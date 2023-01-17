Read full article on original website
From the outside looking in: Strange things about Texas that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz
In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
Controversial State “Hero” Holiday May Be Abolished If Texas Rep Gets His Way
I grew up in Texas, and I took the required State civics course in both high school and college. And I never once heard about the "hero" state holiday that Texas State Representative Jarvis Johnson (D) is seeking to abolish. But now that I know about it, I have to...
Meet the Latest Wingnuts to Join the State Board of Ed
Seditious Texiters. Conspiracy theorists. A January 6 insurrectionist. A newly elected band of bankrupt, bought, and criminal-abetting representatives joined the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) this year. The 15-member SBOE sets curriculum standards; reviews and updates instructional materials; makes decisions on new charter school applications; and oversees the state’s Permanent School Fund—a $56 billion endowment that gives Texas local public schools another form of revenue besides tax dollars.
Military widow says Texas law is costing her thousands
A Georgetown widow suddenly owes thousands of dollars in property taxes after a tax exemption she's had for years turned out to be not quite what she thought.
Yes, Texas has a state holiday called 'Confederate Heroes' Day'
AUSTIN, Texas — Most Texans are aware of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed on the third Monday of January each year. But many may be unaware of the quite different state holiday that is observed on Jan. 19. "Confederate Heroes' Day" falls on Confederate general Robert...
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
Speaker open to resort-style casinos
House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, told The Dallas Morning News and other media outlets that he is open to bringing resort-style casinos to Texas. But don’t expect to find slot machines in 7-Eleven stores if casino gambling is legalized. “What I don’t want to see is to walk into...
What happens to students who get into fights at Texas schools?
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Investigates spent several months taking a closer look at a big problem in greater Houston schools: fighting. In Texas, it's against the law to expel kids for fighting. Parents who participated in a KHOU School Safety Survey said the policies that are in place are not enough.
Texas witness says large hovering cylinder-shaped object went 'stealth'
A Texas witness at La Grange reported watching a large, cylinder-shaped object hovering overhead at 3:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Where George P. Bush is working after leaving Texas elected office
Bush announced he's now joining a law firm based in Wisconsin. According to a news release sent out Wednesday, he'll work as a partner at Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and a principal at Michael Best Strategies LLC.
Texas Bill Would Require Dallas, Other Cities to Provide Mobile Showers for the Homeless
Texas House Rep. Elizabeth Campos filed a bill last week that would require cities with populations of 500,000 or more to provide mobile showers for the homeless. Under House Bill 1292, mobile showers would be made available daily to each homeless person to help prevent the spread of hygiene-related illnesses.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to highlight the Texas' fragile water infrastructure
Jan 13, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
‘Racism is still alive’: Texas Democrats push to end Confederate Heroes Day
Three days after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Texas will observe the state holiday of Confederate Heroes Day on Thursday. Democrats in the Texas House say it should be the last time.
These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas
While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
Daylight saving time in Texas could be put to a vote in November
AUSTIN, Texas - A new bill has been proposed in the Texas Legislature that would put daylight saving time on this year's November ballot. Austin-area Representative Vikki Goodwin introduced House Joint Resolution 80. If the bill is passed, it would give voters the choice to observe standard time year-round or...
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
These Texas zip codes are among the ‘hottest’ in the nation for real estate
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several zip codes in Texas are among the hottest in the country when it comes to real estate. Seven Texas zip codes appear on Opendoor’s top 20 list for 2022. Ranking highest is 77494 in Katy, just outside Houston, which ranks third nationwide. New Braunfels’...
Here's the most popular bread in Texas last year, according to Google Trends
TEXAS, USA — Time to carb load. Bread ... bread ... and more bread. If I asked you "what is the most popular bread in Texas," what would you think? A study done online dove into Google Trends data over the past 12 months and mapped out which types of breads were most popular in every U.S. state.
