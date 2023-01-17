ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
tn.gov

Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce SK Food Group, Inc. to Establish Manufacturing Operations in Bradley County

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group, Inc. officials announced today the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WATE

Family Owned & Operated Outpatient Facility

New Hope Healthcare offers help for those struggling with mental health and substance abuse. New Hope Healthcare offers help for those struggling with mental health and substance abuse. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee

A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis in the state of Tennessee. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien caught up with him as we push deeper into the session. Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee. A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis...
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Tenn. National Guard flying over Nashville for Governor Inauguration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In support of the inauguration of Governor Bill Lee, helicopters from Nashville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion are scheduled to fly over downtown Nashville as part of the official inauguration ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 21. Three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, headquartered in Nashville, are scheduled to fly...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Biden Announces Upcoming Plans for Tennessee’s Economy

NASHVILLE, TN — President Joe Biden has released his economic plan for Tennessee, as well as a recap of accomplishments made by his administration since taking office in 2020. These accomplishments include a shrinking unemployment rate, 206,000 new jobs, and 179,004 new business filings in Tennessee since December 2020, with bigger plans for the state scheduled further this year.
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

TDCI Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers Awards $399,999 in Grants to 13 Tennessee Universities

NASHVILLE–The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (“TDCI”) announces that grants totaling $399,999 were recently awarded by the Board of Architectural and Engineering Examiners to programs at 13 Tennessee universities in 2023. Through funding provided by the Board’s Grants to Higher Education Program, eligible public and private...
TENNESSEE STATE
tbinewsroom.com

Two Job Openings Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Unit. Job Duties: Responsible for monitoring the TIES computer system to ensure law enforcement agencies and databases are connected and working. Assists law enforcement agencies with National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries and other TIES transactions. Monitors and transmits administrative messages to appropriate TBI personnel and throughout the state. Answers the main TBI phone line, the TIES phone line, and hot lines after hours and on weekends. Responsible for various quality assurance projects as assigned.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

New law extends foster care for some Tennessee youth

Tennessee lawmakers recently passed legislation making extended foster care available to youth in the state of Tennessee. This means that young adults who age out of the foster care system, usually at the age of 18, are now eligible for an extension of foster care services until they turn 21.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Tennessee bill targets travel for abortion

Tennessee has one of the strictest abortion restriction laws in the country. It forces pregnant women to travel out of state if they want to terminate their pregnancy for any reason. Now, there's a bill in our legislature prohibiting counties from providing financial help to those women. Tennessee bill targets...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

TWRA: Sick raccoons reported in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says they have received reports of what appears to be rabies in raccoons in West Tennessee. The TWRA says to be cautious and to avoid sick wildlife, as rabies can infect all mammals, including humans. The TWRA says the raccoon variant...
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Tenn. National Guard Firing Ceremonial Cannons During Governor Inauguration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In support of the inauguration of Governor Bill Lee, Soldiers from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment’s Fires Squadron will perform a 19-gun salute from the State Capitol grounds, in Nashville, during the official inauguration ceremony on Jan. 21, at approximately noon. The 20-Soldier team of...
NASHVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Greenworks manufacturing plant opens in Morristown, expected to bring 150 jobs

MORRISTOWN, Tenn--A 180,000 square foot commercial center for manufacturing and engineering is now open in Morristown. In a new release, Greenworks Commercial said they are the leading provider of lithium-ion battery-operated, zero-emission outdoor power equipment. “I’m extremely proud that Greenworks chose Morristown/Hamblen County for its newest manufacturing plant,” said Hamblen...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

Deadline to submit appeal for Pandemic EBT is Jan. 20

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Human Services said Friday, Jan. 20 is the deadline for Tennessee parents to submit an appeal for Pandemic EBT. It said an appeal may be an option for children who participated in the National School Lunch Program and had COVID-19-related absences but did not receive P-EBT benefits.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy