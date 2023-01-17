ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Emily Powers Joins Hallmark Media As EVP Streaming & Digital Platforms

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wDzs1_0kHk2cRT00

Veteran digital media exec Emily Powers is joining Hallmark Media as EVP of streaming & digital platforms. Based in New York, Powers will report to Hallmark Media’s President & CEO Wonya Lucas.

Powers will oversee the strategic direction, day-to-day management, and growth of Hallmark Media’s digital platforms, including mobile, website, and e-commerce initiatives. Powers will also collaborate across the company to establish the vision, roadmap, and strategy for the relaunch of Hallmark Media’s SVOD service, as well as the company’s future AVOD and existing FAST channels.

“Over the last decade, Emily has established a winning track record of driving revenue through successful digital strategies, and she will play an important role as we further develop, evolve, and advance this area of our business,” said Lucas. “Her expertise is particularly important at this stage in our company’s evolution, as the industry continues to shift in the direction of streaming and digital distribution.”

Powers joins Hallmark Media from BritBox, where she headed up the company’s North American business. Previously she served as BritBox’s Chief Revenue Officer. Powers’ background also includes roles in business development and digital distribution at BBC Studios and NBC Universal.

She began her career as an associate producer at National Geographic TV & Film.

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul & Candice Ashton Promoted In DGE Publicity & Comms Restructuring; Charissa Gilmore Leaving Disney After 3 Decades

Dana Walden, chairman, Disney General Entertainment Content, has restructured another area of the division she took over last summer, bringing back together publicity and communications years after they had been split. She laid out the changes in the company memo, which you can read at the bottom of the story. Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, most recently EVP, Publicity for ABC & General Entertainment, has been promoted to the newly created role of EVP, Publicity, and Head of Communications for Disney General Entertainment. Charissa Gilmore, a Disney veteran of more than 30 years who most recently served as SVP of Corporate Communications for Disney...
Deadline

Netflix Q4 Report To Kick Off Year Of Streaming Scrutiny As Hollywood And Wall Street Try To See If The Math Can Work

Netflix, after pulling itself out of a grueling series of setbacks in the first part of 2022, will face another test Thursday afternoon when it reports fourth quarter financial results. In addition to kicking off quarterly earnings season for media and entertainment companies, the report will usher in a year of increased scrutiny for the streaming business. Having moved mountains (and billions of dollars) to try to compete with Netflix after years of letting it run away with the streaming game, media companies are still very early in their direct-to-consumer orientation process. “Rather than being the new sliced bread, investors and executives...
Deadline

BT Sport Staff Who Joined Warner Bros Discovery JV Put At Risk Of Redundancy

More than 200 BT Sport staff who transferred to the company’s joint venture with Warner Bros Discovery in the UK and Ireland are at risk of redundancy. Their current roles have been dissolved and they can now apply for new positions or leave the business. The staff were informed through a Zoom call and consultations with representatives of BT Sport have begun, as first reported by SVG Europe. An unspecified number are expected to take new roles at the JV, as will be given priority for the positions, according to a JV spokesperson. This comes after Warner Bros Discovery and BT Sport formally...
The Guardian

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings steps down as CEO of streaming company

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, the entrepreneur who reshaped the media landscape and led the charge into streaming, announced he is stepping down as co-chief executive of the company on Thursday. Hastings, 62, co-founded the company in 1997 when Netflix delivered its subscribers movies on DVDs sent in the mail, will...
Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
CNET

Top 100 Channels Roundup: 6 Major Live TV Streaming Services Compared

New year, new budget. Deciding between cable and streaming may be on your plate, especially with the current economic environment. If you give up regular cable and switch to a live TV streaming service, it can be less expensive each month. They offer a much vaster selection of channels than an antenna, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
Deadline

‘Tom Jones’: Masterpiece On PBS Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date

Fans of Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham may want to check out Tom Jones, Masterpiece’s retelling of Henry Fielding’s novel from Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair). The romantic comedy will air in four parts, Sundays, April 30 – May 21, 2023 at 9pm ET on PBS. Waddingham plays the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston, who comes between Tom (Solly McLeod) and Sophia (Sophie Wilde). The story follows Tom, a foundling of uncertain parentage in 18th Century England who falls for an heiress (Wilde). Co-produced by Mammoth Screen, the limited series also stars James Fleet (Bridgerton) as Squire Allworthy, Tom’s warm-hearted adoptive father;...
Android Authority

YouTube could soon become your free cable operator

Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
Deadline

Bruce Gowers Dies: Groundbreaking Music Video Director Of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” Was 82

Bruce Gowers, a prolific and groundbreaking director of music videos whose work included the groundbreaking, much-imitated 1975 video for Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” died Sunday in Santa Monica of an acute respiratory infection. He was 82. Winning multiple Emmy, Grammy, MTV and DGA Awards as a director and producer, Gowers’ credits include hundreds of major television events, episodes and award shows including The Primetime Emmy Awards, The Billboard Awards, The MTV Video Music Awards, and, for eight seasons, American Idol, for which he won the 2009 Emmy for Best Musical Variety Director. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery &...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Deadline

Kristin Chenoweth Regrets Not Taking Legal Action Against CBS For “Long-Standing Injuries” After ‘The Good Wife’ Accident

