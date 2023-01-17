ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

kpic

Arcimoto halts production, may seek bankruptcy

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene-based Arcimoto is halting production of new vehicles as it considers bankruptcy protection due to a lack of funding. The Oregon company saw its stock fall nearly 60% on Wednesday as the value of the company continue to slide. Arcimoto makes a three-wheel electric vehicle, called...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Audit reveals Measure 110 effectiveness is unknown

“Really our message is pretty simple,” said Kip Memmott, the Secretary of State’s Audit Director. “It’s too early to tell.”. Nearly two years after the first-in-the-nation policy, Measure 110, was implemented, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office reveals the effectiveness of the program is still up in the air.
OREGON STATE
kpic

How do you control weeds like 'roughstalk bluegrass'?

ALBANY, Ore. — Linn County prides itself on being the “grass seed capital of the world”, but not every grass is a good grass. In fact, certain grasses are considered weeds, OSU Extension crop specialist Christy Tanner told Linn County Commissioners Will Tucker and Sherrie Sprenger Tuesday morning.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kpic

City of Eugene, EWEB on proposed sale of riverfront property.

EUGENE, Ore. — Following joint press releases Tuesday night, both the City of Eugene, and the Eugene Water and Electric Board have announced negotiations over the future of EWEB's riverfront property. The process for selling the former EWEB headquarters building began in February of 2022, when the utility company...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Eugene to negotiate with EWEB for acquisition of riverfront property

EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is moving into exclusive negotiations with EWEB to purchase its riverfront property, in what could lead to the re-establishment of a city hall right on the Willamette River. The Eugene Water and Electric Board has been accepting proposals for the property for...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations

OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Dept. of Revenue Eugene office to temporarily close for construction

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Revenue's Eugene regional office will be closed for two weeks while construction is done "to enhance the safety and security of our customer service area", according to a news release from the department. Beginning Monday, January 23, the office at 1600 Valley...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Local CPR class sees higher demand

An Oregon business that offers CPR classes is seeing a spike in the number of people who want to be certified in CPR. “The last couple of weeks it’s been an increase at least 25% in business with just people reaching out about wanting to fill our classes and we filled a lot of them,” said Katina Purdy, Owner, Oregon CPR.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

TSA found over 6,500 guns in carry-on bags in 2022, 108 in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Oregon say they found a record 108 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at airports across the state in 2022. This is just a small part of the national total of found guns, which numbered 6,542 across 292 U.S. airports....
OREGON STATE
kpic

Progress at Eugene's Peace Village

EUGENE, Ore. — Nearly one year after purchasing 3.6 acres of land off River Road in Eugene, SquareOne Villages is making progress on its latest affordable housing development. Peace Village Co-op is located at the site of Peace Presbyterian Church. SquareOne bought the land from the church with the...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

First Dungeness crab catch of the season

EUGENE, Ore. — Commercial crabbing season has officially begun in Eugene, as the first shipment of Dungeness crab arrived at the Fisherman's Market Tuesday night. Normally the season starts in December, but this year it was delayed until January 15. “This is as late as its ever opened. There...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Reser Stadium renovations are on track to finish up in June

After months of waiting, Reser’s west side finally has its new roof. "The last time I was here in Reser Stadium, Oregon State completed a monumental comeback over Oregon. But they had to pick up their biggest win of the season in front of only half a crowd. Well now, the dream of completing Reser Stadium is almost finished. So, let's go ahead and throw on these hard hats once again and see some of the progress that's been made."
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Two Safeties Returning to Oregon

Oregon has a pair of experienced players in the secondary returning for next season. Safeties Jamal Hill and Steve Stephens the 4th have announced they are coming back for their 5th and 6th seasons respectively. The two played in all 13 games this past season for the Ducks, combining for...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Drivers slow down, elk and deer winter migration

Sheriff's deputies in Lincoln County are warning drivers to be extra careful of elk and deer on the highway. When it gets colder, and the food runs low elk and deer move down to lower elevations to find something to eat. This migration often means the animals are crossing major...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR

