalition.

“What a gift it has been these past 22 years to serve film artists who engage and transform our hearts and minds — make us more empathetic, more just, more wise,” Fifer said in a statement. “They give us hope for a better future.”

ITVS said in a release, “Fifer has executive produced more than 1,000 films and docuseries in association with partners like the National Multicultural Alliance, Firelight Media, Kartemquin Films, WNET, WETA, and WGBH. Her credit appears on 16 Oscar nominees, 37 Primetime Emmy winners, 35 Peabody Award recipients. These critically acclaimed films and docuseries include titles such as I Am Not Your Negro by Raoul Peck, Minding the Gap by Bing Liu , One Child Nation by Nanfu Wang, and Philly D.A . by Yoni Brook, Ted Passon and Nicole Salazar.”

During her tenure, ITVS tripled its operating budget, from $7.7 to $23 million, the nonprofit service noted. “She recently signed a three-year agreement with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to further secure and protect independent artists’ voices, editorial control and copyright.”

ITVS board chair Garry Denny hailed Fifer’s record as CEO. “Sally’s combination of integrity, strategic acuity, fierce commitment to supporting media makers, and kindness will be simply impossible to replace,” he said in a statement. “I know the documentary field deeply appreciates her for driving ITVS’ programmatic expansion grounded in diversity and inclusion and its innovation mindset. The board looks forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Sally’s visionary leadership and vows to ensure ITVS’ continuity of service to filmmakers.”

Among her long list of accomplishments, Fifer “raised millions in public and philanthropic funding to magnify the impact of documentary films around the world. Amid the spike in post-9/11 stereotyping and disinformation, ITVS launched the Global Perspectives Project–a multi-year initiative to connect citizens to citizens, helping people in the United States and other countries see and better understand each other. Audiences in 76 countries watched nuanced regional storytelling like Okie Noodling and Heart of the Sea: Kapolioka’ehukai by U.S. filmmakers. Americans in turn viewed international titles like Iron Ladies of Liberia and Oscar nominee Waltz With Bashir via PBS and commercial broadcasters.”

ITVS, based in San Francisco, will partner with executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates to identify Fifer’s replacement. Board chair Denny noted, “I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead.”

Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Deadline

Bruce Gowers Dies: Groundbreaking Music Video Director Of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” Was 82

Bruce Gowers, a prolific and groundbreaking director of music videos whose work included the groundbreaking, much-imitated 1975 video for Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” died Sunday in Santa Monica of an acute respiratory infection. He was 82. Winning multiple Emmy, Grammy, MTV and DGA Awards as a director and producer, Gowers’ credits include hundreds of major television events, episodes and award shows including The Primetime Emmy Awards, The Billboard Awards, The MTV Video Music Awards, and, for eight seasons, American Idol, for which he won the 2009 Emmy for Best Musical Variety Director. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery &...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Deadline

Kristin Chenoweth Regrets Not Taking Legal Action Against CBS For “Long-Standing Injuries” After ‘The Good Wife’ Accident

Kristin Chenoweth is revealing that she regrets not suing CBS after her injuries while filming The Good Wife in 2012 following an accident. The Emmy and Tony award-winning star detailed the incident she suffered on the set of the drama in her new novel I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked her if she had heard anyone from the eye network after releasing her book. Chenoweth said no and agreed that she regretted not pursuing legal action against the broadcast network adding, “I didn’t do it out of fear and...
Deadline

‘Tom Jones’: Masterpiece On PBS Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date

Fans of Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham may want to check out Tom Jones, Masterpiece’s retelling of Henry Fielding’s novel from Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair). The romantic comedy will air in four parts, Sundays, April 30 – May 21, 2023 at 9pm ET on PBS. Waddingham plays the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston, who comes between Tom (Solly McLeod) and Sophia (Sophie Wilde). The story follows Tom, a foundling of uncertain parentage in 18th Century England who falls for an heiress (Wilde). Co-produced by Mammoth Screen, the limited series also stars James Fleet (Bridgerton) as Squire Allworthy, Tom’s warm-hearted adoptive father;...
Deadline

Jeff Shuter Dies: Producer Of Motion Comics For “Invincible” & “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” Was 41

Jeff Shuter, the motion comics director and producer behind projects for Viacom and MTV whose credits include motion comics for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Stan Lee’s Time Jumper and an adaptation of Invincible based on the comic book series, died in Chicago on Nov. 10 after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Related Story C.J. Harris Dies: 'American Idol' Contestant Was 31 Related Story Brian Tufano Dies: Veteran 'Trainspotting' & 'Billy Elliot' Cinematographer Was 83 His death was announced by his family and his friend Ryan Maldonado today ahead of a private memorial service in Los Angeles this Saturday. After...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Bel-Air’: Tatyana Ali From ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ To Recur On Peacock Reboot This Season; Watch Trailer

