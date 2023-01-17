ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Houston Chronicle

'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz

In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Observer

Meet the Latest Wingnuts to Join the State Board of Ed

Seditious Texiters. Conspiracy theorists. A January 6 insurrectionist. A newly elected band of bankrupt, bought, and criminal-abetting representatives joined the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) this year. The 15-member SBOE sets curriculum standards; reviews and updates instructional materials; makes decisions on new charter school applications; and oversees the state’s Permanent School Fund—a $56 billion endowment that gives Texas local public schools another form of revenue besides tax dollars.
TEXAS STATE
thepostnewspaper.net

Speaker open to resort-style casinos

House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, told The Dallas Morning News and other media outlets that he is open to bringing resort-style casinos to Texas. But don’t expect to find slot machines in 7-Eleven stores if casino gambling is legalized. “What I don’t want to see is to walk into...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

What happens to students who get into fights at Texas schools?

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Investigates spent several months taking a closer look at a big problem in greater Houston schools: fighting. In Texas, it's against the law to expel kids for fighting. Parents who participated in a KHOU School Safety Survey said the policies that are in place are not enough.
HOUSTON, TX
KFDM-TV

A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to highlight the Texas' fragile water infrastructure

Jan 13, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
B93

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas

While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Daylight saving time in Texas could be put to a vote in November

AUSTIN, Texas - A new bill has been proposed in the Texas Legislature that would put daylight saving time on this year's November ballot. Austin-area Representative Vikki Goodwin introduced House Joint Resolution 80. If the bill is passed, it would give voters the choice to observe standard time year-round or...
TEXAS STATE

