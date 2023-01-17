Jeremy Renner’s Injuries Reportedly “Much Worse Than Anybody Knows,” Required Chest Reconstruction Surgery

On New Year’s Day, Mayor of Kingstown actor Jeremy Renner was in a horrible snowplow accident near his Reno, Nevada home.

From the reports we’ve heard so far, Renner’s leg was run over by the massive machinery causing him to lose a lot of blood, and he had to be airlifted to the hospital to receive further medical treatment.

Since then, he has posted pictures to Instagram, and although he still looks like he’s in pretty rough shape, he appears to be in good spirits and improving day by day:

“Thank y’all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

However, according to the New York Post, a new report shows that Renner’s injuries were even more significant than what we thought.

A source close to Renner shared:

“It’s much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there.”

The actor suffered “extreme difficulty” breathing due to injuries to his chest, and lost a lot of blood from his head during the accident as well.

“Word is the damage to Jeremy’s chest was so substantial, it had to be reconstructed in surgery.

So far, he’s had two surgeries and he will likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg. Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body’s natural healing process to kick in, and that’s the case here.”

It could take as long as two years for Renner to fully recover from his injuries.

The snowplow that was used has been confirmed as a Kassbohrner PistenBully Snowplow, that weighs roughly 6.5-tons.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Renner and his family, and we hope he’s able to make a full recovery.

One thing we do know… he’s one tough mf’er.