Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia man travels through Tennessee to research impacts of anti-camping law on the homeless
A new state law went into effect last summer, criminalizing camping on public property. Now, one man is working on a project to highlight how the law is impacting Tennessee's homeless population.
Foster care extension prepares TN young adults who ‘age out’ of system
Lawmakers recently passed legislation making extended foster care available to more youth in Tennessee.
tn.gov
Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce SK Food Group, Inc. to Establish Manufacturing Operations in Bradley County
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group, Inc. officials announced today the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
Proposed Tennessee Bill Would Add This Pie As An Official State Symbol
A state lawmaker wants to add a specific pie as an official symbol of Tennessee.
WATE
Family Owned & Operated Outpatient Facility
New Hope Healthcare offers help for those struggling with mental health and substance abuse. New Hope Healthcare offers help for those struggling with mental health and substance abuse. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
What states near Tennessee allow medical cannabis?
Tennessee borders five different states that allow for medical cannabis usage.
WATE
Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee
A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis in the state of Tennessee. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien caught up with him as we push deeper into the session. Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee. A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis...
tn.gov
Tenn. National Guard flying over Nashville for Governor Inauguration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In support of the inauguration of Governor Bill Lee, helicopters from Nashville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion are scheduled to fly over downtown Nashville as part of the official inauguration ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 21. Three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, headquartered in Nashville, are scheduled to fly...
Tennessee Tribune
Biden Announces Upcoming Plans for Tennessee’s Economy
NASHVILLE, TN — President Joe Biden has released his economic plan for Tennessee, as well as a recap of accomplishments made by his administration since taking office in 2020. These accomplishments include a shrinking unemployment rate, 206,000 new jobs, and 179,004 new business filings in Tennessee since December 2020, with bigger plans for the state scheduled further this year.
tn.gov
TDCI Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers Awards $399,999 in Grants to 13 Tennessee Universities
NASHVILLE–The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (“TDCI”) announces that grants totaling $399,999 were recently awarded by the Board of Architectural and Engineering Examiners to programs at 13 Tennessee universities in 2023. Through funding provided by the Board’s Grants to Higher Education Program, eligible public and private...
tbinewsroom.com
Two Job Openings Announced at TBI Headquarters
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Unit. Job Duties: Responsible for monitoring the TIES computer system to ensure law enforcement agencies and databases are connected and working. Assists law enforcement agencies with National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries and other TIES transactions. Monitors and transmits administrative messages to appropriate TBI personnel and throughout the state. Answers the main TBI phone line, the TIES phone line, and hot lines after hours and on weekends. Responsible for various quality assurance projects as assigned.
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
California to Tennessee economic pipeline brings millions of investment dollars
The so-called pipeline from California to Tennessee has millions of dollars in economic investment flowing through it. Last week's announcement by burger chain In-N-Out is just latest win for Williamson County.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
WATE
New law extends foster care for some Tennessee youth
Tennessee lawmakers recently passed legislation making extended foster care available to youth in the state of Tennessee. This means that young adults who age out of the foster care system, usually at the age of 18, are now eligible for an extension of foster care services until they turn 21.
WKRN
Tennessee bill targets travel for abortion
Tennessee has one of the strictest abortion restriction laws in the country. It forces pregnant women to travel out of state if they want to terminate their pregnancy for any reason. Now, there's a bill in our legislature prohibiting counties from providing financial help to those women. Tennessee bill targets...
WBBJ
TWRA: Sick raccoons reported in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says they have received reports of what appears to be rabies in raccoons in West Tennessee. The TWRA says to be cautious and to avoid sick wildlife, as rabies can infect all mammals, including humans. The TWRA says the raccoon variant...
tn.gov
Tenn. National Guard Firing Ceremonial Cannons During Governor Inauguration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In support of the inauguration of Governor Bill Lee, Soldiers from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment’s Fires Squadron will perform a 19-gun salute from the State Capitol grounds, in Nashville, during the official inauguration ceremony on Jan. 21, at approximately noon. The 20-Soldier team of...
wcyb.com
Greenworks manufacturing plant opens in Morristown, expected to bring 150 jobs
MORRISTOWN, Tenn--A 180,000 square foot commercial center for manufacturing and engineering is now open in Morristown. In a new release, Greenworks Commercial said they are the leading provider of lithium-ion battery-operated, zero-emission outdoor power equipment. “I’m extremely proud that Greenworks chose Morristown/Hamblen County for its newest manufacturing plant,” said Hamblen...
WBIR
Deadline to submit appeal for Pandemic EBT is Jan. 20
TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Human Services said Friday, Jan. 20 is the deadline for Tennessee parents to submit an appeal for Pandemic EBT. It said an appeal may be an option for children who participated in the National School Lunch Program and had COVID-19-related absences but did not receive P-EBT benefits.
Comments / 0