High Point, NC

High Point University Athletics

Austin's 19 Points Lead Panthers to Win Against Eagles

HIGH POINT, N.C.- High Point men's basketball set the Qubein Center on fire in a mid-week matchup against the Winthrop Eagles. The Panthers, who are coming off of their first conference win against Presbyterian last Saturday, added another tally in the win column defeating the Eagles, 71-66. Coach G.G. Smith: "Obviously we are very happy with the win and I am really proud of our guys. The first half was our best defensive half all year. We finally rebounded the ball from the get-go. Zack came off the bench and gave us some great energy. He played well today, but he also probably just had his two greatest practices back-to-back this week. It was a total team effort and that was our plan."
High Point University Athletics

Horn, Mead Receive Big South Weekly Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - On Wednesday afternoon, the Big South announced the Indoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week, naming Sydney Horn as the Women's Field Athlete of the Week for the second time this season while Anjali Mead earned Freshman of the Week honors on the women's side. Horn...
