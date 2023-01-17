Read full article on original website
Paulding County bus driver suspended after elementary school student 'backup' at bus stop
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A substitute bus driver is suspended while the Paulding County School District investigates why several elementary school students weren't allowed to exit a school bus on Wednesday afternoon. Paulding County schools said the bus driver was filling in for the regular driver, who had called out...
Paulding bus driver being investigated after being slapped by parent, driving off with kids on board
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Viral videos posted on TikTok shows some Paulding County elementary school students climbing out of the windows of a school bus at a busy intersection. The Paulding County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a school bus driver has been suspended as...
Person killed near future site of Atlanta police training facility identified
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office receives more than $11 million for pay raises. It will help pay for salary increases, overtime pay and operational costs. Armed man with machete shot in Doraville, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Walfre Bautista Miranda.
Suspect accused of murder turns himself in to Gwinnett County police, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of murder turned himself in Gwinnett Police on Tuesday, officials said. Miguel Rodriguez, 19, is accused of murdering 45-year-old Felipe Velasco last weekend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to reports of a shooting at a...
Cherokee County man indicted after being accused of assaulting, imprisoning his disabled grandmother
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County grand jury indicted a man after deputies said he assaulted and falsely imprisoned his grandmother. According to the indictment, in October 2022, 20-year-old Nathan Bellino of Canton kept his grandmother trapped inside his residence for several days. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Family of student attacked at Cobb middle school says she was stabbed multiple times
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A middle schooler is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed at school. It happened at Cobb County’s Daniell Middle School. Travis Kirk said his step daughter, Summer Thomas, was stabbed multiple times inside the middle school on Tuesday. “Well, there are three puncture...
2nd suspect ID’d in Gwinnett car dealership killing; whereabouts unknown
Nearly two weeks after a man was arrested on charges related to the fatal shooting of a Gwinnett County car dealership employee, police have identified a second man suspected in the killing who remains at large.
Man shot by police during DeKalb traffic stop, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a traffic stop that turned into a shooting in Doraville Thursday. Officials with the Doraville Police Department told Atlanta News First that the shooting happened at 11:49 a.m. on DeKalb Technology Parkway. According to a police spokesperson,...
New video shows moments before students climbed from Paulding County school bus
DALLAS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A substitute bus driver in Paulding County has been suspended as the school district and the Dallas Police Department conduct separate investigations into an incident at a bus stop. Samantha Lee said her 8-year-old daughter was terrified Wednesday afternoon when she couldn’t get off...
Apparent drawing of gun, threatening message found on wall of Marietta middle school, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police are investigating after a drawing of a gun with a date and an ominous message was found scrawled inside a student bathroom at a Marietta school. Parents with children at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy were just told about the threat this afternoon. Police said...
Friend of protester killed by troopers at site of proposed police facility defends them
ATLANTA — A friend of the protester who was killed during a raid targeting the controversial site of an Atlanta police training facility is defending his friend as someone who was not violent. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tom Jones talked to...
Woman arrested, accused of shooting husband in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Coweta are investigating after a man says his wife shot him Wednesday night. Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Smokey Road in Newnan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Once they...
Seven people arrested for domestic terrorism in metro Atlanta on Wednesday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seven people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism on Wednesday, the same day that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot and killed the alleged shooter was killed near the future site of a police training facility for the Atlanta Police Department. According...
Cobb County middle school student attacks classmate
Two Cobb County middle school students were injured in an altercation Tuesday.
Vigil held after man killed at Atlanta police training facility
Gwinnett officer who used CPR to save baby honored. The baby is expected to make a full recovery. Protestor killed, trooper hospitalized in shooting. A trooper is in the ICU after being shot near the Atlanta Police Training Facility. Sinkhole opens on East Piedmont Road in Cobb County. Updated: 4...
Police arrest wanted, armed suspects in Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police arrested several armed teens recently at an Atlanta apartment complex. On Jan. 10, at about 12:30 p.m., Atlanta police received a tip that a wanted person was near 3041 Landrum Drive SW with several other suspects. Officers were informed that the group of men and...
Trooper shot, shooter killed during raid of proposed APD training facility, GBI says
ATLANTA — A Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot near Moreland Ave and Constitution Road in Atlanta Wednesday morning. Officials confirmed the shooting to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Michael Register said several agencies were doing a raid near a proposed Atlanta Police...
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office receives more than $11 million for pay raises
Person killed near future site of Atlanta police training facility identified. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they cleared 25 campsites near the future site of the police training facility. Fight for affordable housing. Updated: 5 hours ago. Atlanta News First 11 p.m. show. Armed man with machete shot in...
Details trickle out after deadly encounter at Atlanta training center site
Details surrounding the deadly encounter near the planned site of Atlanta’s public safety center continued to trickle ou...
WATCH: Clayton County man admits to burglarizing dead person’s home, living there for 3 weeks
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after police caught him burglarizing the home of someone who had recently died. On Saturday at 12:30 a.m., Clayton County police responded to reports of a burglary at a home on Woodview Drive in Morrow. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
