Emily Powers Joins Hallmark Media As EVP Streaming & Digital Platforms

Veteran digital media exec Emily Powers is joining Hallmark Media as EVP of streaming & digital platforms. Based in New York, Powers will report to Hallmark Media’s President & CEO Wonya Lucas.

Powers will oversee the strategic direction, day-to-day management, and growth of Hallmark Media’s digital platforms, including mobile, website, and e-commerce initiatives. Powers will also collaborate across the company to establish the vision, roadmap, and strategy for the relaunch of Hallmark Media’s SVOD service, as well as the company’s future AVOD and existing FAST channels.

“Over the last decade, Emily has established a winning track record of driving revenue through successful digital strategies, and she will play an important role as we further develop, evolve, and advance this area of our business,” said Lucas. “Her expertise is particularly important at this stage in our company’s evolution, as the industry continues to shift in the direction of streaming and digital distribution.”

Powers joins Hallmark Media from BritBox, where she headed up the company’s North American business. Previously she served as BritBox’s Chief Revenue Officer. Powers’ background also includes roles in business development and digital distribution at BBC Studios and NBC Universal.

She began her career as an associate producer at National Geographic TV & Film.