BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives

BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah

We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
New class helps seniors improve their balance

DRAPER, Utah — Every second, an adult 65 and up falls in the United States, making falls the leading cause of injury and death in this age group, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But falls do not have be an inevitable part of aging....
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
What do experts say about tree thinning as a drought solution?

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the state's leading experts on hydrology and snowpack said "trees are the enemy" — conifers that is — as Utah's forested acres become overcrowded with millions of trees that need attention. Randy Julander, who was the Utah Snow Survey supervisor for...
LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules

As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
On-Demand Snow Removal launches in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An on-demand snow removal service is expanding into the Salt Lake City area, giving homeowners alike a hassle-free way to clear driveways and sidewalks. The service launches locally this week through the GreenPal app, a Nashville-based company that expanded lawncare service to Utah...
Trader Joe's Prepares to Open New Stores in Utah and Connecticut

GLASTONBURY, CT & DRAPER, UT - Where oh where could the next Trader Joe’s location be popping up? A quick dig into the grocer’s future expansion plans has revealed two new stores, with new locations in Glastonbury, Connecticut, and Draper, Utah, set to open in 2023. The new...
The Culinary Edge Collaborates with Slapfish to Unveil Brand’s Newest Coastal Seafood Kitchen Concept in Salt Lake City

The Culinary Edge (TCE), America’s leading culinary innovation agency offering future-driven solutions for foodservice brands, announced today its partnership with Slapfish, chef-driven seafood restaurants, to bring the brand’s newest coastal seafood kitchen concept to three of its restaurants in the Salt Lake City market. The new and improved restaurants will open to the public on Monday, January 30. Designed to deliver on the whitespace for approachable and elevated seafood in the fast-casual space, Slapfish has created a bold offering by combining fearless flavors, fan-favorite forms, and responsibly sourced seafood that guests can’t find anywhere else. Conveniently located throughout Greater Salt Lake City, each of the reimagined Slapfish locations will offer a revolutionized take on seafood cuisine paired with unwavering hospitality.
