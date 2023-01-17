Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In WheelchairWestland DailyPhiladelphia, PA
thesunpapers.com
Winterfest in Downtown Haddonfield
Celebrate the New Year in Downtown Haddonfield with Winterfest, Jan. 19 to 22, 2023. Shop Haddonfield stores for exclusive savings on Winter apparel, holiday products, and more all weekend long. Downtown Haddonfield businesses will be open with extended shopping hours on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2023. Witness Winterfest ice sculptures in Kings Court on Saturday, Jan. 21 (weather dependent.)
atlanticcityweekly.com
A.C. Weekly presents: The 10 best sandwiches in South Jersey
Two pieces of bread holding together some sort of filling between them. The sandwich as a concept is a basic premise, but a glorious one, and in a world where nobody seems to agree on much, it serves as a sort of unifier, a place of common ground among mankind. After all, have you ever met a person who straight up dislikes sandwiches as a whole? I’m not sure this person exists.
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield Outdoor Sculpture Trust to host Valentine’s Day renewals
Looking for something romantic, festive, fun and free for your sweetie? Make an online reservation to renew your vows (or start new ones) on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, at the “Open Heart” sculpture in Haddonfield NJ. This 5th annual celebration of love will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in Kings Court in the heart of Haddonfield on Kings Highway. Open to all – residents or not.
Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes
Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
thesunpapers.com
Mullica Hill library raises funds with used book sale
In order to help fund its events, the Mullica Hill library will again host a used book sale Saturday and Sunday. “It’s put on by the Friends of the Gloucester County Library,” said Head of Circulation and Friends’ liaison Robin Megow, noting that the sale has been held for 20 years. “There are projected to be around 10,000 books for sale.”
Exciting Stores Announced for New Monmouth County, NJ Shopping Center
This new year has started with news of retailers closing shop. Luckily, every now and then we get good news like this. I'm sure you are very familiar with this busy intersection. Ah yes, Route 35 and Deal Road in Ocean Township. This is one of those Jersey Shore intersections...
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
Trendy and Popular Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Cherry Hill, NJ
There are so many restaurants you'd like to see more of in New Jersey. It's a question we ask you pretty frequently, and you don't hold back. You want to see popular spots like The Cheesecake Factory, Cracker Barrel, Rainforest Cafe, and In-N-Out open more New Jersey locations, or open their first Garden State spot.
Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here
For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
Make It a Habit: New Burger Restaurant Opens on Route 18
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - For starters, it's the only place in town where you can get a Santa Barbara burger with the works - avocado, tomato, pickles, and grilled onions on buttery Texas toast. To be honest, it was worth waiting for! Next time, perhaps, a side of the tempura green beans... The Habit Burger Grill opened on Route 18 yesterday with an official ribbon-cutting and lots of positive vibes from local officials. Making this their 15th location in New Jersey, the newest Habit Burger is located at 751 Rte 18 South, right in front of JCPenney's at the Brunswick Square Mall. Mayor Brad...
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown High student lauded for community service
Moorestown High School senior Kelly Hall has been selected as the 2023 Rotary Student Citizen of the Year for her dedication to helping others through various community service projects. Hall has been involved in the William Allen Middle School (WAMS) theater program for the past five years serving as a...
This New Jersey International Hot Dog Eatery Is Epic
Hot diggity dog! Are you ready to have the craziest hot dog you've ever had? I'm talking about the kind of hot dog that samples the very best of different cultures around the world all on your plate. I'll ask again, who’s ready for an epic lunch on the cheap...
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious Hazards
Biding their time – at the children’s parent’s expense.Photo by(@Juanmonino/iStock) Goddard is an extremely well-known preschool in New Jersey and across the United States. That is what makes this story crazy, how did all of this slip through the cracks? Let’s put a pin in “cracks.” Goddard of Wall Township is the school in question.
thesunpapers.com
Chamber group presents a young person’s concert
The West Jersey Chamber Music Society will present a concert sponsored by Early Music America at First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown Sunday. Works by the likes of Bach and Henry Purcell will be performed beginning at 7:30 p.m. with local soloists who include Layla Joshi on organ; Vikram Joshi on harpsichord; sopranos Alivia Nawrocki and Lyla Bechtel; Nathan Prasetyo on piano; and performances by the church group Choirsters and Chapel Choir, among others.
Iconic Cherry Hill Diner to be replaced by car wash
Members of the Cherry Hill Planning Board voted 5-2 Tuesday night in favor of tearing down the Cherry Hill Diner.
3 warehouses planned for former South Jersey business center property
Nearly 48 acres of land, located at what was formerly known as the Salem Business Center, will be the future home to three warehouse buildings, according to a release last week put out by the Carneys Point property’s new owners, D2 Collins LLC of Philadelphia. The seller, the Delaware...
Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ Fell Through
A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's approved the $18.7 million project, and Village Supermarket, Inc. was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue in A.C.
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
thesunpapers.com
County offers drawing classes to residents
The Burlington County Parks System held its Explore Drawing with Color art program at Historic Smithville Park on Jan. 10, led by instructor Leeannwyn Stoner. Each month, a new still life is set up and a new drawing medium explored during the evening class. Materials are provided but residents can also bring their own, and all artistic levels are welcome.
Olney family is fighting 'hygiene poverty' in Philadelphia community
Tanisha Singleton Thompson first saw the need for a service like this as a teacher. Students would ask her for hygiene products and she saw a difference in them when she could provide for their needs.
