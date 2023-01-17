The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Unit. Job Duties: Responsible for monitoring the TIES computer system to ensure law enforcement agencies and databases are connected and working. Assists law enforcement agencies with National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries and other TIES transactions. Monitors and transmits administrative messages to appropriate TBI personnel and throughout the state. Answers the main TBI phone line, the TIES phone line, and hot lines after hours and on weekends. Responsible for various quality assurance projects as assigned.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO