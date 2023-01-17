Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
BYU Newsnet
BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives
BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
KSLTV
New class helps seniors improve their balance
DRAPER, Utah — Every second, an adult 65 and up falls in the United States, making falls the leading cause of injury and death in this age group, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But falls do not have be an inevitable part of aging....
Gas chamber euthanasia — do Utah animal shelters still use it and should it be banned?
Katherine Heigl weighs in on animal shelter euthanasia methods. Utah is considering a law to ban the use of gas chambers.
ABC 4
Utah’s first Taco Truck is growing into a sit down restaurant
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!
lehifreepress.com
Lehi Historical Buildings: Iconic mansion home to Lehi sugar factory executive
Thomas R. Cutler was one of the most prominent men in the early history of Lehi. He was the owner of the highly successful People’s Co-op, located in the Osmond Design building on State Street at 151 E. State. In 1891, Cutler became the general manager of the Lehi...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City donation warehouse for refugees in dire need of basic items
SALT LAKE CITY — At a warehouse off 400 West, volunteers move between aisles during an afternoon rush. Stocked shelves sit ready with clothing, toiletries, and children's books and toys. Jennifer de Tapia helps shopper Henyer Padrón pick out everyday household items. In a mixture of Spanish and English,...
ksl.com
Salt Lake residents seek meaningful relationship as new downtown hospital is planned
SALT LAKE CITY — Four Salt Lake City community councils, along with several other prominent organizations and residents, all signed a letter addressed to Intermountain Healthcare seeking clear communication as the health care provider moves forward with a proposed urban hospital. "We want to welcome you into our community...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kjzz.com
First of its kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District plans to install weapons detection systems at East, West, and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
ksl.com
What do experts say about tree thinning as a drought solution?
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the state's leading experts on hydrology and snowpack said "trees are the enemy" — conifers that is — as Utah's forested acres become overcrowded with millions of trees that need attention. Randy Julander, who was the Utah Snow Survey supervisor for...
What’s up with emergency declarations for home heating fuel?
Dozens of states and federal government issued emergency declaration. The orders allowed more time on the road for truckers to deliver home heating fuel. The declarations address unpredictable storms and trucker shortages.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
Beatles member Ringo Starr is coming to Salt Lake
Ringo Starr announced new tour dates on Tuesday on his Instagram Post, including a performance in Salt Lake City.
Before there was ‘Napoleon Dynamite,’ there was … ‘The Phone Call’
Six Latter-day Saint movies that offer a glimpse into the origins of Provo’s alternative to Hollywood.
LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules
As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
ABC 4
On-Demand Snow Removal launches in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An on-demand snow removal service is expanding into the Salt Lake City area, giving homeowners alike a hassle-free way to clear driveways and sidewalks. The service launches locally this week through the GreenPal app, a Nashville-based company that expanded lawncare service to Utah...
andnowuknow.com
Trader Joe's Prepares to Open New Stores in Utah and Connecticut
GLASTONBURY, CT & DRAPER, UT - Where oh where could the next Trader Joe’s location be popping up? A quick dig into the grocer’s future expansion plans has revealed two new stores, with new locations in Glastonbury, Connecticut, and Draper, Utah, set to open in 2023. The new...
utahnow.online
The Culinary Edge Collaborates with Slapfish to Unveil Brand’s Newest Coastal Seafood Kitchen Concept in Salt Lake City
The Culinary Edge (TCE), America’s leading culinary innovation agency offering future-driven solutions for foodservice brands, announced today its partnership with Slapfish, chef-driven seafood restaurants, to bring the brand’s newest coastal seafood kitchen concept to three of its restaurants in the Salt Lake City market. The new and improved restaurants will open to the public on Monday, January 30. Designed to deliver on the whitespace for approachable and elevated seafood in the fast-casual space, Slapfish has created a bold offering by combining fearless flavors, fan-favorite forms, and responsibly sourced seafood that guests can’t find anywhere else. Conveniently located throughout Greater Salt Lake City, each of the reimagined Slapfish locations will offer a revolutionized take on seafood cuisine paired with unwavering hospitality.
Comments / 0