A familiar face is about to matriculate on Bel-Air: Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, is set to recur as an English literature teacher in the second season of the Peacock reboot. The streamer also released the Season 2 trailer, which teases tumultuous times ahead for Will (Jabari Banks). Ali joins stars Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Philip Banks) and Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks) in the new, 10-episode season that kicks off Feb. 23 on Peacock. Ali will play Mrs. Hughes, a teacher at Bel-Air middle school who sees something special in Ashley Banks (Akira Akbar). Per the logline:...
Deadline

‘American Idol’ Contestant C.J. Harris Cause Of Death Revealed

C.J. Harris, the former American Idol contestant who died Sunday in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama, suffered a fatal heart attack, the Walker County Coroner’s Office has confirmed to Deadline. The 31-year-old Harris was rushed to the hospital but CPR efforts proved unsuccessful. The singer, born Curtis Harris, was a Top 6 contestant on American Idol in 2014, winning over the judges and audience before the semi-finals with soulful interpretations of the Southern Rock classic hits “Soulshine” (by the Allman Brothers Band) and “Can’t You See” (by The Marshall Tucker Band). Although he advanced to the semi-finals, Harris was eliminated in the sixth...
JASPER, AL
Deadline

‘Only Murders In The Building’ Casts Meryl Streep For Season 3

Only Murders in the Building had to really scrape the bottom of the barrel when it came to stunt casting for season 3. Of all the people they could hire, they only managed to get … Meryl Streep. In a surprise announcement Tuesday via social media, star Selena Gomez posted a behind-the-scenes video that shows her with her co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Rudd. Suddenly, Streep pops up to make sure her new castmates are, err, comfortable with pillows. Welcome to the building, lady! Hulu would only confirm the news but would not provide additional information about Streep’s character....
Deadline

Michael Lehrer Dies: Second City Alum Was 44

Michael Lehrer, a sketch, improv and stand-up performer whose credits included The Second City, has died of complications of ALS. He was 44. Lehrer kept performing even after his 2017 diagnosis, appearing in Austin, Texas clubs in a wheelchair. He talked openly about his struggles with the disease on stage and on the comedy podcast Kill Tony. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Edward R. Pressman Dies: Prolific 'Wall Street', 'American Psycho' & 'Badlands' Producer Was 79 Related Story Bruce Gowers Dies: Groundbreaking Music Video Director Of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" Was 82 Lehrer was selected as a New Face...
AUSTIN, TX
Deadline

‘John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Tapped To Helm Michael B. Jordan-Led ‘Rainbow Six’ For Paramount

Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise) has been tapped to direct the Tom Clancy adaptation Rainbow Six for Paramount Pictures, Deadline can confirm. Details as to the plot of the film, starring Michael B. Jordan, are under wraps. But it marks the studio’s follow-up to the actioner Without Remorse, which went to Amazon for distribution in April 2021, following the Covid pandemic’s throwing of theatrical into disarray. While it’s not yet clear whether the new film will go to theatrical or streaming, Jordan reprises his role as the CIA operations officer and former Navy SEAL, John Clark.  Producers are Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo...
Deadline

Santa Fe D.A. To Reveal Decision On ‘Rust’ Charges Thursday; Alec Baldwin Fatally Shot ‘Rust’ Cinematographer In October 2021

Over a year after Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin on the indie Western’s New Mexico set, the Santa Fe District Attorney’s office will reveal tomorrow if it will be filing charges against the actor, crew members, or the production.  “Regardless of the District Attorney’s decision, the announcement will be a solemn occasion, made in a manner keeping with the office’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the judicial process and respecting the victim’s family,” spokesperson Heather Brewer said today of the 8 AM PT statement expected from Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb.  Even before...
SANTA FE, NM
Deadline

‘Westworld’ Co-Creator Lisa Joy Selected As Jury President Of Series Mania Festival’s International Competition

Lisa Joy, the Emmy-nominated writer, director and producer of shows like Westworld and Pushing Daisies, has been selected as Jury President for this year’s Series Mania Festival and its International Competition. In a cocktail event at the Général de France at Los Angeles, Laurence Herszberg, Founder and General Director, and Frederic Lavigne, Artistic Director, of Series Mania, made the announcement. “We are very pleased to be announcing here in Los Angeles that the multi-talented, remarkably versatile, Lisa Joy will be our Jury President for the upcoming edition of Series Mania. Lisa’s experience and passion for creating complex and big canvas stories, coupled...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale: Exec Producer Peter Horton Says “It’s A Mystery As To Why It Was Canceled”

