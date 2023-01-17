HIGH POINT, N.C.- High Point men's basketball set the Qubein Center on fire in a mid-week matchup against the Winthrop Eagles. The Panthers, who are coming off of their first conference win against Presbyterian last Saturday, added another tally in the win column defeating the Eagles, 71-66. Coach G.G. Smith: "Obviously we are very happy with the win and I am really proud of our guys. The first half was our best defensive half all year. We finally rebounded the ball from the get-go. Zack came off the bench and gave us some great energy. He played well today, but he also probably just had his two greatest practices back-to-back this week. It was a total team effort and that was our plan."

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO