Cobb County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot by police during DeKalb traffic stop, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a traffic stop that turned into a shooting in Doraville Thursday. Officials with the Doraville Police Department told Atlanta News First that the shooting happened at 11:49 a.m. on DeKalb Technology Parkway. According to a police spokesperson,...
DORAVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Seven people arrested for domestic terrorism in metro Atlanta on Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seven people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism on Wednesday, the same day that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot and killed the alleged shooter was killed near the future site of a police training facility for the Atlanta Police Department. According...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Vigil held after man killed at Atlanta police training facility

Gwinnett officer who used CPR to save baby honored. The baby is expected to make a full recovery. Protestor killed, trooper hospitalized in shooting. A trooper is in the ICU after being shot near the Atlanta Police Training Facility. Sinkhole opens on East Piedmont Road in Cobb County. Updated: 4...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office receives more than $11 million for pay raises

Person killed near future site of Atlanta police training facility identified. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they cleared 25 campsites near the future site of the police training facility. Fight for affordable housing. Updated: 5 hours ago. Atlanta News First 11 p.m. show. Armed man with machete shot in...
ATLANTA, GA

