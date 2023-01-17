ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tragic update in case of missing Cheyann Klus as 22-year-old’s remains found five years after disappearance

By Rachel Dobkin
The US Sun
 2 days ago
THE remains of a 22-year-old woman who went missing five years ago have been found, police say.

Cheyann Klus from Downers Grove, Illinois, disappeared in December 2017, but authorities never stopped looking for the young woman.

Cheyann Klus, 22, went missing five years ago in December 2017 Credit: Facebook
Police identified Klus's remains last week and her family spoke out about it on Sunday Credit: Facebook

Klus's last known contact was with a friend in Chicago in the year she went missing.

She traveled to the city and was seen on the night of December 1, 2017, according to authorities.

On Sunday, her family recently put out a statement on Facebook after Klus's remains were found.

"We have been looking for Cheyann, and information related to her disappearance, since she went missing over 5 years ago," Klus's sister Mariah said.

"While it was not the news we were hoping for, we have received confirmation from law enforcement that Cheyann’s remains were found."

The last time Klus's family saw her was on November 27, 2017, at her home, police say.

Last week, police were able to identify Klus's remains through dental records, the Cook County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital.

Klus's cause and manner of death are unclear at this time.

Cops performed two searches of the Mallard Lake Forest Preserve in Hanover Park after police learned Klus may have been in the area around the time she was last seen.

The first search took place on December 22, 2017, but authorities came up short.

They then enlisted over 100 personnel and five dogs to help in the second search, but she was nowhere to be found.

It's unknown where or how Klus's remains were found.

Mariah added in her Facebook post: "As her immediate family [father, sisters, brothers, nephews] is mourning, we ask for privacy as we grieve the unbearable loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, and a human being."

"We plan to hold a private memorial service for Cheyann amongst us, but we hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest."

The Sheriff’s Office told Fox that they "will continue to work with Chicago Police to investigate the circumstances of her death, but we are grateful to help bring some measure of closure to Klus’s family."

The US Sun

