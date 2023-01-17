ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry And Head Coach Steve Kerr Speak At White House Briefing, Meet President Joe Biden

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
 2 days ago
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and NBA star Stephen Curry were the latest entertainment and sports celebrities to make an appearance at the White House daily briefing, this time to give brief remarks on gun violence prevention and the recent release of Brittney Griner.

The team was visiting the White House on Tuesday for a celebration of their 2022 NBA championship.

Kerr said that he also took part in a roundtable on gun violence and gun safety with senior White House staffers and Klay Thompson and Moses Moody.

“We learned a lot about what this administration is doing to help create a safer environment in our country. That is something that is very close to my heart,” Kerr said.

Curry also thanked Biden and his staff for helping to secure the release of Griner last month as part of a prisoner swap with the Russian government. “That means a lot to know she’s here and home safe with the family, and all the work that went on behind the scenes to make that a reality,” Curry said.

Kerr and Curry are only the latest celebrities that the Biden White House has invited to make remarks at a briefing. Cyndi Lauper spoke in advance of a signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act, Matthew McConaughey urged lawmakers to pass gun safety measures and BTS appeared to talk about a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