SPOILER ALERT! This story contains plots points from the series finale of New Amsterdam. So long, good doctors of New Amsterdam: The drama about an old public hospital from creator/executive producer David Schulner, director/executive producer Peter Horton and Universal Television ended its five-season run Tuesday on NBC. Launched in 2018, the series was inspired by the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. Here, Schulner and Horton reflect on what they did and didn’t do in the final episode, and why they think its way too early to wrap up the drama that stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery,...
Deadline

Alec Baldwin & ‘Rust’ Armorer To Face Criminal Charges Over 2021 Fatal Movie Shooting, Santa Fe D.A. Says

Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will face criminal charges for the October 21, 2021 fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney said this morning. Close to 16 months after Baldwin took the life of Hutchins and wounded the movie’s director Joel Souza with a loaded gun on the set of indie western Rust, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies today has finally unveiled her decision as to who should be charged and not charged in the tragic incident. Related Story Alec Baldwin’s Lawyer Calls ‘Rust’ Shooting Criminal Charges “Terrible Miscarriage Of Justice” Related Story Santa Fe...
SANTA FE, NM
Deadline

New Details On Search For Julian Sands, Who Went Missing While Hiking On California’s Treacherous Mt. Baldy

UPDATED with details on search: Search-and-rescue teams are searching today for British actor Julian Sands, who went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains over the weekend. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department have been searching for Sands in the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Baldy since he was reported missing Friday, January 13 at 7:30 p.m. Per the SBCSD: On January 15, 2023, phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area. Additional phone pings from the cell provider were attempted but were unsuccessful, due to the lack of cell service and most likely cell phone power failure....
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Deadline

‘Shotgun Wedding’ Review: Jennifer Lopez Hits The Altar Again But This Time With Real Fireworks

Jennifer Lopez has been married a few times, both in life and in the movies — most recently twice last year with her real life wedding(s) to Ben Affleck, and on screen in her delightful Valentine’s Day-timed comedy Marry Me. Both made me happy for her, but her latest, Shotgun Wedding, is something altogether different, a frenetic action comedy that never puts on the brakes. It is a wild ride no doubt, but it isn’t the kind of wedding to which I need to be invited any time soon. So the plot is pretty predictable, especially if you have seen a...
Deadline

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry And Head Coach Steve Kerr Speak At White House Briefing, Meet President Joe Biden

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and NBA star Stephen Curry were the latest entertainment and sports celebrities to make an appearance at the White House daily briefing, this time to give brief remarks on gun violence prevention and the recent release of Brittney Griner. The team was visiting the White House on Tuesday for a celebration of their 2022 NBA championship. Kerr said that he also took part in a roundtable on gun violence and gun safety with senior White House staffers and Klay Thompson and Moses Moody. “We learned a lot about what this administration is doing to help...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadline

Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Sharon Taylor In Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Taylor (Fire Country) has joined the cast of the Amazon Original series Cross, which stars Aldis Hodge in the role of Alex Cross. Taylor will portray Lt. Oracene Massey and replaces the originally cast Karen LeBlanc, who exited due to scheduling conflicts, Deadline hears. Lt. Massey is Alex’s immediate superior at the Metro PD. She is a tireless self-promoter who understands that advancement doesn’t always have anything to do with catching the bad guys, but with pleasing those higher up. In the series, she is pregnant. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is described as a complex and twisted thriller created by producer and writer Ben...
Deadline

Helena Bonham Carter Drama Series ‘Nolly’ Lands At PBS Masterpiece

PBS Masterpiece has boarded Nolly, a British period drama series starring Helena Bonham Carter. The public broadcaster will air the series, which will debut on UK streaming platform ITVX, in the U.S. although no premiere date has been announced. Nolly will tell the story of Noele Gordon (Bonham Carter), who played Meg Richardson in hit ITV soap Crossroads before being abruptly axed at the height of the show’s success. With the boss’s words “all good things must come to an end” ringing in her ears, Gordon found herself thrown out of the show that was her life for almost 20 years. The biopic comes from It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies and is produced by ITV Studios-backed Quay Street Productions. It also stars Augustus Prew and Mark Gatiss. More from Deadline'Tom Jones': Masterpiece On PBS Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date'Moonflower Murders' Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBCKen Burns To Spotlight The American Buffalo In New FilmBest of DeadlineWe'll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023Renewed TV Series 2023: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Grammys, Guilds & More
Deadline

‘The Blacklist’ Star Amir Arison Joins Ridley Scott’s Apple Series ‘Sinking Spring’

EXCLUSIVE: Amir Arison (The Blacklist, lead on Broadway’s The Kite Runner) has joined series lead Brian Tyree Henry in Apple’s crime drama series Sinking Spring from Top Gun: Maverick writer Peter Craig. The eight-episode series is directed and executive produced by Ridley Scott via his Scott Free Productions. Arison will play Mark Nader, the Supervisory Special Agent in the DEA. RELATED: 2022-23 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book Dope Thief, Sinking Spring follows longtime Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden...
Deadline