Kristin Chenoweth is revealing that she regrets not suing CBS after her injuries while filming The Good Wife in 2012 following an accident. The Emmy and Tony award-winning star detailed the incident she suffered on the set of the drama in her new novel I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked her if she had heard anyone from the eye network after releasing her book. Chenoweth said no and agreed that she regretted not pursuing legal action against the broadcast network adding, “I didn’t do it out of fear and...
Deadline

Jeff Shuter Dies: Producer Of Motion Comics For “Invincible” & “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” Was 41

Jeff Shuter, the motion comics director and producer behind projects for Viacom and MTV whose credits include motion comics for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Stan Lee’s Time Jumper and an adaptation of Invincible based on the comic book series, died in Chicago on Nov. 10 after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Related Story C.J. Harris Dies: 'American Idol' Contestant Was 31 Related Story Brian Tufano Dies: Veteran 'Trainspotting' & 'Billy Elliot' Cinematographer Was 83 His death was announced by his family and his friend Ryan Maldonado today ahead of a private memorial service in Los Angeles this Saturday. After...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Bel-Air’: Tatyana Ali From ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ To Recur On Peacock Reboot This Season; Watch Trailer

A familiar face is about to matriculate on Bel-Air: Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, is set to recur as an English literature teacher in the second season of the Peacock reboot. The streamer also released the Season 2 trailer, which teases tumultuous times ahead for Will (Jabari Banks). Ali joins stars Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Philip Banks) and Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks) in the new, 10-episode season that kicks off Feb. 23 on Peacock. Ali will play Mrs. Hughes, a teacher at Bel-Air middle school who sees something special in Ashley Banks (Akira Akbar). Per the logline:...
Gizmodo

Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime

Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
BGR.com

Prime Video overtakes Netflix as the top streaming service in the US

2022 was a chaotic year for streaming. Netflix lost millions of subscribers, prompting the service to launch an ad-supported plan and crack down on password sharing. HBO Max shockingly shelved a completed Batgirl movie and then started deleting content en masse from its service. Andor on Disney Plus completely revitalized the Star Wars franchise. But perhaps the biggest surprise of 2022 was Prime Video reportedly overtaking Netflix in market share.
Deadline

Michael Lehrer Dies: Second City Alum Was 44

Michael Lehrer, a sketch, improv and stand-up performer whose credits included The Second City, has died of complications of ALS. He was 44. Lehrer kept performing even after his 2017 diagnosis, appearing in Austin, Texas clubs in a wheelchair. He talked openly about his struggles with the disease on stage and on the comedy podcast Kill Tony. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Edward R. Pressman Dies: Prolific 'Wall Street', 'American Psycho' & 'Badlands' Producer Was 79 Related Story Bruce Gowers Dies: Groundbreaking Music Video Director Of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" Was 82 Lehrer was selected as a New Face...
AUSTIN, TX
Deadline

‘American Idol’ Contestant C.J. Harris Cause Of Death Revealed

C.J. Harris, the former American Idol contestant who died Sunday in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama, suffered a fatal heart attack, the Walker County Coroner’s Office has confirmed to Deadline. The 31-year-old Harris was rushed to the hospital but CPR efforts proved unsuccessful. The singer, born Curtis Harris, was a Top 6 contestant on American Idol in 2014, winning over the judges and audience before the semi-finals with soulful interpretations of the Southern Rock classic hits “Soulshine” (by the Allman Brothers Band) and “Can’t You See” (by The Marshall Tucker Band). Although he advanced to the semi-finals, Harris was eliminated in the sixth...
JASPER, AL
Deadline

‘Only Murders In The Building’ Casts Meryl Streep For Season 3

Only Murders in the Building had to really scrape the bottom of the barrel when it came to stunt casting for season 3. Of all the people they could hire, they only managed to get … Meryl Streep. In a surprise announcement Tuesday via social media, star Selena Gomez posted a behind-the-scenes video that shows her with her co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Rudd. Suddenly, Streep pops up to make sure her new castmates are, err, comfortable with pillows. Welcome to the building, lady! Hulu would only confirm the news but would not provide additional information about Streep’s character....
Deadline

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry And Head Coach Steve Kerr Speak At White House Briefing, Meet President Joe Biden

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and NBA star Stephen Curry were the latest entertainment and sports celebrities to make an appearance at the White House daily briefing, this time to give brief remarks on gun violence prevention and the recent release of Brittney Griner. The team was visiting the White House on Tuesday for a celebration of their 2022 NBA championship. Kerr said that he also took part in a roundtable on gun violence and gun safety with senior White House staffers and Klay Thompson and Moses Moody. “We learned a lot about what this administration is doing to help...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadline

‘John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Tapped To Helm Michael B. Jordan-Led ‘Rainbow Six’ For Paramount

Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise) has been tapped to direct the Tom Clancy adaptation Rainbow Six for Paramount Pictures, Deadline can confirm. Details as to the plot of the film, starring Michael B. Jordan, are under wraps. But it marks the studio’s follow-up to the actioner Without Remorse, which went to Amazon for distribution in April 2021, following the Covid pandemic’s throwing of theatrical into disarray. While it’s not yet clear whether the new film will go to theatrical or streaming, Jordan reprises his role as the CIA operations officer and former Navy SEAL, John Clark.  Producers are Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo...
Deadline

Deadline

156K+
Followers
42K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy